





Mammogram screenings

One in 8 women will get breast cancer during her lifetime, making breast cancer the most common type of cancer for women. Many women cannot get mammograms, the test for breast cancer. As we all know, breast cancer is a severe and life-threatening disease that affects millions of women worldwide. Early detection is crucial for the effective treatment of breast cancer and for improving the chances of survival.

Mammogram screenings have been proven to be highly effective in detecting breast cancer at an early stage. According to the American Cancer Society, mammograms can detect breast cancer up to two years before a lump can be felt. However, many women do not receive regular mammograms.

As a result, their breast cancer may go undetected until it has progressed to a later stage, making it more challenging to treat. There can be many reasons for this, but for many, it can be because of limited access to healthcare, no transportation or the cost of a mammogram. The age covered by insurance usually starts at 40. The Every Woman Matters screening program offers free breast cancer screening and other services. However, the criteria does not include all women. For example, women must be between the age of 40 to 74, they must not have insurance, and must be U.S. citizens.

Our goal is to give access to mammograms to all women by getting rid of the age requirement to allow access to all aged women. We also want to expand this program to non-U.S. Citizens since they pay taxes and are part of our community; they should be included in this program. Nebraskans should care more about women’s health to improve the good life.

Caitlyn Butz, Red Oak, Iowa

LB 574

I am in favor of passage of LB 574. That does not mean I hate transgender children. My support is based on the belief that children younger than 19 are not mentally mature enough to make that decision and should not be allowed to permanently harm themselves taking drugs and having irreversible surgical procedures performed that they will regret when they turn 22 or 23, if not sooner.

Nebraska residents are not allowed to marry without their parents consent until they are 19, and marriage is easily reversed by divorce. We prohibit anyone under the age of 21 from purchasing or consuming alcohol, although I, as well as thousands of other Nebraska parents, do not agree with that prohibition.

Finally, we do not allow anyone to operate a vehicle on public roads before he or she is 16, with certain exceptions. Thus, I think it prudent that we enforce some adult wisdom in this situation and require our children to postpone their transformation until they are old enough to fully understand the potential consequences of their decision.

Fred Nass, Lincoln

Mental health

One in 5 people will have some kind of mental health condition in a given year, but stigma is the greatest barrier to individuals seeking help.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and serves as a great opportunity for our community to begin eliminating stigma by starting conversations and increasing understanding about mental health conditions. By breaking down the stigma around mental health conditions, we can support those who are struggling to find the resources and treatment they deserve.

A local campaign called WhatMakesUs encourages community members to submit their own story about why mental health is important at whatmakesus.com/us. There is over 175 stories from the metro, which can be viewed on the WhatMakesUs Facebook page facebook.com/whatmakesusMW.

I am proud to be a mental health advocate and hope the community will join me in having authentic conversations about how we’re all feeling.

I invite our metro region community members, government agencies, public and private institutions, businesses and schools to commit to increasing awareness and understanding of mental health, the steps community members can take to protect their mental health and the need for appropriate and accessible services for all people with mental health conditions.

Sheena Helgenberger, Omaha

Good Friday woes

In the first game of the 1965 Major League Baseball World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins, Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax declined to participate and did not even attend the game, in honor of the Jewish Holiday of Yom Kippur.

Although I was only 6 years old at the time, I remember how my parents admired his dedication and beliefs in his religion. I reminisced those events (April 7) after sitting down to watch some television after Good Friday services. After searching different channels, I came across Creighton (per Google: a private, coeducational, Jesuit Roman Catholic University) and Villanova (per Google: a private Roman Catholic research University) playing baseball.

Really? On Good Friday? Where did all of our heroes go?

Mr. Koufax belongs in more than one Hall of Fame. And Creighton and Villanova — let’s do better next year.

Ron Reilly, Columbus,

Nebraska