Public Pulse: Remembering former Sen. Max Cleland; urging more thoughtful approach to prison reform

Great American

I wish to note the passing of Max Cleland, whose personal courage in dealing with horrific war injuries served as an example to us all but particularly to those bearing the scars of more recent conflicts. I was privileged to have known Sen. Cleland when I treated him for the numerous residua of his injuries and then later when I was involved in Veterans Affairs. Neither I nor anyone else who worked with him ever heard him complain or speak ill of anyone, even when he had ample cause for doing so. He made a point of being cheerful and upbeat at all times, particularly with other war wounded. In addition to his time in the military, he faithfully served this country in many capacities as a legislator and agency director. His ceaseless efforts and exemplary achievements (particularly in regards to aiding wounded veterans and their families) warrant the highest of praise. All efforts should be made to further the great work that this extraordinary man and great American so courageously advanced.