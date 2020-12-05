The Public Pulse: Advice for Husker fans; Corps neglects flood control; Ricketts' failure

Husker fans, stop living in the past

I wish I had a quarter for every time I hear Nebraska “is still losing the games it should win.” My question is: According to whose metrics? Sure, maybe if you’re playing a ’70s, ’80s or ’90s Nebraska team or even a Pelini-coached team. Truth is, you are only as good as your most recent record indicates. The current reality is that opposing fans now consider Nebraska a game it should win. Until Nebraska proves otherwise, Nebraska fans should quit living in the past glory years.

Michael Leonard, Omaha

Corps neglects flood control

Here we go again. The Army Corps of Engineers is holding water back to fill all six dams instead of releasing water to provide the necessary capacity to hold back floodwater, as per the original manual, which listed flood control as the No. 1 priority, then navigation and hydroelectric power!