The Public Pulse: Address racial slurs; GOP censure debate; Room to disagree

Proper consequences
What shameful racist behavior by some Norfolk High School basketball fans. As a former high school teacher, I can tell you that students care little about an apology offered up by some school administrator. They care very much about peer consequences. Meaningful consequences should include suspension for a game or two.
You can’t punish a team for the behavior of its fans, you might argue, but I guarantee the offending kids would think twice about incurring the wrath of their school peers. Effective consequences are often painful. PR statements cost nothing and have zero effect.
Kudos to those cheerleaders for stepping up and apologizing for the behavior of the racists.
Maria Sullivan, Omaha
Slurs’ damage
What is wrong with the audiences at sporting events who yell racial slurs? How difficult would it be for schools to devote some class time to discussing the hurtful nature of these slurs? Any students (or parents) who use these slurs at athletic events ought to be banned from athletic events.
I taught in OPS. If a student used a racial slur, they were warned that a second offense would result in being expelled. In my classes we discussed the hurtful nature of racial slurs.
Dave Haar, Omaha
Freedom
I have been a Republican my whole life.
My mother, Sallie Folsom, served as our National Republican Chairwoman for two terms in the 1980s, and I am proud that my Aunt Kay Orr served as our governor.
I voted for President Trump in 2016 and 2020.
That Sen. Ben Sasse criticized President Trump isn’t important to me. What is important is his right to say what he believes, which is a core tenet of the First Amendment.
I attended the Douglas County Republican Party Central Committee on Tuesday evening. It didn’t resemble a political committee organized to advance a philosophy of governing; it was a “Get Sasse” mob. Even Rep. Don Bacon was booed when it was pointed out that his voting record wasn’t as conservative as Sen. Sasse’s.
There are approximately 132,000 registered Republicans in Douglas County. What are their views on censure? None of the committee members I spoke with Tuesday night bothered to ask their constituents what they think. Obviously, some Douglas County Republican Party Central Committee members don’t think much of representative democracy. They’re ideologues.
A rebuke is nothing but “sound and fury signifying nothing.” Nebraska voters are the ones whose opinion really matters.
I believe in freedom of speech and freedom of thought. Apparently, too many in the modern Democratic and Republican Parties expect their candidates and office holders to adhere to a strict political orthodoxy or risk the wrath of their central committees, whether county, state or national.
That’s not freedom. It’s tyranny dressed up as principle.
John Folsom, Omaha
Jan. 6 context
Regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill “insurrection,” where was the Left’s concern for the welfare of law enforcement during last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, as they have shown for Capitol Hill policeman Brian Sicknick? And what of the deaths of the four pro-Trump “insurrectionists”? There seems to be absolutely no more mention of their names — anywhere.
Back to the so-called insurrection: Granted, a few of these insurrectionists carried weapons (knives), but no firearms. Let’s keep in mind that Washington D.C., is one of this nation’s most dangerous cities — especially for out-of-town pro-Trump activists. Their political theatrics should not be confused with those depicted by evil-doers in two Hollywood films — namely “Olympus Has Fallen” and “White House Down” (both from 2013).
Lastly, though I disagree with Nebraska’s U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse regarding his impeachment decision, I believe he should have swallowed his high-mindedness and supported the former president against the Left’s constant political harassment.
Greg Casady, Council Bluffs
Room to disagree
The Pulse has had letters filled with anger at Ben Sasse because he did his own thinking in his vote on the impeachment rather than go with the Republican ideology. That doesn’t mean he is a traitor to the Republican Party. There are no rules in the House or Senate that require their members to vote according to what their party leaders want. The constitutionally required oath of office that Ben Sasse took does not mention political parties but does require him to support and defend the Constitution.
The knee-jerk reaction by Nebraskan Republican officials to censure him seems to me to indicate fear, and I wonder why they are afraid. Dictators demand that everyone agree with them. They allow no other opinions. Guess the Republican Party can’t tolerate dissent. However, the Democrats have room in their tent for ideas to be discussed.
Wendy Leitch, Omaha
Enough, already
Could we stop with all the Trump Derangement Syndrome? Donald Trump is no longer the president, but there are people who have so much hate in their hearts for the man, they can’t let go. Trump’s friend, Tiger Woods, gets into a bad car accident and while it still looked as though it might be fatal, the haters started bashing Tiger all over social media because of his friendship with the former president.
We talk about unity and love and compassion, and then some do garbage like this. Let’s stop looking in the rear view mirror and start looking forward to a more united nation. Like the great late Marvin Gaye once sang, “Only love can conquer hate.”
Ed Volpi, Fremont, Neb.
Partisan robots
I shake my head at all the letters in the Pulse cheering Ben Sasse’s censure by the Nebraska Republican (so-called) leadership. Many have said he was not sent to “vote his conscience.” Really? So you’re saying robotic party line is the answer? There’s no way for these armchair quarterbacks to know what the evidence showed or what constituents have communicated to Sen. Sasse.
I laughed most of all at angry letter from Henry Gerhardt, chastising Sasse for supposedly not representing his electorate’s views. He lives in Council Bluffs. Complain about your own senators!
Diane Watson, Omaha
Environmental threat
Many, if not most of you, cheered as the previous White House threw out many environmental protections and regulations. The current debacle at AltEn near Mead shows clearly that regulations and enforcement were not strong enough! If this kind of madness was allowed before, it is scary to think about what would be allowed now. Some people simply do not care about their neighbors or the environment. While this is an extreme concentration of these chemicals, it demonstrates their toxicity. Keep in mind that this junk is scattered across nearly all farmland in the U.S.
In 2013 the U.S. Geological Survey sampled small streams throughout 11 Midwestern states. They found more than 180 pesticides, on average, and 52 per stream. At least half of the 100 streams sampled had at least one pesticide at levels considered toxic to stream organisms. Do we really think this is right?
Orville Morrow, O’Neill, Neb.
Well done, VA
There have been at least two letters to the Pulse concerning problems getting COVID shots and income.
I have received both shots now from the Veterans hospital and was impressed at the crowd handling and convenience of the process.
There was not even a question about income levels at all, as far as I could see.
Good show, Veterans Administration!
Stephen P. Horn, Blair
Creighton, fine job
I just want to give a big great job shout-out to all the volunteers and staff at the Creighton COVID vaccination clinic on Saturday, Feb. 20. Beforehand my biggest anxiety was not getting the shot but wading through traffic, and crowded lines at the clinic. However, there were so many volunteers outdoors, in the cold directing people where to park and walk, that things moved smoothly. The indoor lines moved swiftly. The longest wait was the 15 minutes after getting the shot. All the volunteers knew what they were doing, and everything and everyone worked efficiently. Their work is appreciated.
Mary Anna Anderson, Omaha
Helpful officer
I want to thank Officer H. Mills for his courtesy and helpfulness on Feb. 18 in Grand Island. I was a passenger in a car that was in a fender-bender. When Officer Mills arrived, he offered several times to call an ambulance, but neither the driver nor I required that, fortunately! He also suggested a tow company and a rental car company for the driver. After that, he offered to take the driver and me to a nearby Pump & Pantry to be picked up by the driver of the rental car.
When I got out of the damaged car, I realized Officer Mills had left his patrol car, with its lights flashing, behind the car I had been in. That meant there was never any danger of being rear-ended.
Mary Nettleton, York, Neb.