





Paid family leave

One way to improve the United States healthcare system is to provide paid family leave. We could do this because, unlike other industrialized nations, the United States does not have national paid family and sick leave standards. A lot of people in the United States have favored paid family leave over the years, but some challenges we have faced when wanting to pass paid family leave policies have been corporate greed. Corporations tend to be unwilling to pay their employees for taking time off work because they believe they shouldn’t pay their employees for hours they have not worked. After all, it wouldn’t benefit the company.

The purpose of instating a paid family leave policy is to ensure that more working families have a fighting chance to achieve financial security while also providing care to their loved ones and getting paid time off for sick days they need. Corporations, CEOs and big employers should be required to fulfill compensation based on necessary time off from work that falls into the category of paid family leave. Paid family leave would consist of being seriously ill, caring for a seriously ill family member(s), bonding with a new child, and participating in qualifying events because of a family member’s death or accomplishment ceremonies. For these reasons, I request paid family leave to be part of the national standards in the United States.

Mercy Roberts, Omaha

Property taxes

Just in case you missed the April 8 article in the OWH about the Metro Transit Authority, they’re expanding routes to possibly include surrounding areas such as Fremont. And you guessed it, they’re increasing property taxes to pay for it. From 4.7 cents per $100 to 6.7 cents per $100. That’s a pretty substantial increase! Put that together with the expected increase from the Omaha Public Schools. Plus, the increase in property valuations that the politicians never take into consideration when budget planning. And it’s easy to see why, no matter what they attempt to do in Lincoln, our property taxes are not going down.

Terry Forman, Omaha

Tax query

I am questioning the Douglas County Treasurer’s validity in my increased personal property tax for 2023. In the April 6 OWH article “OPS fights court order on tax money,” it states that an audit from the Nebraska State Auditor found that in 2021 alone, several schools in Douglas and Sarpy Counties were either over-paid or under-paid by several millions of dollars. It goes on to say other years were not checked, but similar errors would be expected. If the Treasurer’s Office can’t get this correct, why would I believe my new assessed valuation is accurate.

I recently received my new assessed valuation for 2023 on my home that will be due next year. It increased by 34.6%. Are you kidding me?

My wife and I are both retired, and I consider ourselves to be like many people in Omaha of modest means: We live on Social Security and investments that we have acquired over the years.

Now we hear from our Legislature of pending new bills that will help our personal property tax over the next several years.

Now, we have filibusters that may or may not hold up several new bills. Our Legislature only meets for 60 or 90 days, depending on the odd or even years. It appears to me it’s a joke, but it is not funny.

Even with the current homestead exemption, I cannot qualify. I can’t imagine that I could be able to qualify in future years.

I firmly believe that our politicians don’t really care either at the city, state or federal levels. There are a few exceptions, but in general the whole thing is a sad state of affairs.

Larry Woolery, Bennington, Nebraska

About crime

Juvenile justice in Nebraska is facing an uphill climb. A few Nebraska senators, Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson and others have been trying to bring practical solutions to a very difficult problem, but people still refuse to listen.

No one is suggesting building prisons and jails to lock people up without regard.

They are promoting intervention and rehabilitation. While it seems that progressives are fixated on just ignoring crime, as if justice should not be blind.

Compassion is important, of course, but making our communities more dangerous for no other reason than wishing the world was a better place is just nuts.

Sallie Elliott, Omaha

Raising beef

With Earth Day near, sustainability is top-of-mind with consumers, and beef farmers and ranchers are no different. I am proud of the high-quality beef I produce for consumers, but I can’t do that without caring for the land.

For 135 years, our ranch has focused on synergy between land and livestock, as that is the key to our operation’s success. At the forefront of that is understanding how management practices and tools that we can implement allow us to improve the quality of the environment. Whether planting trees, managing water quality, providing wildlife habitat, or monitoring range conditions, these all help make us sustainable for future generations.

