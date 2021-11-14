Public Pulse: Wrong direction; Thank you, Huskers

Wrong direction

I have been reading about socialism and Marxism for the past several weeks. It seems to me that the Democrats in Congress are willing to embrace these ideologies as a collective group with little to no regard for the consequences. Do any of them have the backbone to buck their leadership and think independently? Are any of them capable of seeing that the emperor has no clothes? Joe Biden offers no solutions for the challenges facing America, many of which he has caused. The emperor appears to be cognitively compromised while problems swirl around his administration with not much hope for resolution. America needs to have some of the Democrats in Congress stand up and acknowledge that there are many citizens of all political persuasion not happy with the direction that our country is headed and then act accordingly.