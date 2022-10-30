Public Pulse: Pulse writers weigh in on candidates and issues prior to the Nov. 8 general election.







Amendment 1 surprise

Thank you to the OWH for bringing the issues and candidates to the forefront to help us make informed decisions in the upcoming election. A definite advantage to mail-in ballots is one has time to research and ponder decisions. In the last election (and upcoming election), I had time to research judges, which are not included on sample ballots. Had I voted in person, I would have not been able to make an informed decision on which ones should be retained. Also, the Oct. 20 article by Dan Crisler, “Nebraska officials push for constitutional amendment” came as a complete surprise; I hadn’t heard anything about this before. Had you not covered this, I would have been an uninformed voter. Mail-in ballots make for informed voters. But, unfortunately many elected officials prefer to dupe the voters. Why would taxpayers want to subsidize airlines with incentives? No thanks to Amendment 1!

Bev Beam Hornig, Omaha

Maxwell-Ostdiek support

I’m writing in support of District 4 legislative candidate, Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek. My husband (a medical research scientist with a Ph.D.) and I (an educator with a master’s degree) moved back home to Nebraska after 15 years of living and me teaching in other states. Moving so much made us realize how great Nebraska public schools are and it’s the reason we came home. We experienced what happens to state economies and communities when public schools are underfunded. I found an ally in Cindy when it comes to public school advocacy. She understands that our great schools bring young people back home when they’re ready to start families. They also keep our communities and neighborhoods strong. One of my favorite things about Nebraska is our Unicameral and how we have always done our own thing, not what national trends tell us to do. Cindy is so knowledgeable about our legislative processes and the Unicameral because of her participation and her volunteer work. She even lent me a book about the history of our Unicameral. Cindy puts in the work, cares about Nebraska, and deserves to be elected.

Laura Fisher Semerad, Omaha

Stealing elections?

It is confusing to me that the only possible “election steal” being discussed is going to happen to a Republican candidate. I am a registered Democrat, but I never vote a party line ticket. I vote for candidates with whom I agree with their positions on the current issues. Luckily, when I vote for a Democrat, it appears that I do not need to worry that the election will be stolen from those candidates.

Mary Tracy, Omaha

On attack ads

The Pulse writer who says he is a non-partisan voter for Tony Vargas based on Republican ads calling him scary should reconsider. The Democrats also have ads trying to scare voters away from Congressman Bacon. Don Bacon is pro-life and will get my vote on Nov. 8.

Stephen Hillman, Omaha

McCormick support

In the only contested race in the current slate of candidates for the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources Districts, Tim McCormick, incumbent, is the superior choice. I have had the pleasure of working with Mr. McCormick on this board for the last four years and he is by far the most qualified candidate. I have also been on the board when his opponent was in office. McCormick is an engineer by trade and his insight into our operations and mission of the PMRNRD is valuable.

For those tempted to vote based on gender, please take a second to look at the records of the two candidates. McCormick has solidly demonstrated how to represent the taxpayer’s interest. Please vote for Tim McCormick in District 4.

Jim Thompson, Omaha

Time for a change

Just saw Jim Pillen’s TV ad on out of control property taxes. Have we not had a Republican governor and Unicameral for at least the past 16 years? Looks to me like it is time for a change. The Republican solutions are a mystery to me but according to Mr. Pillen are disastrously not working. Hmmm!

Thomas Fitzgerald, Arlington

General vs. Representative

There is no reason to believe Gen. Don Bacon was not a brave soldier. Appearing on, “Meet the Press,” Rep. Don Bacon could not denounce racism. Gen. Don Bacon wore a star on his military uniform, but Rep. Don Bacon cowers at the question of putting Donald Trump back in charge of American armed forces.

Our Constitution deserves a defender who holds more concern for the longevity of our Republic and not the preservation of his own position. I am confident Gen. Don Bacon knew this, but Rep. Don Bacon appears not up to the task and should not be reelected.

Andrew Adams, Omaha

Third candidate?

The time is right to change the future of the United States for the good. A third candidate must enter the race for the presidency in 2024. I have been a Democrat since 1964. The top of my list of alternative candidates is Liz Cheney, who has the guts to stand up for what has made our country great — our Constitution. I am open to consider other candidates, just about anyone who is not Biden or Trump.

