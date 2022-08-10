Public Pulse: Time for new Blood; Diverse energy sources; Technology helps Stothert when away

New Blood

Josiah Miller’s letter on Aug. 3 disparaging gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood was misinformed. Senator Blood does not wish to raise property taxes or squander the state’s budget. And as governor, she won’t. She has worked on behalf of Nebraskans after winning four elections to serve the people.

Efforts to alleviate property taxes are rejected by Republicans every time they surface. The convoluted blame game the Legislature and governor’s office have been playing since 1999 is astounding. If the Republican Party so poorly mismanaged funds meant for counties that they had to retool the bottom line using higher property taxes, why would another four years of the same be any better?

Senator Carol Blood’s website outlines how we got such bloated property taxes. It also says plainly what the solutions she would implement are. The Legislature and governor’s office had ample opportunity to right their wrongs for decades. Senator Blood helped get Law Enforcement Training Academy’s underfunding corrected. She would enact fiscally responsible solutions outlined in the 2014 spending report LR 582 to relieve taxpayers from farm to neighborhood.

Her website details her plan for a prosperous Nebraska for all. Repeatedly, the Republican agenda has failed ordinary Nebraskans. There is only a stark horizon ahead if things continue the way they have. Senator Carol Blood for governor means prosperity for all, so I am voting for her. It’s time for new “Blood.”

Mikki Russ, Lincoln

Kudos to OPPD

We were disappointed by the Midland Voices piece on decarbonization and the author’s negative opinions of OPPD, as well as renewable energy.

In fact, we would like to commend OPPD for their forward-thinking and commitment to meeting Nebraska’s future energy needs. Every day, we read about record energy use in our state and how OPPD has met those needs. It’s apparent that their past planning, coupled with their cutting-edge goals to decarbonize are paying off for all customers.

This year alone highlights the instability of fossil fuel prices and the need for a diversified portfolio of energy sources. These summer months have been some of the hottest on record, and thanks to renewable energy (among other sources) for keeping our lights and air conditioners on.

Kudos to OPPD. Keep up the great work and visionary planning for diverse energy sources.

Steve and Marlene Wehrbein, Plattsmouth

Mayor Stothert’s ‘vacations’

I go out of town periodically to visit my grandchildren and am lucky enough that I can continue running my electrical contracting business while I am out of town. I have great employees working for me to do the work in the field and, with today’s technology, all I need is my iPhone and laptop computer and I can work from anywhere. It’s great to play grandpa and grandma and my grandkids need to see their grandparents. Plus, getting out of town allows me to relax a little and recharge.

Jean Stothert has done such a great job for Millard and the City of Omaha for more than 15 years that her having the power to run the city while she’s out of town shouldn’t be a problem. She has great department heads who keep her informed via our current technology, so there is no reason to not change the City Charter to let her stay in power while away. She works very long hours for us and I’m sure she is always thinking about our city while out of town, too.

If she’s vacationing out of the country, then I think someone else needs to be put in charge or if the mayor feels they need to decompress away from their mayoral duties, they should have the power to put someone else in charge for a period of time at the mayor’s discretion.

Thank you, Mayor Stothert, for all you do for us.

I trust you to keep Omaha going forward on the right path whether you’re here or away.

Steve Andersen, Omaha

Decarbonization thoughts

In reference to “Pathways to decarbonization could harm Nebraska economy“ (Aug. 4, Midland Voices), finally, rising above all of the loud and angry “Save the Planet” marches, demonstrations and articles, we have some facts relating to worldwide decarbonization effort and to us here in Nebraska. It would be interesting to see how many of the environmental mobs, all across our country, have any real clue about their existing energy sources, its cost, and their dependence on those sources. Like the “coal trains” that power NPPD.

Without comparable alternatives to oil, gas, and coal (all primary energy sources) our country’s economy, our standard of living and basically the way we live our lives, would be changed. And, economically, all of the alternative sources have their own problems. The issues and challenges to this effort are formidable. A cleaner planet is an admirable goal, but the transition will require true understanding of the obstacles, the true costs and time.

Richard Smiley, Tekamah, Neb.

Leaving it to the states

Jim Busenbark (Pulse, July 30) is correct about SCOTUS’s function interpreting laws. He does not note Justice Clarence Thomas’ activities to have pliant state legislatures bring up cases he wishes to overturn, effectively rewriting laws. He does not note Justice Thomas’ failure to recuse himself in cases where he and his activist wife have a conflict of interest. As a child of the 60’s I viewed first hand how “leaving it to the states” works to the detriment of individual freedom. Everyone, including Justice Thomas, benefitted from national rights (anti-segregation, nondiscrimination, removal of bans for interracial marriage, Title IX, EPA, etc.) You can’t have freedom by denying it to others you disagree with. We don’t need another decade of protests and social unrest brought on by a minor yearning for the “good old days.”

Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.

Destination state?

Today, Nebraska is not a pro-life state but a destination state for abortion.

A 12-week abortion ban in Nebraska is as unacceptable as a 20-week abortion ban. Abortion is the murder of an innocent child, as pro-life candidate for governor Jim Pillen has correctly stated. In the rare and extreme cases of rape, incest, or health of the mother, a baby’s life is still in the balance, as Governor Ricketts has publicly reiterated. All abortion (child killing) should be illegal; this is what our majority pro-life legislators represented when they ran for office. The expectation of pro-life Nebraska citizens is to outlaw abortion, period.

Nebraskans expect their state legislators to bring a pro-life bill in a special session that will outlaw abortion now. This is what we hear all across the state every day in rural and urban areas.

David Zebolsky, Omaha

Wishart’s legislation

The July 30 World-Herald front page article “Fund to pay survivors of emergency personnel” covered other laws that took effect on July 21, and it reminded readers that Senator Anna Wishart championed into law LB 851, changing the definition of animal abuse to include “hit, kick, or strike in any manner.” In the Unicameral Update from April 7, 2022, Senator Wishart stated her opposition to LB 933 that would ban abortions in the State of Nebraska commenting that “this legislation. . . makes Nebraska dangerous to live in as a woman.” In fact, the current law allowing abortion makes Nebraska more dangerous to live in as an unborn than it is for the animals now safely protected by Senator Wishart’s legislation.

Nancy Schlesiger, La Vista

DMV was a breezeKudos to the DMV at 170th and Burt. I took my mother there this morning for an 8 a.m. appointment. She uses a walker, so we were moving slowly. We were escorted through the door right at 8 a.m. by a kind gentleman. We signed in at the kiosk quickly and easily and went straight to the counter for help. The woman who helped us was so kind and patient.We were in and out in about 12 minutes. Their appointment system and helpful employees made the visit a breeze.Melissa Rotolo, Omaha