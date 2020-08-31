The Public Pule: Tax burden on retirees; Freedom and responsibility; Catholic values

Tax burden weighs on retirees
To reiterate Nancy Mahoney’s Aug. 24 Pulse letter, I am retiring at the end of September and am currently looking at acreage in northern Missouri. I have no intention of giving the State of Nebraska my hard-earned retirement and Social Security funds. I also cannot wait to escape $191 a year in wheel taxes on three vehicles and a boat trailer.
The time for tax reform is long overdue!
David Peel, Omaha
Freedom and responsibility
In a July 9 World-Herald article on OPS’s back-to-school plans, it is reported that some parents complain about the face mask mandate. In this regard, Kassia Ulffers expresses a view on masks that many people around the country appear to share. Ms. Ulffers believes that “parents should be able to decide if they want their kids to wear masks.” And like others who believe as Ms Ulffers does, the justification is “freedom of voice and choice needs to be given to every parent.”
For the reasons that follow, the proper response to Ms Ulffers is: No, you should not be able to decide whether or not you or your children should wear a mask when in the presence of others. In the context of the pandemic, freedom of voice and choice does not extend to the wearing of masks.
First, it’s not about you or your children. The primary purpose of wearing a mask is to protect others from you. And no one is free to decide whether of not to expose another human being to a deadly virus.
Second, the mask issue discussed here tells us something about the concept of freedom that many people seem to misunderstand. Freedom is not an open-ended concept. Freedom, like anything else, has boundaries. If there were no boundaries and everyone was “free” to do whatever he/she wanted, whenever he/she wanted, we would have chaos, not freedom.
Just as no one is free to just decide to be first in line at a movie theater, no one is free to just decide to put another person in harm’s way. With freedom comes responsibility.
Ronald Clark, Omaha
Abortion’s terrible toll
In regard to Thomas Kelly’s Aug. 23 article (“Neither U.S. political party fully follows Catholic values”) that cited Pope St. John Paul II: To cite a person who has been declared a saint to try to further one’s political agenda is most certainly a sin of scandal. God gave us the Ten Commandments, the Fifth stating: “Thou shall not kill.” Anyone, who in any way, promotes abortion, or in any way facilitates an abortion (including voting for a pro-abortion candidate), will have to answer to God for this at his particular judgment.
If “all lives matter,” why doesn’t the life of a baby? At the discretion of the mother, the child can be torn apart limb from limb while still in the mother. How can you rectify the fact that tearing a baby apart in the place it should be most protected, the mother’s womb, can even come close to social issues!
Everyone has a God-given right to their life, even the child in the mother’s womb!
Bernardette P. Kowal, Omaha
A Catholic vote for Biden
I read and agree with Thomas Kelly in his Aug. 23 commentary. On Aug. 25 you published a letter from Michael Lawler, who quoted the Catholic bishops saying “abortion remains our preeminent priority” but neglected the next sentence from the bishops: “At the same time, we cannot dismiss or ignore other serious threats to human life and dignity, such as racism, the environmental crisis, poverty and the death penalty.”
I am a Catholic and choose to look at all factors. How can we claim to be “pro- life” if we ignore these other factors? I look at separating families, turning back people at the border to face violence on the other side, as not being pro-life. Telling American-born representatives in Congress to go back where they came from is very racist.
Donald Trump is a latecomer to being anti-abortion, and I think the only reason he has taken that stance is to win an election, not because of belief.
I have seen so many things which he has done which are not pro-life that I cannot vote for him. I have formed my conscience following the bishops’ recommendation and will vote for Joe Biden.
Richard Weston, Papillion
Catholic values and political parties
To Thomas Kelly (Aug. 23 World-Herald, “Neither U.S. political party fully follows Catholic values”): Simply thank you, thank you, thank you!
Ann Champion, Omaha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!