The Public Pulse: Address racial slurs; GOP censure debate; Room to disagree

We talk about unity and love and compassion, and then some do garbage like this. Let’s stop looking in the rear view mirror and start looking forward to a more united nation. Like the great late Marvin Gaye once sang, “Only love can conquer hate.”

Ed Volpi, Fremont, Neb.

Partisan robots

I shake my head at all the letters in the Pulse cheering Ben Sasse’s censure by the Nebraska Republican (so-called) leadership. Many have said he was not sent to “vote his conscience.” Really? So you’re saying robotic party line is the answer? There’s no way for these armchair quarterbacks to know what the evidence showed or what constituents have communicated to Sen. Sasse.

I laughed most of all at angry letter from Henry Gerhardt, chastising Sasse for supposedly not representing his electorate’s views. He lives in Council Bluffs. Complain about your own senators!

Diane Watson, Omaha

Environmental threat