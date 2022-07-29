The Public Pulse: Addictive effects of menthol; Gas price relief; Dereliction of duties

Public health challenge

Right now, the FDA is taking comments on their proposed rules to end the sale of all menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. When finalized, these rules will have a dramatic impact on the health of Nebraska residents.

Tobacco is still the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Nebraska, killing 2,510 each year in our state alone. It is estimated that nationally, one-third of all people who smoke use menthol cigarettes.

Menthol cigarettes make it easier to start smoking at a young age and harder to quit. That is why flavors, including menthol, are one of the primary reasons kids and teens start using tobacco products. Close to half of all youth who start to smoke begin with menthol cigarettes, leading to nearly 40% of all youth who smoke using menthol cigarettes.

We have a tremendous opportunity to save lives and reduce the toll of tobacco on the health of Nebraska residents. In the first 13 to 17 months of removing menthol cigarettes from the marketplace, one study estimates 923,000 smokers would quit. And we know what works to help people quit — a combination of FDA-approved cessation medication plus proven-effective behavioral counseling programs, such as Freedom From Smoking.

I encourage all Nebraska residents to join me and the American Lung Association to share your voice at lung.org/actonmenthol in support of the FDA’s proposed rules for removing menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars from the marketplace.

Sara Prem, Omaha

Advocacy Director, American Lung Association in Nebraska

Gas price relief

Last week, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg proposed lowering the cost of electric vehicles as a long-term solution to gas prices.

The long term? While Buttigieg may have time to wait for Tesla prices to drop, myself and millions of other Americans certainly do not.

Here’s an idea: expedite oil permits in the U.S. and make America energy-independent again. Russian warlords and Saudi kings shouldn’t set the prices at American pumps. I encourage my fellow readers to vote Republican this November .

Benjamin Boll, Omaha

Dereliction of duties

Dan Beeson ("Congressional Hearings," July 23) stated that the public is tired of hearing about Trump being a "jerk" and listening to the parade of witnesses the Jan. 6, 2021, hearings are putting forth. The public watching these hearings, which are in the millions, want to hear how this "jerk" tried to overthrow our government, who helped him, and hold them accountable.

Trump's continual lying of the vote being illegitimate has prompted many Republican state governments to make it harder to vote for many people without any proof of corruption of the vote. Some states are changing who is in charge of the counting of the vote, making the state government the arbiter of the vote, not the people who voted.

I, for one, do want to see what happened Jan. 6, 2021, who was responsible, and make sure it doesn't happen again.

The revaluations this Jan. 6 committee has produced thus far, paint a picture that Trump and some in his circle were doing (and still to this day) everything to stay in power. His dereliction of his duties as president is crystal clear as illustrated by this committee.

Democracy is in danger because some news outlets don't tell the people what is going on with this past president and his continual profiteering on the "big lie" that he won the presidency.

The statement that time would be better served with our government working on other pressing problems other than the Jan. 6 committee: the Democrats have put forth and passed many laws that would help with inflation, guns, drug cost, etc., but Senate Republicans, led by Mitch McConnell, won't even allow a vote on them.

Dale Rezac, Omaha

Holding on to power

I have an issue with the mayor needing to hold onto power when they have extended leave. If they want more time away from office, then resign or don’t run for office. Their job is to run the city on a day-to-day basis. The decisions they make as a public elected official shouldn’t allow them to vacation or tour around while the citizens are working and paying the taxes, that keeps them in office. If most folks were gone from work 20% of the time they would be looking for another job. Maybe it’s time the mayor does.

Ron Rubin, Omaha

Access to contraception

The citizens of Nebraska need to pay attention to this when they go to the polls to vote this fall. Every Republican in the House, including Don Bacon, voted against the right of women in America to access contraception.

Lois Schreur, Omaha

An influential voice

Is this just inflation? Or is this a recession? It is everywhere and it is on every Nebraskan’s mind.

I am amazed at the inflationary cost of simple everyday staples at the grocery store. It is disturbing and very much becoming a strain. Not only are grocery prices astronomical, but gas pump prices have more than doubled in most locations . The truth is, gas has reached an unprecedented 40-year high.

Nebraskans' paychecks do not come close to covering today’s normal living expenses.

Nebraska voters deserve better. The fact is we have an influential voice who will fight for family and workers, and that is Congressman Don Bacon.

Don Bacon understands the Biden administration’s policies have simply failed Nebraskans and Americans. I urge all Nebraskans to re-elect Congressman Bacon in November.

Nina Head, Elkhorn

Laughable defense

Mike Miller’s “Blind to the truth,” (July 22) puts forth a laughable defense of guns, pointing out the incorrect identification of the type of guns used in recent shootings. What should we call them then, rapid fire instruments of death?

Randall Ritchie, Omaha

Legal, safe and accessible

Abortion has been a legal, safe and accessible health care option for all women in Nebraska for a long time, and should remain as such. Women have largely been left out in the justice and government entities ruling for restrictions and outright bans on this health care issue across our nation.

Does anyone actually ask women why they feel this is not the time for an addition to their family? Are unwanted children really something our communities can handle?

I feel that all this effort, resources and money could be better used for the homeless, abused, institutionalized and foster children already in our state and local systems. Don't these actual, living children count?

I urge the legislature in the Unicameral not to disband this health care option for the women in our state. Doing so would turn the clock back 50 years! Would we even be discussing this issue if it were a men's problem? Remember to vote for pro-choice, progressive candidates in November.

Carole A. Lainof, Papillion