The Public Pulse: A night well spent; Support local journalism; The Nebraska way

‘Stunning’ symphony

On Feb. 12, we had the treat of attending the Omaha Symphony perform Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2. The show was magnificent! We would like to congratulate the musicians and music director Bahl for a stunning performance. We wish that all of Omaha could have been there for this evening. If our symphony wishes to play this concert again, we would be overjoyed and be first in line to attend.

Wayne & Cyndi Mattson, Omaha

Omaha Performing Arts

Ambassadors

‘Thrilling’ concert

Congratulations and thank you to the Omaha Symphony for the thrilling concerts on Feb. 11 and 12. The programming was adventurous and scintillating. Maestro Bahl is a masterful conductor leading the players with artistry. He is dynamic and expressive and conducts with compassion and understanding.

Omaha is fortunate to have an orchestra of this caliber to call its own due to sponsors and ticket purchases.

I sincerely hope that the press will review the next outstanding and interesting performance so others will be able to know the artistic news.

Loree MacNeill, Omaha

Support local journalism

The Feb. 27 episode of “60 Minutes” on CBS aired a timely story about Alden Global Capital, a $2.1 billion hedge fund managing assets for 10 unnamed clients. Alden is known for buying local newspapers, slashing 70% of the staff and selling off all the assets (buildings, equipment, etc.). In other words, destroying dozens of local newspapers. I was gratified to see, in the March 1 paper, that a judge ruled against Alden’s underhanded attempt to buy Lee Enterprises, the publisher of the World-Herald and a multitude of other local newspapers.

The “60 Minutes” episode illustrates what happens when local newspapers disappear. Democracy cannot survive without an informed electorate to hold city, county and state officials accountable and local newspapers are a key source of their information. Not everything in this country should be about profitability. Journalism is about more than making a profit. It has a higher calling to inform citizens of local — along with national and world — news. The Omaha World-Herald provides this vital service to the people of eastern Nebraska.

Also, we must ask, who are these 10 unnamed clients of Alden’s hedge fund? Do they have our best interests at heart? I doubt it.

Catherine Walling, Omaha

The ‘Nebraska Way’

Like many Nebraskans, I have watched dueling TV ads, some times back-to-back, from Mr. Pillen and Mr. Herbster in their race to see who will be nominated for Republican candidate for governor of Nebraska. Both candidates are in the agriculture business, wealthy, supporters of Trump, and say they will do things the “Nebraska way”

Mr. Pillen and Mr. Herbster, please inform us what you mean by the “Nebraska way”?

Was it the “Nebraska way” in Richardson County — home of Herbster — when an a Nebraska elected sheriff ignored the pleas of a 21-year-old trans woman, who had been viciously raped and beaten by two ex-convicts known to the sheriff.

She ran barefoot in freezing weather to escape them; and the Nebraska sheriff refused to arrest; only to allow these two felons to murder Tina Brandon and two of her friends several days later.

Or was it the “Nebraska way” in Gage County, when Nebraska elected officials falsely arrested and convicted six young people, who came to be known as the Beatrice Six, for raping and murdering a 68-year-old widow, who they did not even know, and imprisoning them for 75 years.

Or on a more positive note, was it the “Nebraska Way” when a young lawyer named William Jennings Bryan, who was nominated three times to be president of the United States, spoke out for poor farmers; or when Sen. Geo Norris helped create the Nebraska Unicameral, and was the driving force for the Tennessee Valley Authority which brought water to poor farmers; or Bob Kerrey, a Nebraska boy who lost a leg in the Vietnam War, was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor, and later was governor and U.S. senator? But I guess those men were Democrats, and would not count in your book.

Herb Friedman, Lincoln

Carbon-free energy

I appreciated reading Nancy Gaarder’s insights into carbon-free energy (Feb. 15). Clearly, we will need a carbon-free way to keep the lights on when the sun isn’t shining, and the wind isn’t blowing.

Nuclear power could work if, as the story points out, it can be produced safely and economically. Unfortunately, we have repeatedly heard that safe, economical nuclear power is “on the horizon,” or “10 years away.” As NPPD’s Tom Kent said, nuclear power will prove itself, or not, within the next 10 years.

It would be wise for utilities to hedge their bets and seriously consider green hydrogen.

The media should do so as well. Green hydrogen is already being used. It still needs some work to be cost effective, but that is achievable. This technology uses excess sun and wind energy to produce hydrogen and store it for later use.

That puts Nebraska — with its abundance of wind and sun — in an excellent position for a green hydrogen future.

Entrepreneurs such as Australia’s Andrew Forrest are hard at work promoting this promising technology.

Ann Harms, Omaha

Streetcar history

I only wish that my mother were still alive. Born in Omaha in 1917, she was raised in the Hanscom Park area, where apparently she had streetcar service. She would assist other kids in disabling the cars by pulling the pole away from the wires — according to her. She always thought that the streetcars’ demise was unfortunate.

Drexel Nixon, Omaha

Book bans

Book banners say it is to protect our poor innocent children from the evil words of the world and images they may create. I doubt most students would ever spend their hours to read them on their own or any other novels.

However, they do like to spend endless hours on the internet, video games, music and social media for more instant reality and gratification. They can enter a few words, and a whole new world opens up. Adults would be appalled by what is available and watched, no matter how hard one tries to prevent them. Social media platforms do very little to prevent influencers, predators, and others from wanting to physically and mentally harm others. Gangs, cartels and human traffickers are out there advertising and even recruiting. Some video games are very violent and sexually explicit.

Music and their videos are not exempt. Profanity, dehumanizing women, and sexual acts can be found and glorified by even some of top recording stars.

Sadly, over the years, we have let this happen; maybe we have become numb and unaware, or we just do not care. For most people, the good old days are gone forever. We can allow the downward spiral to continue, or we can halt or slow the direction by demanding more accountability by those in charge, not just in government but also in the companies that permit it.

Glen Mackie, Omaha

Cunningham access

With regards to Jim Kruger’s comments on Lake Cunningham (Pulse, Feb. 16). I recently walked the east side of Cunningham. Rainwood Road is now blocked by concrete barricades, the Highway 36 entrance is also blocked. How are emergency responders to deal with life-threatening issues that may arise to people on the walking path? The only accessible path is through the campground and requires emergency responders to unlock metal barricades to gain access to the walking path. In a conversation with an Irvington volunteer fireman, he explained it was not their issue, the park is city property thus Omaha has to respond. He stated we are three minutes away, the nearest Omaha ambulance is seven minutes away. Emergency access to the walking path needs to be opened at Rainwood and Highway 36 for the general safety of the public.

Mike Nikolas, Omaha

Stopping Putin

Everyone seems to be surprised by what’s happening in Ukraine. Putin is doing what he has been plotting for years. He wants to take back all the land Russia lost when it was broken up back in the early 1990s. If they won’t come back willingly, he will take them by force as he is doing in the Ukraine.

So who is going to stop him? Not Europe, they are sitting on their hands just like they did during WWII, when Hitler started grabbing up all of Eastern Europe during the beginnings of the war. They are waiting for the U.S. to come to their rescue again by sacrificing our soldiers and military to do the job they should be doing now to protect their borders and people.

Because if someone doesn’t stand up to Putin the Bully soon, these Eastern Block countries start to crumble under his armies. He won’t stop there and Europe will be “goose stepping” to the Russian anthem and it will be too late for the U.S. to come to the rescue.

Dan Beeson, Omaha