Public Pulse: Defense of State Education Board; support of OPS book purchases

Brian Parizek, Omaha

Purple rain

I am astounded that Don Bacon was one of only 13 House Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill that Donald Trump promised for four years and Joe Biden delivered in less than one. Amazing what a purple district does for bipartisanship. And kudos to Sen. Fischer, who doesn’t need to worry about re-election. Sen. Sasse? Sorry.

Robert Sigler, Omaha

Socialist package

I couldn’t believe when I read Don Bacon voted with the liberal Democrats to pass the $1.2 trillion plus infrastructure package. This is nothing but a “socialist” package. Very little of this money goes to infrastructure. Most of the money, $550 billion, goes for climate change projects.

Bacon stated he voted for the bill because there are things in the bill that will benefit the state. It’s funny, none of his other Nebraska colleagues saw anything in the bill to benefit the state. The good couldn’t possibly outweigh the bad in this socialist package. Nothing is good about socialism. We are losing our country.

Teryl Martin, Omaha

