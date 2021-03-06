The Public Pulse: A variety of opinions on Creighton coach Greg McDermott

Both of these people are unelected bureaucrats who should no longer be subsidized by the taxpayers of this community for their advocacy of positions that have destroyed the economic well-being so many people over the last year. It is easy for them to tell other people what to do when they will still have a job when this virus situation is over, while many others will not.

Bradley Wardell, La Vista

Defend gun rights

I found Atley Wedmeyer's Feb. 28 letter to the Public Pulse amusing. Once more somebody tries selling that they are a "gun person" and then turning around and advocating gun rights to be stepped on. Sorry, just because you "hunted pheasants" or "practice fired a .50 cal BMG doesn't give you the right to trample the Bill of Rights.

First of all, M-16s aren't available to the public. AR-15s are, and they are totally different. And yes, guns were developed to kill. So what? 99.9% of all guns didn't kill anyone yesterday.