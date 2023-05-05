Not embracing sculpture

Why, in the year 2023, when we should know better, are we erecting a 26-foot statue commemorating a sexual assault? Call me crazy, but I think a woman should be able to celebrate in public without having to wonder if a stranger is going to grab her and put his mouth on her.

Lane Phillips, Omaha

‘Unconditional Surrender’

I am a citizen of Omaha, Nebraska, and an art history student. I am completely disgusted by the new sculpture installed April 28 in Memorial Park, “Embracing Peace.” The decision of the Omaha Parks Department to allow a huge monument of a sexual assault to be in one of their parks is appalling and quite literally the opposite of peace.

In 2019, it was found that the woman in the original photo, Greta Zimmer Friedman, had no previous connection to the soldier, and said “I did not see him approaching, and before I know it I was in his tight grip.” Memorial Park is a place populated by people of all ages. I believe this sculpture is teaching the young men of Omaha that if they have a cause they deem worthy enough, they can grab any woman they like without asking.

The issue with public art that can make it so controversial is that it represents entire neighborhoods, cities and populations, even if it is meant to represent simply a concept. Seeing a huge work of art from afar leaves the viewer with nothing but their own interpretation. A small plaque or sign next to the work of art simply will not do. This sculpture, in my opinion, will most likely cause far more trouble for the Parks Department than they are accounting for, as previous recreations of it have been protested and vandalized internationally.

Rather than commemorating the victory of World War II, to any educated member of society (as I am sure the members of the Parks Department are), this statue simply commemorates rape culture. “Embracing Peace,” or perhaps more adequately described by its original title, “Unconditional Surrender,” is an embarrassment to the Parks Department, Memorial Park and the entire city of Omaha.

Theo Brown, Omaha

Supporting the troops?

On April 26, Reps. Mike Flood, Adrian Smith and Don Bacon voted to cut veterans’ benefits. On the same day, Sen. Deb Fischer threw in support behind Sen. Tuberville to slow down promotions for active duty military members. So much for the Nebraska delegation “supporting the troops.”

Debra Trojanowski, Bellevue

Banning meds

Someone told me that we need to find a female judge to ban Viagra so that men could understand the critical and unwanted intrusion that is being made with a U.S. federal judge’s recent decisions. If this judge in Texas is successful in banning mifepristone, it will not be a slippery slope — it will be an avalanche happening.

What medication or treatment will be next? Drugs used for chemotherapy? Or FARXIGA for kidney disease treatments, etc.? When judges trade their black robe for a white coat then no one is going to be safe in this country in regards to healthcare. If this judge gets to ban this drug that has been on the market for years, I don’t believe it will stop there. Once the door is cracked open, it won’t be long before another judge will ban another drug until we have to leave the country to get a life-saving drug we need — which is already happening in some cases. Then there would probably be a ban on travel out of the country to stop that as well.

Think about it voters, where will this end?

Ernie Boykin, Omaha

Punishing women

In all the laws debated, all the demonstrations, all the fake sympathy for unborn babies, all the demonizing of women, no one has mentioned the fact that there are no virgin births. Not one of the anti-abortion bills mentions the responsibility of the man who is 100% involved in the pregnancy also.

Let’s stop trying to punish the woman, take away her rights, her medical care decided by herself and stop demonizing her. If the government is determined to take away a woman’s right to control her own body, let’s give a lot of thought to making the responsible man take responsibility also.

Or is the whole reason for these laws to control women?

Melinda Turille, Omaha

Political agendas

Despite no evidence of voter fraud, voter ID passed using vague terms — leaving it to the Legislature for specifics. Those opposed believed it would be used for voter suppression. Senator Julie Slama’s additional requirements, such as having the attorney general verification of citizenship, are voter suppression. These type of hurdles would particularly effect minorities, the elderly and naturalized citizens. All of this for a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist. The real problem is senators wasting time on political agendas instead of really important issues.

Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.

Baseball on Good Friday

Hoping Ron Reilly (“Good Friday woes”) may be comforted concerning two Catholic universities’ playing baseball on Good Friday.

Employing Google as Mr. Reilly did (but not as sparingly), one very quickly retrieves the information that Good Friday is not a Holy Day of Obligation, nor is Mass nor the Eucharist celebrated.

Thus, apples and oranges with Sandy Koufax and Yom Kippur.

