The Public Pulse: Accept electoral defeat; Dems stooped low; The solution we need

Accept electoral defeat

The election is over. Joe Biden is the legally elected president of the United States. The election was conducted, and the vote counted, by people of both parties, doing their work honestly and thoroughly. Election fraud has been charged without proof, but there has never been evidence that our system of voting was widely, or even narrowly, dishonest. We have accepted the outcomes for years. The defeated candidate gave a concession speech and moved out of the spotlight. The elected candidate began the work of transition.

Quite a number of congressional elections were won by Republicans. Were those ballots fraudulent? Was there fraud only in states where Biden won? Will Mr. Trump go to court for fraud in Florida? Or Texas? It is time for him and his enablers to stop stoking anger and turmoil, and accept that he lost.

Many voters of both parties told poll-watchers that they wanted the division in this country to stop. And they wanted Congress to start solving problems instead of just bickering with each other. That’s their job description. It’s time for senators and members of the House to grow up and grow into the vision that they promised when we elected them.