Public Pulse: Defense of State Education Board; support of OPS book purchases

Atonement?
A story in the Nov. 11 World-Herald reported that the Lincoln Catholic Diocese had declared Nov. 12 a day of fasting and abstinence for the priests of the diocese to include three healing Masses. This “in reparations for offenses” following the release of a report detailing decades of abuses.
What? No three Our Fathers, three Hail Mary’s and an Act of Contrition in between the two prescribed snacks?
Surprisingly the Diocese did not double-down with a reminder to the parishioners to not get riled up with pleas for allowing priests to marry and women being allowed to be ordained as priests and/or deacons lest they lose the access to Communion.
Not so surprising was the noted time-worn statute of limitations clause in the last paragraph precluding the ability to punish the perpetrators for their criminal actions.
How profound and pathetic.
Bill Collins, Omaha
Stop the lies
It’s time for the Democratic Party and Joe Biden to stop blaming COVID-19 for all the problems in this country. President Biden is directly responsible for the inflation that’s destroying the middle class and small businesses. The cause of inflation is the Democrats’ spending and their war on fossil fuels. They lie when they claim their war on fossil fuels is to stop climate change as they beg Russia and the Middle East to produce more oil. He stopped the Keystone XL pipeline, then approved Russia’s pipeline. The war on fossil fuels is a war on energy independence and our security.
Every one of Biden’s policies are direct assaults on the middle class and small companies. Supply chain issues are all because of Biden’s policies and designed to hurt Americans and has nothing to do with COVID-19. Joe Biden’s America last policy is destroying all of our lives.
Kenneth A. Becker, Omaha
Blame Pederson
This whole debacle that began the downturn of the Husker football program was started by a maniac known as Steve Pederson. As athletic director, filled with self-worth, Pedersen fired Frank Solich. He then said he didn’t want to watch the program begin a downward spiral into mediocrity. Which is exactly what happened. So Scott Frost has a larger task than most of us realized. Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt said he sees marked improvement in the program. It’s his job to analyze teams, so he should know. Anyway, Trev Alberts did the right thing to give Frost one more year. After next year, we can assess where the program is and whether Frost should be retained.
Tim Rosenbaum, Craig, Colo.
Defense of Ed Board
As I’ve watched State Board of Education meetings this year I have not seen the “incompetence” that Williams S. Nelson condemns (Nov. 11 Public Pulse).
It’s true that board members and Department of Education staff ran into a buzz saw of outrage over voluntary health education standards, now abandoned. For months the board listened patiently to earnest but sometimes ill-informed testimony. I think it’s appropriate that the board is taking a look at how the process could have been better.
If social studies teachers in Ainsworth or Westside or elsewhere choose to ignore established state standards, as Mr. Nelson suggests, that says as much about those educators and the constraints of their jobs as it does about the competence of state board members.
The State Board of Education is written into the Nebraska Constitution. I am thankful that thoughtful people are willing to serve on the board in contentious times.
Kathleen Rutledge, Garland, Neb.
Still a republic?
Some countries around the world are authoritarian in nature, mandating love and obedience to the controlling regime at the expense of a people’s personal rights and freedoms. Our current government, much of the medical establishment, most mainstream press and media outlets, and a portion of the politicians in this country seem to think that mandating (masks, social restrictions, repression of expression, and drugs/vaccinations) is OK. I don’t recall the people deciding or agreeing to give up those personal freedoms and rights. It seems this country was actually born from (the Constitution and its later amendments) and exists on the idea of individual freedoms, with limited powers granted to the branches of government. Are we not still a republic? A democracy to be envied around the world?
Brian Parizek, Omaha
Purple rain
I am astounded that Don Bacon was one of only 13 House Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill that Donald Trump promised for four years and Joe Biden delivered in less than one. Amazing what a purple district does for bipartisanship. And kudos to Sen. Fischer, who doesn’t need to worry about re-election. Sen. Sasse? Sorry.
Robert Sigler, Omaha
Socialist package
I couldn’t believe when I read Don Bacon voted with the liberal Democrats to pass the $1.2 trillion plus infrastructure package. This is nothing but a “socialist” package. Very little of this money goes to infrastructure. Most of the money, $550 billion, goes for climate change projects.
Bacon stated he voted for the bill because there are things in the bill that will benefit the state. It’s funny, none of his other Nebraska colleagues saw anything in the bill to benefit the state. The good couldn’t possibly outweigh the bad in this socialist package. Nothing is good about socialism. We are losing our country.
Teryl Martin, Omaha
OPS book purchases
As a longtime educator, I have been reading with interest the negative responses to the recent book purchases by OPS. Several of the writers call the this move “liberal indoctrination”. I wonder if people ever stopped to think that teaching only their White heterosexual conservative values could also be construed as indoctrination. OPS is a public school district and should provide curriculum resources for ALL of their students, which these books seem to do. Are these individuals afraid that exposure to different ideas will corrupt their children by providing them an opportunity to learn about somebody who is different from them?