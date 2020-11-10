The Public Pulse: A need for respect; Path to progress; Omaha soccer success

Let’s respect each other
America’s political system appears irreversibly divided. Democrats don’t understand why any thinking, reasonable person would vote for Donald Trump. Similarly, most Republicans feel that way about Joe Biden. According to a recent Pew Report, a whopping 55% of Republicans view Democrats as immoral. In comparison, 47% of Democrats view Republicans as immoral.
Those percentages are unbelievable. We can’t imagine that the 55% number accurately reflects the Republican point of view. For us, we do not consider any of our Republican friends to be immoral. They are good, caring, moral people. Clearly, Americans have much to listen and learn from each other.
David and Barbara Daughton, Omaha
Path to progress
Results of the presidential election brought mixed feelings: absolute joy that Biden won but puzzlement and disappointment over the large number of Americans who chose to vote for the other guy. We soon embark on a new path to make American great and proud again. It will happen with the appointment of truly qualified cabinet officers and other officials, integrity and compassion from the White House, reliance on science instead of wishful speculation, and the rekindling of international friendships and partnerships. Let’s hope that all will give these changes a chance to succeed.
Gary Welch, Bellevue
A presidency of importance
No matter the outcome of the election, Donald Trump will be remembered as the president who accomplished in four years what few others accomplished at all and did it in spite of unprecedented harassment. The hounds snarling at the president’s heels will be forgotten as part of the mob of jealous mediocrity.
Paula Rasmuss, Omaha
Congrats, Nebraska
The election has been the big story, and it will quickly come to an end. But our state, Nebraska, has shone to be a star in two ways:
First, vote counting on election night, done and over. You can watch the 10 o’clock news and know exactly who won the seat for county board, state senator, etc. We have learned to count. It is 2020, not 1920. Other states (Pennsylvania, Georgia, etc.) should send a delegation to Omaha and Lincoln to observe how to rapidly process ballots.
The second pat on the back is the dividing up of the state’s electoral votes, which gives a voting franchise to many citizens whose vote might mean little with statewide dominance of one party to Big Red citizens.
Jerry Freeman, Omaha
Grateful for our veterans
To all veterans passed and present: Our words of thanks might be few, but our prayers for you are many.
Rodger and Sue Vorderstrasse, Omaha
Great to see, Omaha
I live in Wyoming and am not one of the state’s Republican majority. I am in my fitties and went to grade school in Omaha and am so proud of my former hometown’s Biden vote. Good for all of you who have tried to save us from Trump tyranny. Thank you.
Kristy Whetzell, Rock Springs, Wyoming
The ads told us so, didn’t they?
The most troubling thing about this election to me is how all these liars were elected. I mean all the ads said so ... right?
Ric Jensen, Omaha
Omaha soccer success
Congratulations to Coach Jason Mims for building the team, Omaha Union Owls, and leading them to the championship in their first season! Unfortunately that championship game will never be played, due to the virus.
It’s a shame many of the early pioneers, the people that started soccer in Omaha in the late ’60s, are not here to witness what has happened. Men like John Hilski, Dick Bene, Jose Novoa and so many others. The Nebraska State Soccer Association was formed in 1969 with clubs like Husker Raiders and Bellevue Soccer Club, with well less than 1,000 youth playing. St. Roberts Soccer Club, under the leadership of Dr. David Hoover, started in 1974.
Several years later in 1977, the Catholic Youth Soccer League (CYSL) played its first season.
Now, according to NSSA, there are over 25,000 youth and adult players in the state. We never dreamt this could happen, much less to have professional soccer. Let’s hope the best is yet to come! Thanks, Coach!
Ron Gordon, Omaha
inaugural president, CYSL