Warren Lynn, Lexington, Nebraska

State aid for education

In his television ads, Republican candidate for governor, Jim Pillen, says that one-third of Nebraska schools receive 100% of state aid for education, while the other two-thirds receive nothing. Since Nebraska has had a Republican governor, and a solid Republican majority in the state legislature since 1999, why hasn’t anything been done about this formula for the past 23 years? Why in the world should anyone believe Jim Pillen is going to do anything about it?

Robert Bastarache, Omaha

Vargas’ voting record

If in Congress, will Tony Vargas be “present, not voting” when Nancy Pelosi is up for Speaker? If radicals are up for leadership, will he be “present, not voting” again? If Congress tries to defund law enforcement, will he be “present, not voting?” Considering his record of not taking an actual vote in Lincoln, voters deserve to know the answers to these questions.

After watching the debate, my only question is will Tony Vargas vote “present, not voting” again when he returns to Lincoln next year?

Adam Gotschall, Bennington

Social Security

The Oct. 16 World-Herald had an (Associated Press) article explaining Social Security as a whole and the record increase that is expected for next year’s payments. The article contained much detailed information that I am sure many people were not aware of. However, it included one misleading statement and did not include a very important fact that significantly affects the amount a person actually receives in his or her check each month.

The writer states that many feel that the cost of living adjustment (COLA) should not be based on the data the government uses because the “typical” beneficiary does not incur the same types of costs and in the same proportion as the “average” family. This may even be true to some small extent, but there was no mention of the expenses the “average” beneficiary experiences that are greater than the “average” family. Those expenses include medical.

The article does not discuss the cost of Medicare that is automatically deducted from the gross payment each month and therefore determines the actual amount that can be used to buy groceries. To demonstrate, my gross monthly payment amount increased 5.88% from 2021 to 2022. My Medicare premium increased 14.86% resulting in a 2.29% decrease in my monthly check. To infer that a Social Security beneficiary does not incur the same inflationary costs of the “average” family is just wrong.

Since the cost of medical care, in all forms, is one of the fastest increasing costs incurred by anyone, to not address the possible increase in mandatory Medicare deduction in 2023 when discussing the “record” increase in Social Security is misleading.

Frank Blank, Omaha

Young support

For those of us living in Nebraska Legislative District 18, we have a very rare opportunity; to vote for excellence. I am sure Michael Young will represent us with excellence. And true integrity, really rare!

Larry L. Kennedy, Omaha

Bacon and Vargas

With all these ads on Bacon and Vargas showing so much negativity toward each other, you come away with a feeling that neither one deserves a vote. Why can’t we select two different people all together? There must be some good people out there who will serve the public!

R.E. Kistner, Omaha

Helzer support

I am writing in support of Danielle Helzer who is running for the State Board of Education to represent District 6. Danielle is a former teacher and parent of two children who attend our excellent Nebraska schools. As a former teacher and teacher educator, l trust Danielle to make informed and student-centered decisions in this role. She understands that children who feel seen, safe and accepted, thrive and excel in an environment of acceptance.

Seems to me that some candidates running for SBOE are being supported by a group whose agenda is not aligned with promoting learning communities with environments of acceptance. They seek to spread fear about children and their families who do not fit into the predominantly Anglo, Christian, cisgender, heterosexual profile because that does not fit their social construct of what it means to be fully human and deserving of acceptance and respect.

For teachers like Danielle and myself, our job is to make all children and their families feel seen, safe and accepted.

Danielle’s goal is to bring more voices to the table by inviting teachers and citizens to serve on committees. Please choose carefully Nov. 8. Vote for Danielle Helzer, she is for protecting all children.

Sherry Dorman,

Wayne, Nebraska

‘Remarkable’ people

The U.S. is truly a country of opportunity with remarkable people. For example, it’s remarkable that an 89-year-old man, who has benefitted from government-subsidized health care for more than 60 years and runs two miles every morning, can repeatedly vote to limit or deny affordable healthcare for others.

It’s remarkable that someone can be on the federal payroll in Washington since the 1960s, currently making $193,400 per year, yet claim to be an Iowa farmer and sit on the committee that writes farm legislation from which he personally benefits.

It’s remarkable that someone can say he listens to people in 99 counties, but holds public town meetings in just 22.

It’s remarkable that someone can claim to value life, but oppose measures to restrict assault weapons, or not support Violence Against Women laws, or not allow women to make their own health care decisions.