Dan Allen, Omaha

Pulse letters

Thanks to Monty J. McClean (“Crossroads project”) for making a well-reasoned suggestion for the Crossroads project. It was refreshing to read a nonpartisan submission that actually made sense. We do need a family restaurant there.

Too many opinions in the Public Pulse lash out at either those on the right or left of an issue. As a gun owner, a case can be made here for Ron Mueller’s (“Good guns?”) point without personally attacking a truly fine and professional public servant, like Terri Nesselrotte. Too many times writers lash out against fine public servants like Nesselrotte because they have no good argument to make their point. I can say from personal experience that FBI agents could not be successful without the professional support staff who work tireless every day in the shadows to make the Bureau successful.

We read how a legislator wants to “blow up” the Unicameral so kids can change their sex while the clerk at the checkout counter of the supermarket can’t even touch a bottle of wine if he or she is under 21. Give us a break already. If you have a case to be made, then make it with the facts and stop the personal attacks. Let’s have some brevity and well-reasoned arguments to make our case instead of long-winded diatribes that don’t speak to the point at-hand.

Peter Sakaris, Omaha

On mifepristone

Does anyone else see how ridiculous it is that the “Alliance Defending Freedom” filed the lawsuit resulting in a Texas judge banning the use of mifepristone, nationwide, used lawfully by some women who are making a very personal decision about their own bodies and lives? But don’t ask any of those freedom defenders to wear a mask to protect the vulnerable!

Leigh Snow, Omaha

Not all-inclusive

In an April 16 article, the Lincoln Public Schools defended the use of signs supporting LGBTQ students with pride flags and the statement “ALL MEANS ALL,” which I assume is to be “all inclusive.” If “All Means All” is to be truly “inclusive,” there needs to be an endless number of letters to represent “all” — including Straights, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Conservatives, Liberals, Homeless, (SCJMBCLH etc.). “All means All” is not all-inclusive if it only represents one group of individuals, i.e. the LGBTQ+ community. Maybe we should include the American flag as well.

Dan Hedrick, Omaha

Promises, promises

All three of our Nebraska members of congress, Flood, Bacon, and Smith, have stated they support Social Security and Medicare and promised they would not cut them, yet all three voted for the debt ceiling bill, which would cut 22% out of the budget for the Social Security Administration.

That cut would mean laying off thousands of Social Security employees and closing dozens of offices throughout the country, possibly jeopardizing the processing and delivery of the vital services that administration provides.

These congressmen have likewise promised to not cut veterans benefits, yet cuts to those programs can also happen under this draconian bill. For these three to complain about an increasing national debt they created is the height of hypocrisy.

Al Mumm, Waterloo, Nebraska

President Nebraska Alliance for Retired Americans

Trump’s type

In the lawsuit in New York, one of Trump’s claim is that the plaintiff is not “my type.” Does that mean he might assault a woman who was his type? Just wondering.

Lowell W. Eyer Jr., Omaha

Overcoming obstacles

After two terms (1801-1809) as president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson made several comments on the status of our nation. Regarding the defense of our nation, he stated “I know no government which would be as embarrassing in war as ours.” Relating to the press, he referred to their “lying and licentious character” and he mentioned the “credulity” of the Congress. Simply put, one of our great founding fathers was not pleased with the national defense, the press and Congress.

Imagine if we had the gift of Jefferson’s wisdom in today’s political environment? He would probably examine the political landscape and repeat his early 19th century comments indicating how they are applicable today. Some national issues tend to stick around over the years.

James Madison, another of our founding fathers, succeeded Jefferson as president. In spite of a military force that Jefferson labeled as “an embarrassment,” Madison led our nation to victory during the War of 1812. Some historians refer to that conflict as “The Second War of Independence.” Good leaders can overcome internal obstacles and still obtain favorable results.

Dean Podoll, La Vista

The good life?

Has the Republican-controlled Nebraska Legislature gone completely crazy? The Second Amendment to the Constitution says “well-regulated.” Is LB 77, the bill you just passed and the governor just signed, what “well-regulated” looks like?

The 33 Republican senators promoting carrying concealed guns and seeking ways to intrude into the lives of transgender youths, their parents and their doctors display the total absence of civic engagement, responsibility and leadership that promotes “the good life.”

Keith T. Nelson, Omaha

Where we’re headed

So now I guess this country is being run by the NRA instead of elected officials voting for what their constituents want.

