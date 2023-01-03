Public Pulse: Truth matters; 'In God We Trust'







Truth matters

Truth does not seem to matter in some letters to the editor. In the process of expressing one’s opinion, statements are made about an issue that sometimes lack objectivity.

An example of this is a recent letter entitled “Revised gender policy,” (Dec. 17) concerning the Omaha Archdiocese school gender policy. The letter states that the purpose of this policy is “to publicly belittle and demean a segment of the community.” The policy is further described as being reflective of bigotry and prejudice on the part of the Archdiocese.

After having read this published gender policy, I doubt seriously that many readers would conclude that the Archdiocese was being mean-spirited in drafting this policy. Rather, the provisions in the gender policy are clear, concise and avoid ambiguity. Additionally, compassionate provisions are included for those students experiencing gender dysphoria.

It would be my guess that the majority of Omaha families with children attending Catholic schools are experiencing a sense of relief and thankfulness this Christmas that these policies will be put in place in the next school year.

Too often these days we listen and read the opinions of those who try to control the rhetoric on certain issues even when their opinion represents a minority viewpoint.

They do this with statements containing untruths and the use of words like “bigotry” that promote a negative impression. We in the majority need to be mindful of this and remember that truth matters.

Jim Raiman, Omaha

‘In God We Trust’

Since 1956, “In God We Trust” has been the official motto of the United States. “It appeared on American currency in 1864 and was placed on all currency in 1955. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals on Aug. 28 affirmed that the motto does not violate the First Amendment’s protection from government endorsing a religion or a person’s right under the Religious Freedom Restoral Act.” (Sept. 4, 2018, by David L. Hudson Jr.)

How will we ever be able to unite our country and be great again if we continue to make secular laws that are in conflict and non-conforming to God’s laws?

Gary Thomsen, Omaha