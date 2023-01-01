Public Pulse: Logic and economics; Imagine peace

Logic and economics

I don't personally know anyone who agrees with the logic and economics of the streetcar plans that Omaha appears to be locked into. A young child could play the tape forward on this idea and see the failed outcome.

It's also very discouraging to think that several adults could sit in a meeting room and get on board with this foolishness. A good leader would know when it's an appropriate time to pump the brakes and take a fresh look at a better way to accomplish the goal.

Brian Krohn, Omaha

Imagine that

Imagine an "on" switch labeled “Putin’s War on Ukraine.”

Imagine God granting you power to flip the switch off.

Imagine doing that and quiet, peaceful love replacing fear.

Imagine the world forgiving the sin of war and treasuring life.

A determined imagination applied with grace, can earn reality.

Imagine that.

Michael Carney, Bellevue