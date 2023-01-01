Public Pulse: Logic and economics; Imagine peace

Logic and economics
I don't personally know anyone who agrees with the logic and economics of the streetcar plans that Omaha appears to be locked into. A young child could play the tape forward on this idea and see the failed outcome.
It's also very discouraging to think that several adults could sit in a meeting room and get on board with this foolishness. A good leader would know when it's an appropriate time to pump the brakes and take a fresh look at a better way to accomplish the goal.
Brian Krohn, Omaha
Imagine that
Imagine an "on" switch labeled “Putin’s War on Ukraine.”
Imagine God granting you power to flip the switch off.
Imagine doing that and quiet, peaceful love replacing fear.
People are also reading…
Imagine the world forgiving the sin of war and treasuring life.
A determined imagination applied with grace, can earn reality.
Imagine that.
Michael Carney, Bellevue
OWH Public Pulse December 2022
Wounded veterans need suitable housing to fit their needs, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writers respond to Gov-elect Jim Pillen's top priorities for his administration.
Streetcars are expensive and have very limited utility, Pulse writers say.
Pulse writers give their thoughts on imposing religious beliefs upon others.
Pulse writer reminds us that kindness is the best gift to give.
Pulse writers question the timing of tenants forced to evacuate the Legacy Crossing apartment complex.
Pulse writer says former President Trump needs to be held accountable for his wrongs.
Pulse writer offers a solution to the local high property tax problem.
Pulse writer laments about local property tax increases in Omaha.
Pulse writer is thankful for access to palliative care.
Pulse writer does not agree with the revised policy on gender for Omaha's Catholic schools.
Pulse writer laments on the passing of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.
Pulse writer says that the past Nebraska coaches may not be the problem with Husker football.
Ricketts tenure as Governor, and his past and present interest in serving in the U.S. Senate, is indicative of his commitment to public service and the people of Nebraska, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer weighs in on alternatives to the streetcar plan.
Pulse writers say it is necessary to correct broadband map imperfections so that Nebraska can receive maximum federal funding.
Pulse writers give their thoughts on the application process for filling Sasse's senate seat.
Pulse writers sound off on applicants to fill Ben Sasse's seat in the U.S. Senate.
Pulse writer praises the volunteers at the Nebraska Diaper Bank.
Timely access to care is not always possible due to prior authorization policies, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey has not been involved in the day-to-day knowledge or operation of the Democratic Party in Nebraska in recent years.
Pulse writer reminisces on the old school World-Herald paper carriers.
No collegiate athletic coach should ever be paid more than the university's highest paid teacher, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer wants UPRR to recognize its essential workers and provide a small amount of paid sick leave for them to take care of themselves or their families.