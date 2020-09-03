The Public Pulse: Abortion common ground?; Morally deficient candidate; Law and order

Abortion common ground?
Pro-life and pro-choice people may never agree on religious or moral principles. I think that is pretty well established. I wonder if there is any data that really sways opinion with such animosity on both sides over the last 50 years.
Women have always sought abortion, legal or not, for a variety of reasons. Historically, powerful motives were lack of control over their own sexuality, be it in marriage or not; poverty and the inability of mothers to watch yet another child go malnourished, poorly clad; joining child labor out of necessity; and the dire consequences for the unwed mother. More recently, poverty and adolescence remain major contributing factors.
Historically, abortions were “performed” in unclean and often unsavory locations by untrained abortionists leading to increased maternal death, causing some families to go motherless or their children to become orphans. Now, most remain uninsured and pay out of pocket, in contrast to those who believe the state or federal money pays for most. Most used some form of birth control that has failed.
Perhaps surprisingly, abortion rates are about where they were prior to Roe v. Wade. What has all this antipathy wrought, I wonder? Could both work toward a future that might reduce abortion rates, such as work on poverty, equal rights and pay, eliminating childhood hunger, and advocacy for all children, not just the unborn?
In many ways we are right back where we started 50 years ago.
Isn’t our energy best used to affect change for the better, with less antipathy, grand-standing and righteousness?
Rachel Dowd, Omaha
The morally deficient one isn’t Biden
Of all the things Scott Yahnke could possible go after Joe Biden on (Aug. 30 Pulse, “Biden shows low character”), low character is not among them.
Even his fiercest critics in the Senate have nothing but good things to say about him personally.
In my opinion, low character includes cheating on your wives and paying the women off, mocking the disabled, disparaging women by calling them names and touching them inappropriately, lying, denigrating veterans such as John McCain and Gold Star families, cozying up to dictators, not taking responsibility for your actions: The list goes on and on.
Really, Scott, you need to brush up on your Rules of Civility and what constitutes a gentleman.
Marijo Malesa, Omaha
Democrats’ false claim
I am sure no Democrat wants anyone to get sick or die from the coronavirus, but I believe the higher echelon of the party, at least secretly in the back of their minds, are very happy about the timing of the pandemic.
Remember back just six months ago. The economy was soaring. The stock market and pension plans were at record high levels. The amount of the direct deposits from my pension were the most they had been in the 15 years since I started collecting from it. The unemployment rate was at historic lows, especially for women, African Americans and Latinos.
Then COVID-19 invaded our lives. The economy plummeted and people were put out of work in record numbers. Now I hear Kamala Harris and other top Democrats blaming the current issues with the economy and unemployment on President Trump.
Three years of economic boom don’t count, but the problems caused by his handling of COVID are the root of all the current issues. This pandemic was unprecedented. There was no map through these stormy waters. No one had ever dealt with anything like this before.
I think it is very arrogant of the Democrats to imply that if they had been in power on March 1, none of these problems would have occurred, that the economic and employment plunges we have experienced would have been avoided by the sound policies of the Democratic Party. That is unbelievable!
Jeff Miller, Omaha
Right approach to law and order
We believe that many of the Black Lives Matter protesters see themselves in the tradition of Martin Luther King Jr., Ghandi, and the women suffragettes whose actions advanced civil rights. Unfortunately, the current protests are often not peaceful and violate the basic tenets of Ghandi and Martin Luther King Jr. who were strongly against doing harm to anyone. Martin Luther King Jr. stated, “Violence as a way of achieving racial justice is both impractical and immoral.”
The current “non-peaceful” protests have unintended consequences. Namely, countless black-owned businesses have been looted, vandalized and destroyed in the protests. Many of these businesses will never recover. This is clearly wrong. In fact, according to Ghandi and Martin Luther King Jr., successful protests should not harm anyone of any race.
Another unintended consequence is that these destructive protests may help Trump regain the presidency. Trump’s message of law and order will appeal to many voters. Trump proudly proclaims that if he were in charge there would be no violent protests. Our president has obviously forgotten that he is in charge.
To neutralize Trump’s law and order appeal, Democrats need to point out that law and order are not the exclusive domain of a lawless president. Democrats must emphasize that Biden is a strong law and order candidate for all people regardless of race.
David and Barbara Daughton, Omaha
