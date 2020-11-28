The Pubic Pulse: Concern over bus changes; Join this vote compact; Crime statistics

Concern over Omaha bus changes

With the start of the new ORBT bus route, the old Metro No. 2 route has been discontinued. How does removing three-quarters of the bus stops encourage ridership? The route to or from downtown might be 10 minutes faster on the new bus, but if one spends an extra five to eight minutes getting to the bus stop (over sidewalks that may or may not be shoveled), what have you saved?

Most bus riders are either those who can’t afford a car or commuters. The new bus service is not going draw new riders from the first group; it will just require them to walk farther. The second group could have been served equally well and much less costly by improving morning and evening Express routes.

Sharon Vacanti, Omaha

Nebraska should join this vote compact

Nebraskans, like most Americans, feel that our president should be chosen by popular vote, not by the Electoral College. Electing the president by popular vote would benefit “fly over” states because candidates could not take our votes for granted. The Electoral College is, however, written into the Constitution, and the process of amending the Constitution is a huge obstacle.