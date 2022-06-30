The Public Pulse: Abortion is a weapon against the voiceless; Mutual plans; Gun control

Abortion is killing

Michael Bac’s letter (Pulse, June 25) on reproductive “rights” could not be more wrong. The taking of a baby’s life is not exclusively a female issue. The baby is not a tumor or cancer to be considered for elective surgery. The killing of a pre-born baby, a school child or any other innocent “person” should be a concern of all citizens, not just women. Have you not heard that no man (or woman) is an island? The death of one innocent person diminishes all of us, both men and women.

Paul Koehler, Omaha

Mutual plans

The Mutual of Omaha deal sounds eerily similar to the Conagra deal of the early 1980s. The Conagra deal demanded that Jobber’s Canyon warehouses, registered on the National Historic Buildings list, be demolished or Conagra would move their company elsewhere.

In both cases, Fortune 500 CEOs present unyielding demands, timid politicians rush the process past boards and councils, and the people of Omaha have little or no impact on the outcome.

It sounds to me like a twisted version of The Golden Rule: Whoever has the gold, makes the rules.

Jeff Bruckner, Omaha

Gun control vote

Since Congressman Bacon’s vote opposing House Democrats’ gun control legislation, there have been a couple letters criticizing his unwillingness to “do something” to prevent gun violence. These claims are incredibly misguided.

For starters, Bacon is an original co-sponsor to the STOP Straw Purchases Act that would increase penalties for those who provide a firearm to restricted persons. He also voted for the STOP School Violence Act of 2018 to increase funding for school security. According to his own words, he opposed this bill because it did very little to truly address gun violence and instead targeted law-abiding citizens.

Bacon has long been known for his ability to work with his colleagues on the other side of the aisle. This bill was the opposite of that, being passed almost strictly along party-lines, with no input from the GOP in the crafting of this legislation. The focus should remain on increasing funding for mental health resources, school security and punishing straw purchases, rather than targeting the rights of law-abiding Americans.

Ryan Miller, Elkhorn

Grade crossing accident

My father was in the Land and Tax Department of Union Pacific Railroad Western Division in the 1960s through the 1980s. He would travel to rural grade crossing accident sites, take testimony from bystanders and survivors of train/motor vehicle accidents. He would return from those sessions visibly shaken, especially when the motorists would survive, but lose a child, grandparent or spouse.

Trains have the right-of-way and railroads own the track and control traffic with warning signs, lights and other devices. A train operating at normal speeds will require up to a mile to perform an emergency stop. Rural grade crossings require the motorist to stop and look both directions, before crossing. Thus, crossing accidents are not caused by the railroad, but rather by the motorist or pedestrian attempting to cross. Crossing guards, blinking lights and audible warnings only help vision, hearing and distracted drivers . In those days, it was a rural sport to try to beat an oncoming train. That remains true to this day. In almost all such incidents, the crossing pedestrian or motorist could be said to have attempted suicide.

I do not know where the fault with the Missouri dump truck driver/Amtrak passenger train lies, but I do suspect that no accident would have occurred, had the truck driver performed the duties outlined in every state’s driver’s manual.

Please, if you consider playing this dangerous game attempting to beat a train, think of the train engineer and the horrible nightmares he/she will endure if you cause a grade crossing accident.

Carl Glanzman, Oakland, Iowa

Dobbs decision

According to USA Today, 1% of abortions result from rape, and .5% result from incest. State legislatures are the best places to sort out the rights of women thus affected versus the rights of 63 million unborn babies who have been aborted since Roe. Dobbs properly decided that there simply is not, and never was, a right to abortion under the U.S. Constitution.

Lynne Fees, Bennington

Unconstitutional act

Pulse writers and others who are having a temper tantrum over the overturning of Roe v. Wade want us to think the rare cases of rape caused pregnancies happen many times. There are crisis pregnancy centers who will provide help for all who are in this situation. The vast majority of unwanted pregnancies can be avoided by abstaining from sex. Roe v. Wade was an unconstitutional act creating a right that is no where to be found in the U.S. Constitution.

There is no setting us back 50 years by the June 24 Supreme Court decision. The right to abortion never truly existed. These people also ignore that adoption is the loving option for someone with an unwanted pregnancy that is far better than abortion. Other rights mentioned will not be removed as a result of this decision.

I do believe the right to same sex marriage should be ended and all such marriages be made null and void. No one had the right to redefine marriage by granting this right. For thousands of years, marriage was defined as a union of a man and woman. Some wrongfully practiced polygamy (and in some places still do), but that is not what marriage is supposed to be. Marriage is supposed to be a monogamous union of one man and and one woman.

Stephen Hillman, Omaha