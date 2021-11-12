Public Pulse: Remembering former Sen. Max Cleland; urging more thoughtful approach to prison reform

Great American
I wish to note the passing of Max Cleland, whose personal courage in dealing with horrific war injuries served as an example to us all but particularly to those bearing the scars of more recent conflicts. I was privileged to have known Sen. Cleland when I treated him for the numerous residua of his injuries and then later when I was involved in Veterans Affairs. Neither I nor anyone else who worked with him ever heard him complain or speak ill of anyone, even when he had ample cause for doing so. He made a point of being cheerful and upbeat at all times, particularly with other war wounded. In addition to his time in the military, he faithfully served this country in many capacities as a legislator and agency director. His ceaseless efforts and exemplary achievements (particularly in regards to aiding wounded veterans and their families) warrant the highest of praise. All efforts should be made to further the great work that this extraordinary man and great American so courageously advanced.
John Brodston, Omaha
Prison system
I read in the Nov. 4 World-Herald Sara Gentzler’s coverage of a forum in North Omaha discussing the challenges facing the state prison system. This topic needs more coverage and more intelligent discussion among Nebraskans.
It should be pretty clear to most people that the system of incarceration in this state is just not working, not for the inmates, not for the staff and not for the taxpayers. Scott Frakes, the Corrections Department director, indicated that about a third of the critical staffing positions, including prison guard positions, are vacant. Why is that? It is a terrible job, that’s why. Prison guard positions are relatively low-paid, particularly when one considers the work environment, which has only become more stressful and potentially violent due to overcrowding, a lack of programming and facilities that suffer from a lack of adequate maintenance and reinvestment. Frakes estimated that “if things are going well” inmates get eight hours outside their cells during a four-day period. One can imagine how confining inmates to a small cell for extended periods to time, day after day, contributes to the potential for an explosive environment.
Now Nebraska appears to be ready to double down on this same model of incarceration by investing $230 million in a new state prison facility, arguably one of the largest single public projects in state history. What makes anyone think that by simply pouring taxpayer money into a new building the problems will be solved? This is just throwing good money after bad. We need a more thoughtful approach to prison reform that recognizes that multiple factors have brought us to this point.
Dave Forrest, Omaha
Vaccine mandate
While Nebraska struggles with things like paying St. Francis Ministries millions of dollars to not do their job, prison overcrowding worse than when Gov. Pete Ricketts first took office, along with the pandemic still going on, the governor spends his time proposing to ban employer vaccination or get regularly tested mandates. He, some state senators and others seem to think it is your right to be Typhoid Mary and carry around the virus to give to others. The real Typhoid Mary did not know she had the disease and spread it to others before being stopped. Does the governor think Typhoid Mary’s rights were infringed on? I especially worry about first responders carrying. Why should the public be put at risk in a traffic stop or medical emergency? What gives anyone the right to carry a disease and pass it on to others, getting them sick or killing them? Get the shots or agree to regular testing. There is no constitutional right to spread disease and death.
Al Mumm, Waterloo
Political football
When will Gov. Ricketts stop acting like a hypocrite on the issue of vaccine mandates? The State of Nebraska requires a minimum of 15 vaccines to attend public school, with a recommended 22 vaccinations. The threat of a special session is another antic by the governor to score political points at the expense of the taxpayer. A vaccine is not a political football.
Tim Moore, Madrid, Neb.
No compassion
Shirley Morris thinks it is hypocritical of liberals/Democrats to say “my body, my choice” when discussing abortion but then want vaccine mandates (Nov. 5 Pulse letter).
By her logic, you must either be for requiring everyone to get the vaccine and oppose all abortions or be pro-choice and oppose vaccine mandates of any kind. But she is really comparing apples to apple seeds. Those for whom Morris shows no compassion are actual living, breathing, cognitive human beings, with families and friends. Requiring someone to get one of the most tested, safest and highly effective vaccines ever, in order to prevent them from contracting and spreading the deadly disease to their classmates, co-workers, patients, or the public, is a far cry from requiring a woman to use her body to incubate a potential child. This is especially true if the woman is a child herself, cannot provide for a child, the fetus is not viable outside the womb, she has multiple gestations from fertility drugs, is pregnant as the result of rape or incest, or the child will be severely disabled.
Regardless of abortion, every embryo won’t nor should become a human being. Nor should any human being die because they or the person who infected them didn’t get vaccinated.
Richard Lane Bailey, Plattsmouth, Neb.
Cite statistics
After several weeks of seeing Charles Herbster’s ad on TV regarding his run for Nebraska governor, I tried to find articles to verify his claims of there being over 60,000 illegal immigrants in Nebraska and that yearly costs of illegal immigrants was $300 million for Nebraska. Post where these statistics are cited. Maybe then people will be able to make an informed decision when deciding who to vote for Nebraska governor.
Josephine A. Glass, Omaha