The Public Pulse: 1984 debate offers a lesson; President's troubling words; Just imagine

Abortions did not start when abortions by a licensed physician were made legal in 1973 during the Nixon administration. They were already taking place.

We need to put our efforts into being supportive of young pregnant women to keep their babies so they won’t feel the need to abort them and not use this as the sole reason for voting for someone who is bad for the country.

It seems that we are on the brink of civil war because of this president seeming to be supportive of militia groups and so divisive. This is sounding more and more like Hitler’s Germany. Scary

Penny Fattig, Gothenburg Neb.

How we can stop bullying