The Public Pulse: Abortion rights; Out of control spending caused inflation; Term limits for SCOTUS

Won’t go back

As a woman and a scholar, I am appalled at the current state of our union and the direction civil rights have now headed. A Supreme Court stacked with partisan justices stolen by corrupt politicians has overturned Roe with their recent ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, and gutted the federal protection of abortion rights and control over our own bodies. I’m here to say that we won’t go back and we won’t back down.

Let’s be clear, the laws already on the books in states across the country — the most restrictive in recent history, including complete bans from conception with no consideration for maternal health, rape or incest — along with the 13 trigger laws that were immediately enacted with the Dobbs ruling, are unconstitutional, and a majority of Americans don’t want them. Including me. The Dobbs ruling will impact people of color and poor people the most. People of means and privilege — mostly white women — who can afford the travel, expenses and potential wage loss, will continue to get abortions. Make. No. Mistake.

I won’t stop fighting for abortion justice and I’m not alone. You’ll hear us. Millions of us; our voices loud, fierce and united. You’ll see us. Millions of us; strong, committed, continuing the fight for abortion rights in our cities, towns and state houses all across the country.

We won’t go back and we won’t back down.

We will go to the polls. We will vote for elected officials that support protective federal abortion legislation and abortion rights in our states. And we will fight until we defeat every candidate, every legislator, who wants to impose bans on our bodies.

I will be loud. I will be strong. I will vote. And I am not alone.

Christine Embury, Omaha

Political headwinds

For months, Sen. Tony Vargas slammed Rep. Don Bacon on social media for opposing the fifth COVID spending bill last spring. This bill was nearly $2 trillion, opposed by all Republicans, and passed with zero spending offsets. Essentially, 10% was added to the money supply overnight. Larry Summers, a former Obama economic advisor, warned that this bill would lead to massive inflation. With the CPI numbers out last week, this prediction was incredibly accurate. We should be thanking Rep. Bacon for going against the political headwinds and opposing this legislation when he did.

Chris Routhe, Omaha

Limits for SCOTUS

Justice Charles Thomas is a disgrace to the Supreme Court. In his opinion in striking down Roe v. Wade, he mentioned that the court should examine a few previous cases, Griswold v. Connecticut, Lawrence v. Texas, and Obergefell v. Hodges.

For those not in the know, the Griswold case allowed couples to use contraception. The Lawrence case allowed for same-sex sexual activity. The Obergefell case allowed same-sex marriage.

I find it ironic that Justice Thomas did not mention Loving v. Virginia, which allowed inter-racial marriage. Why did he omit this case? Could that be due to the fact that Justice Thomas is married to a White woman?

Justice Thomas chose not to recuse himself in cases that could be tangentially related to the actions of his wife, Ginni.

Some people want term limits for Supreme Court Justices. Justice Thomas is the best example of why term limits for Supreme Court justices should be implemented as soon as possible.

Joe Ankenbauer,

Council Bluffs

Hypocrisy flip

The hypocrisy Bill Bechaz (Pulse, July 9) points out could easily be flipped.

1. You support mandatory COVID vaccines because they can save hundred of thousands of lives.

2. You support a ban an assault weapons to reduce the risk of mass shootings

3. You support abortion under any and all circumstances.

I happen to be a pro-life individual who supports mandatory vaccines (with certain caveats) and supports the idea of banning semi-automatic rifles. How many on the left are willing to be consistent by flipping number 3?

Robert Thornhill, Papillion

Vote for choice

Rev. Bob Wynn wrote a heartfelt Pulse letter “Life begins at conception.” The anti-abortion proponents need to expand their discussion. What happens to that baby after it is born, and what happens to the mother? Where is the hew and cry for holding the “sperm donor” — aka the father — accountable financially and socially? Where is the “impassioned” cry for increased services for health care (for mom and baby), preventing poverty and affordable child care? Who pays to enforce child support payments by absent fathers? It is easy to say that “life begins at conception,” but where is our investment in these lives?

I will vote for choice and for the ability for myself to make decisions that make sense for me ... I will not presume to dictate to Rev. Wynn his choice on how he lives his life or worship as he wishes. I will fight against our society’s hypocrisy to say that a woman’s right to choose is unconstitutional while it is constitutional to purchase guns resulting in mass shootings that enable these same precious children to be gunned down at parades, in school and in houses of worship. I will vote for John Fredericton (Nebraska Legislature), Tony Vargus (Second Congressional District), and Carol Blood (governor) and support Patty Pansing Brooks (First Congressional District).

Marcia Anderson, Omaha

Public access channel

While observing the Omaha central library project debate circle around the core concepts of information access, government transparency and opportunities to reduce the digital divide in our community, I can’t help but point out how KPAO, our public access channel, is a valuable resource we already have that gives people the tools and freedom to speak truth to power.

I’ve been on the CTAC board for four years, and I would love to ensure KPAO has a long future serving the Omaha community by bringing it into the fold of these library facilities discussions. To be frank, I’m concerned that as cable subscriptions decrease and franchise agreements change, there is a risk of public access television disappearing. KPAO and the Omaha Public Library, can join forces and better serve our community.

Marjorie Stugeon, Omaha

More funding needed

At a time when our country is enduring an unprecedented mental health crisis, I write today in support of Rep. Bacon’s vote in favor of H.R. 7666, the bipartisan mental health bill that recently passed the House. This comprehensive bill provides vital mental health resources for Nebraska children and families.

While the COVID-19 pandemic acutely affected the physical health of millions in the U.S., the scars left behind on the mental health of our population, particularly for children and teenagers, will be felt chronically for generations. We see this playing out in our communities every day, as suicide is now the third-leading cause of death among Americans ages 15 to 24.

The bill addresses another paramount concern for Nebraska families by creating a nationwide 24/7 mental health hotline for pregnant and postpartum mothers. I commend Congressman Bacon for supporting this bill, which enables community non-profits here in Omaha to access federal block grants, empowering local heroes to serve the mental health needs of our neighbors where they are at.

This bill is a model for what we can accomplish when our leaders set parties aside and work together to address the needs of our nation. As far as bipartisan leaders go, there is no better model than Don Bacon. Thank you, Congressman, for working across the aisle to deliver results for Nebraska families.

James Hager, Omaha