What a sad chain of events.

So guns are OK but birth control is a menace?

Can you see where this nation is headed?

Cindy Sass, Omaha

Time will tell

Although I am a Second Amendment supporter, I have mixed feelings on the passage of Legislative Bill 77 (“Lawmakers pass concealed carry bill,” April 20). My fervent hope is that would-be active shooters and other murderous criminals will be rapidly neutralized by additional responsible citizens exercising their new right of permit-less concealed firearm carry.

On the other hand, I believe permit-less carry may result in more irresponsible citizens taking firearms into volatile situations they previously may have avoided, where the immediate proximity of a firearm may rapidly escalate a tense situation from harsh words exchanged and a physical altercation into shots fired and someone dead.

I think our previous process of permitting concealed carry based on a background check, a nominal fee and instruction emphasizing safe-carry practices along with applicable shooting techniques served Nebraska well. Time will tell if this legislation turns out to be the best for our state.

Paul Berg, Bellevue

Gun reform?

Gun violence rages on in the United States. Children and young adults being killed for going to the wrong car or house. Our state government rushes in to try and reduce these horrible deaths. Their answer is to quickly act to allow concealed weapons without a permit. Brilliant move. Now, we cannot approach people anywhere in public without the fear of being shot. Is this really common sense gun reform? Wait, who said anything about common sense? This is Nebraska.

Bill Bechaz, Omaha

March towards vigilantism

In the same week in April that a black teenager who rang the wrong door bell was shot in the head, a 20-year-old woman who turned into the wrong driveway was shot and killed, and a Texas cheerleader who went to the wrong car was also shot, our tone-deaf Unicameral passed the concealed weapon bill against the wishes of the Omaha and Lincoln Police Departments. And so it goes, this unstoppable march towards vigilantism and Old West gunslinging mentality.

Gary Runyan, Omaha

Free speech

Who can explain how banning and barring Melody Vaccaro, executive director of Nebraskans Against Gun Violence, from the Capitol without a scheduled appointment, for shouting “shame,” following the gun bill passage, is not depriving her of her right to freedom of speech? Last I checked, it is protected under the First Amendment of our U.S. Constitution.

Erin Arellano, Omaha

No on LB 77

Don’t call it constitutional carry! For if it were constitutional, it would be well-regulated, not unregulated.

Joseph B. Hall, Bennington

The world of NIL

In an April 18 article, Tom Shatel clearly laid out the current financial payments to college athletes.

NIL (name, image & likeness) program has changed college athlete’s status from amateur to professional.

College players are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This must be stopped! An individual university cannot remedy this.

There must be a national review and steps taken to restore college athletic programs to amateurs representing their school.

To those who say the old system was not perfect: It was not, no system is. That is no excuse for NIL. That would be like thinking felony crimes are OK because some are driving over the speed limit.

Write your congressman, write your newspaper, do something.

Those who shrug and hope somebody else does something are not helping.

I am not unaware of reality, because two of my sons played college football. However, NIL must be faced for what it is, the end of amateur athletics in American universities.

Stand up for common sense.

James E. Burns, Omaha

Thanks Sen. Riepe

Thank you, Merv Riepe for being the cool head in our state Legislature. I knew Sen. Riepe years ago before his wife, Jan Anderson Riepe passed. That was when the Republican Party was something I could believe in. I no longer believe.

Lorraine Keatley, Omaha

Tell the truth

In response to the heartrending question posed by Thomas Cook (Pulse, April 20), asking what one should say to the child who is the close friend of the young man whose father, Josh Barrick, was gunned down in a mass shooting at work after dropping them off at school. I suggest that we tell him the truth.

That undeniable truth is that there are some Americans who believe the death of people like Mr. Barrick and so many others, and the way they are killed, is the necessary cost of protecting what they see as their gun rights. And a lot of them are elected officials in his own state and those who are tasked with representing his state in Congress. And that is clearly also true about Nebraskans and who they elect.

But if students were told the truth about guns, I expect those same elected officials would respond the way they have with other attempts to tell the truth to them in a school setting, by passing laws that ban it.

James Regan, Omaha

Letter response

Fred Nass (“LB 574”), you make great points regarding your support of LB 574. You should run for Legislature.

There are 16 who should educate themselves or resign.

Gary Domet, Omaha