Ranchers are the original conservationists, and we will continue to recognize the importance of conserving our natural resources and native lands.

This type of ingenuity and resourcefulness is practiced by farmers and ranchers all over the country.

As ranchers, we are committed to continuous improvement. We are always looking for new ways to preserve natural resources so we can pass the land down to future generations and continue producing the beef consumers know and love.

Jaclyn Wilson,

Lakeside, Nebraska

After a loss

After Hillary lost, she wrote her third memoir, filmed a documentary, co-founded a production company and launched a podcast.

She didn’t spend the next two-plus years having tantrums on her fake Twitter while demanding a do-over.

But do go on about how women are too emotional to lead.

Lee Hazer, Council Bluffs

Leadership perspective

One hundred years ago, Republican Calvin Coolidge was president. During his time in office, he repeatedly balanced the budget and dramatically reduced the national debt left over from World War I. He believed the best way to ensure freedom was for government to get out of the way and allow people to flourish through their own ingenuity. He also smoothed the way for millions of immigrants pouring into the country from all over the world. He was outspoken in his condemnation of bigotry and fought the “Jim Crow” South throughout his time in office.

A popular president, he stunned the world by declining to run for a second term. Humble beyond comprehension in our time, he believed his role as president paled in comparison to the importance of the common citizen. Would that more of our leaders had this perspective today!

Robert Rohrbough,

La Vista

Democracy in jeopardy

Recent harsh Public Pulse criticism of Sen. Michaela Cavanaugh for her impeding of Unicameral action to oppose LB 574 and the like, seemed like criticizing the man with the briefcase confronting the tanks rolling into Tiananmen Square to mow down the student protesters. The man exemplified millennia of Chinese culture and Sen. Cavanaugh exemplified centuries of parliamentary tradition resisting brute force against the defenseless. The man with the briefcase was arrested, tortured and killed. Democracy is in jeopardy here.

K.M. Davies, Omaha

We can do better

In spite of the fact that Nebraska is not a southern border state, I found it fascinating that Sens. Ricketts and Fischer felt it necessary to stage a visit to that border. It seems that their mission apparently during that public announcement on the border was to scold President Biden for “Not doing more ... to stop the fentanyl surge that is killing our kids.”

I am thinking that with all this stage energy from these two, maybe Sens. Ricketts and Fischer should fly on over to Nashville and chat with those friends and families that buried their six loved ones this past week. Three lost were 9-year-olds and the suspect was packing two assault weapons. Might be a good photo op also for them to visit with law enforcement and ask them how they feel about assault weapons and mass shootings in their city.

These two senators should also go on national TV again and tell the world, this time in Tennessee, that maybe they are finally recognizing and admitting that their party is not doing more to stop the assault weapons and mass shootings that are killing our kids.

The president’s plea has always been to reinstate the expired assault weapons ban. Since there are so many attempted bans going on in states all over our country, including Nebraska, then there definitely needs to be a discussion about an assault weapons ban. I think there are too many party reps who care more about their special interest funding and guns then our kids. Senators, Reps and voters — we can all do better.

Kathe Strand,

Omaha

Activist judges

For decades, conservatives have repeatedly claimed that their appointees to the judiciary simply apply the law to the case at hand without pursuing any personal agenda. The idea of “originalism,” or interpretation of the Constitution in the context of the time in which it was drafted, has supposedly guided conservative jurists on the Supreme Court ever since Justice Scalia coined the term. The originalists’ claims were always dubious, and in 2008 the Heller decision, in which the Supreme Court ignored half of the Second Amendment to find an individual right to bear arms, confirmed that conservatives on the Court were activist judges championing an extreme right-wing agenda.

Earlier this month, a single U.S. District Court judge in Texas, a Trump-appointee, ruled that the FDA erred in 2000 in approving the use of an abortifacient drug and that the drug must be removed from the market nationwide. The case will be appealed and will most likely work its way through the court system to a Supreme Court dominated by extreme right-wing activists.

