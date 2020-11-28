The Pubic Pulse: Concern over bus changes; Join this vote compact; Crime statistics

Concern over Omaha bus changes
With the start of the new ORBT bus route, the old Metro No. 2 route has been discontinued. How does removing three-quarters of the bus stops encourage ridership? The route to or from downtown might be 10 minutes faster on the new bus, but if one spends an extra five to eight minutes getting to the bus stop (over sidewalks that may or may not be shoveled), what have you saved?
Most bus riders are either those who can’t afford a car or commuters. The new bus service is not going draw new riders from the first group; it will just require them to walk farther. The second group could have been served equally well and much less costly by improving morning and evening Express routes.
Sharon Vacanti, Omaha
Nebraska should join this vote compact
Nebraskans, like most Americans, feel that our president should be chosen by popular vote, not by the Electoral College. Electing the president by popular vote would benefit “fly over” states because candidates could not take our votes for granted. The Electoral College is, however, written into the Constitution, and the process of amending the Constitution is a huge obstacle.
However, another way to solve the problem is for state legislatures to join the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, which commits the states’ electors to cast their votes for the winner of the national popular vote. The states would begin doing this only after states representing a majority of existing electoral votes have joined the compact.
Currently 14 states and the District of Columbia, representing 189 electoral votes, have joined. Nebraska’s Legislature should join the compact.
Chris Lantz, Omaha
Crime, statistics, fairness
I read with interest the Nov. 23 story by Alia Conley entitled “UNO report shows racial disparity in arrests, prison population in Nebraska.” The disparity undoubtedly exists, but perhaps not for the reasons implied. As reported, this research does not demonstrate that race is a factor in arrests.
Suppose we substituted gender for race in this report. We would discover that males represent less than 50% of the population but around 75% of all arrests, even more if the arrest is for a violent crime. This does not mean the justice system is biased against males; it means males offend more often. The percentage of males in the population as a whole is not relevant; neither is the percentage of any particular race. What does matter is who is committing the crime. People under age 30 and those with lower incomes also commit more crimes and are consequently arrested more often.
If the research were to demonstrate that Black and White individuals are treated differently following arrest for the exact same crime (which may be true), then that would be evidence of racial bias. As presented, the research reported is not.
Tim Riley, Omaha
Trump has wrought a shambles
I have read far too many people who voted for Trump either asking for us to come together or admonishing those who didn’t to be easy on them. We have been plunged into a cataclysmic situation of the lame-duck president’s own doing, by intention of division and chaos within our society and in international circles.
This is not something that can be readily smoothed over by the victims of his policies nor those who vehemently disagreed with them. Those policies will take years to undo and rectify.
For those Republicans who bought into the division and voted for this TV show host and to those who cried “fake news” at any fact that they didn’t like, don’t be surprised if your Democratic friends aren’t yet ready to “make nice.”
Learn from your hypocrisies and show a little remorse for the mess that your support created.
Chris Stone, Lincoln
