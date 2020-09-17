The Public Pulse: A harmful court ruling; A spiteful president; 'Free' means expensive

It would be arrogant enough to speak as to others’ outrage, but to do so entails speaking for all veterans. I lay a full wager that Mr. Lane did not serve, and therefore has no sense of what veterans may or may not feel. He certainly has earned no legitimate platform to voice what outrage vets may or may not “sense.”

As a former Marine, my outrage is significant. This latest Trump news is hardly surprising, as the precise verbiage “loser” was utilized to describe John McCain. No unnamed source required as I heard this with my own ears.

But to his complaint of anonymous sources, perhaps Mr. Lane can relate to us what he thinks Trump’s treatment of these military personnel leveling charges might be? He will end their careers, and do so in as punitive a fashion as he can muster. You don’t like anonymous, then hire a leader who doesn’t possess the vindictiveness of a 13-year-old.

And I take exception to the idea that our military folk are incapable of deciding for themselves the veracity of this reporting. Mr. Lane needs to understand that for the first time in the history of the Military Times polling, a Republican president trails a Democratic candidate. And the poll was taken before this news release. Bet it’s worse now.