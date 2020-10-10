The Public Pulse: A time for understanding; Biden's silence; Importance of respect

Rob Johnson, Omaha

Biden silence is troubling

The Democratic presidential ticket has refused to answer the important question of whether or not they will pack the Supreme Court until after the election. This issue alone would influence my vote. Voters should be very concerned about this “Just vote — I will tell you later where I stand” attitude.

It is our responsibility as voters to inform ourselves and make our decision based on what a particular candidate stands for. How can we expect to do that if we’re told “I’ll tell you later”?

Rob Hitchcock, Omaha

Trump is best choice for minorities

I’m reaching out to minority voters, especially the mothers, about the presidential election. Your vote is very important, and I believe you want what is best for your children. There is a big difference with the two presidential candidates.