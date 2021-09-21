The Public Pulse: 2nd District redistricing; Nebraska prison crisis; Vaccines, ethics

Ms. Lawton was allowed to complete her degree program and was never held accountable for her boorish bullying actions. UNL should tell Ms. Lawton that the citizens of Nebraska support doing what is right, so no apology and no restitution. University leaders should do what is right, not what is expedient. They should contest Ms. Lawton’s suit in the strongest terms even if it costs more to litigate the suit than it does to settle it, as there are principles at issue here.

Jeffrey S. Bird, Omaha

School safety

There has been a big argument regarding the wearing of masks in schools for children. My feeling toward the subject is as follows: If they have to wear goggles throughout the duration of lab work where they handle or are to be around dangerous chemicals or other antiquities of the science lab, then it should be as simple as wearing a mask during school hours to withhold the coronavirus.

Sean Brennan Junior, Omaha

CRT’s flaws