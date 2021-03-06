The Public Pulse: A variety of opinions on Creighton coach Greg McDermott

Dignity, humility
I have never personally met Coach McDermott. However, for years I have observed his actions during the televised Creighton basketball games. His demeanor, even during stressful or frustrated times, seems exemplary. On a local and national level Omaha has been proud to claim him as ours. The word spoken in the locker room certainly should not define him. Clearly he has spent his life bringing people up -- not taking them down. His apology was immediate and sincere. He accepted the ramifications with dignity and humility. Being that perfection is impossible, what more could we ask for from a leader in our community?
He continually exhibits the integrity we yearn for in our political world. How to deal with both success and failure are lessons we can learn from him. Thank you, Coach McDermott
Mary Lynn Edney Schwietz, Omaha
Creighton ‘73
Much to account for
Of course McDermott, head basketball coach of the Creighton's men’s team, is trying to apologize his way out of his inappropriate comments to his team!
This incident is an opportunity for all of us to reflect on our own actions and words and what we want from the leaders in Nebraska and our institutions. It is up to Coach McDermott, the players and Creighton to decide the repercussions of these words, but it is incumbent upon all of us to say that these words are unacceptable.
We also have this opportunity every day with the actions of the leaders in Nebraska: When Ricketts vetoed the Unicameral’s law banning discrimination against hair styles, what message did that send? Nearly one third of Nebraskans deciding to leave slavery in our state’s constitution? The death of James Scurlock and the attempted cover-up by Don Kleine? The impact of Governor Rickett's stall on allowing the poor to access health care through Medicaid, after being voted upon by citizens across the state? Perhaps these are the reasons that Ernie Chambers has for years demanded that college athletes share in the wealth that schools such as Creighton bring in to their coffers by the unpaid hard work of student athletes?
Of course Father Hendricks and McDermott are apologizing. The March Madness should not be the games, but the anger that should be directed towards the inherent racism and inequities in our society and in us. We cannot overlook this type of behavior but need to confront it and strive to do better.
The foul was committed by the coach. The call by the referee, who is Father Hendrickson, should take precedence over money and winning a game.
Robert Benzel and Gerry Sullivan, Omaha
Wrong move, Creighton
I have been a big fan of Creighton basketball since the 1960s, but I have never been more embarrassed and disappointed in the university as I am today! Just when you need a friend, they turn their backs on you! Coach McDermott is a good coach but a very fine man. What a bunch of hypocrites!
Duane Linn, Omaha
Capable coach
Creighton University is lucky to have Greg McDermott, an excellent coach. He made one mistake in the locker room with his choice of words. He has apologized. Let's move on with a A-plus coach. Their are a lot of schools that would like to snag him as their basketball coach. He could double his salary. Do you want Creighton basketball to end up like Nebraska football? Let's be a little more forgiving, Omaha.
Sue Buda, Omaha
Creighton alum
I am a Creighton alumnus and have been attending Bluejay basketball games regularly since 1945. I have been a season ticket holder since 1968. I am very disappointed by the recent events within the program. The saddened expressions on the faces of the Bluejay players during the Villanova game says it all.
Mike Weaver, Omaha
Energy facts
The story on the Blackout in Thursday’s OWH blacked out to incoherence in the “explanation” for why Nebraska power districts, OPPD in particular, were directed to reduce generation to their customers. Two, maybe three, issues stood out.
The biggest is that the southern electricity generators had not winterized their system despite warnings from the freeze disaster in 2011. The second is that the transmission lines, like those throughout the country, need a thorough overhaul in the face of an increasingly challenging climate. The third is that the power administrators haven’t put enough effort into a coherent, honest explanation of what happened.
As a further aspect of warning customers in advance of an emergency blackout, it would helpful to see a map of the locations and durations of the blackouts that occurred in the Omaha metropolitan region. Unless the administrators are afraid of the repercussions. After all, Summer is Coming!
K. M. Davies, Omaha
Their economic damage
After the current virus situation is over, Dr. Audi Pour, the Douglas County health director, and Dr. Ali Khan of UNMC should be dismissed from their current positions. Their lack of empathy for the working-class people of this community, and small businesses owners, because of the positions they have advocated to deal with this virus, are appalling.
They do not care about how many jobs are lost, the numbers of businesses that have been forced to close, and the number of people negatively affected by it. The recent Omaha City Council meeting about extending the mask mandate was further proof of their positions. Dr. Khan said it was patriotic to wear a mask, further demonstrating his total disregard for the constitutional rights of people who live in this community.
Both of these people are unelected bureaucrats who should no longer be subsidized by the taxpayers of this community for their advocacy of positions that have destroyed the economic well-being so many people over the last year. It is easy for them to tell other people what to do when they will still have a job when this virus situation is over, while many others will not.
Bradley Wardell, La Vista
Defend gun rights
I found Atley Wedmeyer's Feb. 28 letter to the Public Pulse amusing. Once more somebody tries selling that they are a "gun person" and then turning around and advocating gun rights to be stepped on. Sorry, just because you "hunted pheasants" or "practice fired a .50 cal BMG doesn't give you the right to trample the Bill of Rights.
First of all, M-16s aren't available to the public. AR-15s are, and they are totally different. And yes, guns were developed to kill. So what? 99.9% of all guns didn't kill anyone yesterday.
I find his comment of "nobody should have to worry about whether someone walking or driving next to them has a deadly weapon" laughable. So, are you saying that the possession of said item scares you that much and brings about vapors? I'll bet you have driven or walked by many folks who had a gun on them, and never knew it. So, why all of a sudden are you worked up about it? I promise you, that a good guy with a gun has saved more lives than a bad guy with a gun.
You claim that it is the duty of our government to "ensure that all can live tranquil lives." Nope. It is the job of the government to make sure that our rights aren't trampled.
Bill Epps, Gretna
Cancel culture
Mr. Williams' letter to the pulse on March 2nd is symptomatic of those on the left who always blame conservatives for dividing the country while refusing to drop their facade of not having any responsibility for it. For all the years I listened to Rush, I never once heard him wish that for even his worst critics that they should not rest in peace when they died. But this is the modus operandi of the far left.
They begin their litany of the nastiest names from their playbook starting by calling people they don’t agree racist followed by homophobic and misogynistic and usually ending with arrogant. Mr. Williams claims that Rush made nastiness a virtue, but I believe Mr. Williams' letter shows where the real nastiness lies. Spouting the cancel culture of the far left, he implies that news networks like Fox should be accountable for knowingly and deliberately publishing lies. But he failed to mention the more than four years his friends at CNN and MSNBC propagated and reported the lie that Trump was cooperating with the Russians. Yet I do not remember one conservative who said that CNN and MSNBC should be taken off the air.