The Public Pulse: A sickening assault; Left/right extremism; On the ice

The other protests

The only thing I saw on the Capitol was a bunch of peaceful protesters. There may have been "pockets" of unrest. I believe the unrest is the fault of the government officials who refuse to listen to "we the people." I think that about sums it up -- just giving my opinion just like the mainstream media did with all of the riots and protesters (Chop, Chaz, Antifa and BLM) that occurred last summer. They were called peaceful protests but they were not -- remember the fires, the businesses that were looted? It was a hands-off approach, but not with the conservative protests. This country is lost.

Linda Miller, Omaha

They broke the law

I want to thank the protesters at the Capitol that stayed behind the police border and left before the six o’clock curfew. You exhibited respect for the law. But, what will happen to the thousands of terrorists and rioters that assaulted the Capitol and then fled? Some may eventually be identified and charged with any of a number of crimes committed on Wednesday.