It’s remarkable that one person can limit who gets considered for the country’s highest court, and then receive a standing ovation for the failure to follow his Constitutional mandate.

Yes, the U.S. is a land of opportunity. Almost anything is possible. Just ask the remarkable Chuck Grassley.

Thomas Cook, Iowa City, Iowa

Pansing Brooks support

I’m a registered Republican and member of the Federalist Society. I’m a pro-life Christian, a gun owner and veteran. But in two weeks, I’m voting for Patty Pansing Brooks for Congress.

The first reason: this GOP has abandoned the principles that attracted me to it decades ago.

The party of fiscal conservatives? Nope. The national debt rose by $7.8 trillion during the Trump Administration.

The party of the moral majority? Nope. There are too many counterexamples to name: from the “Access Hollywood” tape to the unwavering GOP support of Herschel Walker.

The party of compassionate conservatism? Nope. We’re the party that tricked 48 desperate refugees into traveling across the country to a place we knew there would be no food or shelter ready for their arrival.

But my greater concern is that the policy positions I care about don’t actually matter without the foundation of a rules-based government, a foundation threatened by what Republicans say they’re going to do if they gain a majority in the House. And a majority of Republican nominees this November adhere to the delusion that the 2020 election was stolen. It’s not just that they’re misinformed — candidates are using the “big lie” as an excuse to weaken the power our votes. My vote. Your vote.

I’ve accepted that these House leaders are no longer fringe voices — they are the thought leaders of today’s GOP. And so when they say they’re going to do something, I believe them. That’s why I’m fighting back with the one tool I have — my vote — and casting a ballot for a Democrat for Congress on Nov. 8.

Jay C. Jackson, Papillion

Voter ID

I for one will be voting against Voter ID and agree with Dave Peck (Pulse, Oct. 20) that Nebraska has not had any evidence of voter fraud.

How can the state make up the rules after the citizens vote it into law? They will determine what is acceptable as ID and what mail-in voters will need to do. The state officials need to have everything worked out and publicized before I change my mind on voting yes. Also, where will people go to get and how much will these ID’s cost? They are closing offices all over the county and state now. Has anyone tried to go to the DMV to get their driver’s license renewed lately?

Susan Peters, Omaha

Underestimating voters?

When the legislature was working on historic tax relief legislation, Tony Vargas voted against it during the first two rounds of debate and supported the filibuster. It was only at the 11th hour that he switched his vote — right in time for the election. Vargas must underestimate NE-02 voters. On Election Day, I will be present at the polls, but I won’t be voting for Vargas.

Jon Tucker, Omaha

Debt relief lawsuit

Brain drain, the phenomenon of college degree holders leaving the state for better opportunities, has been a frequent topic of discussion in Nebraska as an issue that has plagued the state for at least a decade. Accordingly by a study of the University of Nebraska at Omaha Center for Public Affairs, degree-carrying residents have been leaving the state at a rate of about 2,000 people per year. Higher pay and better job opportunities are the most common reasons cited for leaving.

With that in mind, it’s disappointing to learn that the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily halted the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program pending a lawsuit filed by six states, Nebraska being one of them. Attaining a college degree did not used to require 18-year-olds borrowing tens of thousands of dollars in loans. Instead of buying homes and starting families, college graduates are starting off their professional careers paying down substantial debt. For Nebraska to worry about brain drain and then file a lawsuit to stop a program that specifically helps recent graduates and young professionals is exactly the kind of politics that will ensure the brain drain continues. I don’t remember Nebraska suing to stop the $800 billion Paycheck Protection Program loan program that was entirely forgiven. Our college grads have heard the message loud and clear, Nebraska is working against your interests.

George Mills, Omaha

Core support

I am writing to voice my support for Matt Core for the OPPD Board of Directors. Matt is a hard-working, genuine, family man who has a heart for public service. As a lifelong educator myself, building communities that our future generations can thrive in has been one of my top priorities. I know investing in our future is critical. Matt shares this desire to make an impact today that will last for generations to come. He is a father of four young children and he works hard to set an example to them that servant leadership, responsible decision-making and community involvement will make our community stronger.

Matt Core is a hard worker and we would be lucky to have him as our representative. He is a leader that listens, understands and works hard to do the right thing, every time. Please vote for Matt Core for the OPPD Board on Nov. 8.

Dr. Mark Adler, Omaha