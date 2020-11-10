The Public Pulse: A need for respect; Path to progress; Omaha soccer success

To all veterans passed and present: Our words of thanks might be few, but our prayers for you are many.

Rodger and Sue Vorderstrasse, Omaha

Great to see, Omaha

I live in Wyoming and am not one of the state’s Republican majority. I am in my fitties and went to grade school in Omaha and am so proud of my former hometown’s Biden vote. Good for all of you who have tried to save us from Trump tyranny. Thank you.

Kristy Whetzell, Rock Springs, Wyoming

The ads told us so, didn’t they?

The most troubling thing about this election to me is how all these liars were elected. I mean all the ads said so ... right?

Ric Jensen, Omaha

Omaha soccer success

Congratulations to Coach Jason Mims for building the team, Omaha Union Owls, and leading them to the championship in their first season! Unfortunately that championship game will never be played, due to the virus.