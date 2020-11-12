The Public Pulse: Accept electoral defeat; Dems stooped low; The solution we need

Accept electoral defeat
The election is over. Joe Biden is the legally elected president of the United States. The election was conducted, and the vote counted, by people of both parties, doing their work honestly and thoroughly. Election fraud has been charged without proof, but there has never been evidence that our system of voting was widely, or even narrowly, dishonest. We have accepted the outcomes for years. The defeated candidate gave a concession speech and moved out of the spotlight. The elected candidate began the work of transition.
Quite a number of congressional elections were won by Republicans. Were those ballots fraudulent? Was there fraud only in states where Biden won? Will Mr. Trump go to court for fraud in Florida? Or Texas? It is time for him and his enablers to stop stoking anger and turmoil, and accept that he lost.
Many voters of both parties told poll-watchers that they wanted the division in this country to stop. And they wanted Congress to start solving problems instead of just bickering with each other. That’s their job description. It’s time for senators and members of the House to grow up and grow into the vision that they promised when we elected them.
There are big problems to solve, and neither party has a corner on wisdom. But we can pray that in both parties there are wise people who love this country, not just their political faction. And we can pray that we as citizens can recognize that we need a functioning government, even if “our team” doesn’t win.
Patricia Ohlmann, Seward, Neb.
Dems stooped low against Trump
Who is really promoting lies, hate, chaos and division?
If there was any doubt that conservatives are hated by the Democrats, the inserted quote from the former first lady MIchelle Obama should prove it to anyone who thinks rationally:
“And after we celebrate — and we should all take a moment to exhale after everything we’ve been through — let’s remember that this is just a beginning. It’s a first step. Voting in one election isn’t a magic wand, and neither is winning one. Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us.”
This is coming from the same group that for the last four years has demonized our president, showing all the same things she accuses us of. Among these were the baseless lies of Russian collusion, the shameful confirmation process for Justice Kavanaugh and the entire impeachment fiasco.
I for one will never embrace the ideas that the left wing of the Democrat party is promoting, giving them an ever-increasing amount of control over the American people.
Rob Hitchcock, Omaha
Presidential temper tantrum
How long must we put up with Trump’s attempts to delay the result of the election? He lost. Now he is lying on the floor, kicking his feet and throwing his toys at the wall. He needs to put on big boy pants and get ready to leave. His delaying tactics are a threat to our national security. Biden needs to set up his administration and start dealing with conavirus, China, the economic crisis, civil unrest and Mitch McConnell’s 12 years of jamming up the Senate. If their goal has been to make America a Third World country, they are well on the way.
James Byrk, Plattsmouth, Neb.
Democrats, old and new
In response to the gentleman who commented in the Pulse on the “new” Nebraska Democratic Party: The party Don Kleine used to belong to could actually win statewide elections. The state chair has no business using the office to attack elected members.
Burke Summers, Bellevue
former chair, Sarpy County Democratic Party
Here’s the solution
What the USA needs now is couples counseling where we sit with Donald Trump and tell him we are not leaving you for a better person, just going in a new, different direction.
Don Sloter II, Ralston
