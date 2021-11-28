The Public Pulse: Acknowledge the climate threat; WWII memories; Left won't compromise

The progressives are not interested in compromise in any way, as demonstrated by their refusal to support a very good infrastructure plan proposed by their own president and party unless a huge social spending plan was approved first.

Of course there is no compromise in Congress. The progressives refuse to even considerate it on any level, and the conservatives cannot just sit back and watch everything our forefathers fought for be obliterated by the big-government, socialist-leaning agenda being put forth by the other party. It truly seems like compromise will not be possible anytime soon.

Jeff Miller, Omaha

Putting others at risk

Something that those brave patriots protesting the tyranny of mask and vaccine mandates fail to mention is that the protection of their rights will require the sacrifice of the lives of some of their fellow citizens. They don’t come out and say it, but they seem to be promoting the “survival of the fittest” theory. It’s common knowledge that the elderly and those with preexisting conditions are much more likely to have serious complications or die from COVID-19 infection. It’s easy to fearlessly confront the pandemic when you know it probably won’t affect you, only the old and sick.