The Public Pulse: Acknowledge the climate threat; WWII memories; Left won't compromise

The bigger picture
A reader recently submitted a letter regarding OPPD’s plan to be net carbon zero by the year 2050. I will have to agree with him that he is probably one of the very few to take the time to read the report, and for that I will commend him. I will, however, take exception with his summation that “The duty of the OPPD board is to provide reliable and low-cost power, not to save the planet regardless of the cost.”
Let that statement sink in for a while.
If we would think about our planet as we would one of our children (both of which cannot be replaced), ask yourself, is there anything you wouldn’t do to protect them? It has to be about more than having a few more dollars when our time here comes to an end.
Michael Sinovic, Omaha
Crossing the Rhine
My interest was caught by the Omaha World-Herald‘s recent piece about our World War II veteran and his assignment to pontoon bridges, which were used in the war in Europe in 1944/45, to cross rivers.
As a soldier in the 70th Infantry Division in 1945, I was assigned to guard our army’s pontoon bridge carrying our men and our armor across the Rhine. The place was known as “The Lorali,” known for the fable about a mermaid, who would sit on the rocks on the river, causing the riverboat sailors to crash their boats while admiring her.
I was very impressed as I watched an entire army (the 15th?) cross the Rhine on pontoons, non-stop, for two or three days.
Joe Kelly, Omaha
Wrong priority
I’ve always believed God, family, country, job, then political affiliation. What happened to change the order of importance in America?
Dan Hoffman, Elkhorn
Archive’s value
Among the many critical resources that a library provides to the community, it is a city’s repository of memories, history and culture. This is not an abstract ideal, but one that the Omaha Public Library fulfills admirably with its impressive collection of historical photographs, maps, newspapers, records, local books and other primary source materials.
It is with great distress that I read Mayor Stothert’s announcement that the Omaha Public Library Archives and resource materials currently housed in W. Dale Clark Main Library will be distributed to other branches. I’ve researched enough archival material, both institutional and otherwise, to know that when things move, they get lost, tossed or forgotten. I am especially concerned about this possibility in the current proposal that would have our library’s archival collections broken up and scattered to the four winds. Further, if collections are dispersed to other branches, the critical component of professional research staff to assist patrons is severely limited at best and completely absent at worst.
While I find nearly every aspect of the W. Dale Clark Library relocation plan deeply troubling, at the very least, I plead with the Omaha City Council and the Omaha Public Library Board of Trustees to find an alternative plan that would allow the library’s archival materials to remain in a single location. History connects us with our past so that we can better understand the present and so chart a path for our future.
Chase Becker, Omaha
Left won’t compromise
I have read and heard a multitude of comments on the lack of cooperation and compromise by members of the House and Senate. People cite the fact that in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, congressmen of opposing parties had a drink together, shared a meal, or played a round of golf which led to dialogue and compromise. Back then, though, the parties, though they had their own agendas, were not all that far apart. Both sides still basically believed in the principles of our founding fathers of smaller government having a minimal impact on the lives of citizens. The Constitution clearly outlines that guiding principle.
Since then, a far-left progressive wing of the Democratic Party has gained more and more power over their platform. The progressives feel that government cannot be too big. That big brother can solve all citizens problems while becoming more and more powerful. Citizens rights and freedoms are being slowly eroded as government intrudes into their lives on a deeper level with every bill proposed.
The progressives are not interested in compromise in any way, as demonstrated by their refusal to support a very good infrastructure plan proposed by their own president and party unless a huge social spending plan was approved first.
Of course there is no compromise in Congress. The progressives refuse to even considerate it on any level, and the conservatives cannot just sit back and watch everything our forefathers fought for be obliterated by the big-government, socialist-leaning agenda being put forth by the other party. It truly seems like compromise will not be possible anytime soon.
Jeff Miller, Omaha
Putting others at risk
Something that those brave patriots protesting the tyranny of mask and vaccine mandates fail to mention is that the protection of their rights will require the sacrifice of the lives of some of their fellow citizens. They don’t come out and say it, but they seem to be promoting the “survival of the fittest” theory. It’s common knowledge that the elderly and those with preexisting conditions are much more likely to have serious complications or die from COVID-19 infection. It’s easy to fearlessly confront the pandemic when you know it probably won’t affect you, only the old and sick.
It may be less likely if you are younger and relatively healthy, but the fact is, a percentage of those infected will have serious illness and/or die. Simply put, increased infection rates lead to increased death rates. It’s also a fact that mask wearing and vaccination lower disease transmission and infection rates. Rhetoric attacking the relatively minor inconvenience of wearing a mask in public and getting a safe, free vaccine has resulted in avoidable suffering and death. You have the right to not follow these simple guidelines, but no one has the right to infect other people due to their negligent behavior.
Dennis Picken, Omaha
Understand the threat
In his Public Pulse letter of Nov. 21, Robert Sprain urged his fellow Republicans to wake up and find somebody else to vote for besides Trump, somebody exhibiting traditional values. He ran through an extensive list of non-trivial bad qualities that Trump has demonstrated time and again. To quote, Trump is a jerk.
As incriminating and as long as Sprain’s list is, I would still consider each call-out on the list as somehow being a matter of degree. We have surely had presidents who were egomaniacs or who showered disrespect or who didn’t work well with advisors, etc., i.e., who exhibited one or more of Sprain’s named traits and to a greater or lesser degree.
Let me add a couple of items to Sprain’s list that Trump has also demonstrated, things that are not a matter of degree, and which no president has exhibited, at least in my lifetime of 80-plus years. First, Trump did not, and would not in the future, carry out presidential duties according to the Constitution. He does not believe in the separation of powers and the interplay between them as specified in the Constitution. “I am the oversight,” he has said. Witness the full-throated, unrelenting stonewalling, still ongoing. Second, Trump did not, and would not, abide by the rule of law. “I just need to find 11,780 votes” and “just tell them the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me,” he has said.
We can broaden and strengthen Sprain’s wake-up call. We can direct it to all voters, and we can say that voting for Trump or anybody who thinks like him is an unacceptable endangerment to our American democracy. If we as a country ignore these very public red flags and persist in granting power to Trump or to his camp, then we well deserve whatever government we wind up with on down the line.
James Kelly, Omaha
A better choice
UNL succumbing to radical woke ideologies is one of the reasons both of my kids went to Chadron State.
Randy Schneider, Cody, Neb.
The real cost involved
In the Nov. 19 Public Pulse, Stuart Williams refers to a recent survey that indicates the majority of those surveyed are in favor of increased coverage for various Medicare programs, favor paid family and medical leave, and support universal Pre-K for children. Were those surveyed also told that if the government-run programs noted are enacted, their taxes will increase accordingly? It sounds like they were told some pie-in-the-sky pipe dream would force the rich to pay for these programs through targeted taxes.
Most people recall the statement a few years ago from Warren Buffett that he pays a lower tax rate than his secretary. We all pay taxes and we all pay for these programs.
We need to keep in mind, the government can’t give us something unless they have already taken something from us, and when we expect the government to give us everything, it will happen only because they have taken everything from us.
Children believe we get free things from Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy. Working adults know the truth.
Steve Goergen, Omaha