The Texas judge ruled against the drug in the face of more than two decades of successful use of it by millions of women and against assurances that the drug is safe in amicus briefs filed by the American Medical Association and other science-based organizations. The judge’s banning of a substance that has been in use nationwide for more than 20 years dramatically highlights the lengths to which an extreme right-wing ideologue in a position of authority is willing to go to further his personal agenda.

The Texas decision clearly bears the hallmark of a Christian-nationalist interpretation of the law. In this great country whose Constitution prohibits a state religion, the decision is highly alarming.

Patrick H. Brennan, Omaha

Don’t gripe, report

As winter exits and spring arrives, the number of potholes and pothole complaints, decreases. The Mayor’s Office has a hotline to report potholes, as well as other concerns and deficiencies, that we, the public have noticed. It appears to be a better use of time to report potholes to the existing hotline instead of venting in a letter to the Omaha World-Herald. The Mayor, City Council and Public Works Department have better things to do than to go cruising the city streets looking for problems. Be a productive citizen and report the problems to the city instead of grumbling to the local newspaper.

Steve Goergen, Omaha

Dangerous turn lane

I have lived in the Happy Hollow area just north of Memorial Park for 39 years. Underwood Street between 52nd Street and JE George Boulevard has a center (left-turn) lane. Over the past year or so, I have witnessed numerous episodes of drivers roaring noisily along the center lane passing one, or sometimes several, other vehicles. This is really dangerous. It would be fool-hardy to use the left-turn lane for passing on a level surface, but the hill which crests at 57th Avenue makes the move blind. The danger, of course, is to the unsuspecting driver turning left, or, worse yet, to a crossing pedestrian. I wish something could be done before a tragedy occurs.

Carl Gumbiner, Omaha

The purpose of sports

Where in the Constitution is it written that any sport is a right? What are the benefits to our social contract when we, as a country, waste so much money and time to discriminate against individuals based on their physical abilities or disabilities? Why do we spend tax money on certain individuals who we perceive as talented? Why do we let our own insecurities and egos run our financial and moral decisions when we look at the athletes who entertain us? Why do national, state and local politicians spend so much time and money to elevate the physically gifted to such heights and reluctantly even consider dealing with so many of the social inequalities that we have? I’m smart enough to know I’m not that smart, I’m just confused as to what are our priorities. Whether its religion or politics that is pushing so many anti-inclusive ideas, it’s time to look at the purpose of sports. How many taxpayers benefit from ballparks, stadiums and arenas that “entertain” a select group? Maybe government should not finance any university or professional sports.

Ron Rubin, Omaha

Destined to flop

The planned downtown light rail system is destined to be a spectacular flop as it has been in several other cities large and small. Most new rail lines have overestimated ridership, only to become discouraged when they collide with reality. The all-but-empty ORBT buses cruising Dodge Street are a case-in-point. Even when their use was free, the dream was that people would leave their cars and take the bus. That didn’t happen.

Peter Vidito, Omaha

Make permanent

I’d like to see the OPS school board select the interim superintendent, Matthew Ray, for advancement. He knows the system, the schools, the staff and the problems. As a superintendent-in-training, he could walk in the superintendent’s shoes and hit the ground running as a superintendent.

Terry White, Omaha

Wrong team?

How do you know if you’re on the wrong team? The Westboro Baptist Church (WBC) of Topeka, Kansas, is supporting your legislation. They have signs at the funerals of American soldiers saying, “Thank God for dead soldiers.” They protested at the funerals of many Sandy Hook children. You know some of our state senators are crossing the line in the transgender legislation when they are being supported by Westboro Baptist Church.

Tell your your state senators this legislation crosses over into the hate category. Go to nebraskalegislature.gov to find your legislator, her/his phone, and her/his email address. Don’t be on the wrong team.

Gary C. Anderson, Papillion