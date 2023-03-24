





Free market

“Lawmakers weigh affordable housing aid,” (March 9) was an excellent article by Henry Cordes, and suggests several solutions for affordable housing.

Happily, none of the suggestions suggest rent control. Rent control only disincentivizes the builders and creates even scarcer units, thereby raising the market price.

A free and open market solves the scarcity issue of capitalism. Sometimes it is slow, but a free market always works.

Tony Staup, Waterloo, Nebraska

Marketing campaign

Why does the Juvenile Detention Center need an advertising and PR firm? Who is their audience? Just asking.

Carol Kelly, Omaha

Two-house legislature?

Senator Steve Erdman, who represents Scottsbluff, recently suggested that Nebraska transition to a two-house legislature. He envisions an upper house which has broad geographic representation, like the U.S. Senate, because western Nebraska is shrinking in size, leaving it with fewer representatives in our population-based Unicameral.

Erdman should know that since Reynolds v. Sims in 1964, such a system is unconstitutional based on the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. Americans are for the better because of that decision. In pre-Reynolds New Hampshire, a state representative from the town of Ellsworth, with three people, had just as much say as a representative from Bedford, home to 3,600. Do Nebraskans really want to play Supreme Court chicken for a system like this? But even if Sen. Erdman’s proposal was constitutional, and the new state senate included districts of equal population, it would still be a bad move for Nebraska.

Taxpayers would be on the hook for the salaries and administrative costs of two chambers. If you think the Legislature is suffused with gridlock, a state upper house means two venues to slow the gears of government, plus complicated conference committee work to pass any bill. The Legislature should be focused on solving issues, not creating them.

Patrick Kealey, Omaha

Residents deserve transit options

Access to a car gives you an advantage or disadvantage within our society. To get around our city efficiently, we have allowed a vehicle to be our primary and best option. We minimally invest in other forms of transit, such as walking, biking or taking the bus, which can be inconvenient and dangerous. We increasingly invest in the widening and extension of roads without pushback equivalent to the streetcar plan.

The streetcar is an opportunity to expand our options as a car-reliable city. If you’ve never been without a car, have friends or family who rely on you for rides, or sought to cut the expense of car ownership for economic stability, understand you are fortunate.

The streetcar gives residents a neighborhood where they can adapt their needs, work and social activities away from car ownership. While the concept predates all of us, it will require a mindset shift for the Omaha residents who are not the audience it will target. Young people, aging populations, single parents, newcomers and professionals can find a place to live in our economically strong city that we currently struggle to offer as an essential amenity.

Alexis Bromley, Omaha

Streetcar options

In the March 9 Public Pulse, Rick Gustafson, interim Omaha streetcar director wrote “… many comments I read here are based on misinformation.” While there have been many Pulse letters critical of the Omaha streetcar project, I think this is because the city has not communicated why a streetcar is the best solution for Omaha’s urban core redevelopment and transport. There may be other options. Gustafson’s comment about misinformation does not help either his or the project’s credibility.

An alternative is Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) that uses either dedicated lanes, traffic light priority or both to move riders efficiently. BRT combined with TIF financing along the route may produce similar redevelopment benefits while being more flexible to extend to other routes than a streetcar line. I haven’t found any studies that definitively conclude that one option is better than another. The experience with streetcars and BRT varies considerably among different cities, therefore we can’t generalize.

I don’t know which is better for Omaha’s situation. The city contracted with MuniCap to assess the streetcar TIF financing plan. That study was too narrow. If there were a more comprehensive and comparative analysis of streetcars vs. BRT (or some other option) for Omaha, I think residents would be better informed to support whatever solution is best and have confidence that city leaders made a wise decision. Public skepticism is understandable given the apparent lack of detailed consideration of alternatives.

Bob Stein, Omaha

Outside influence?

Kate High’s Pulse letter (“On LB 178”) reveals that the (Republican) sponsors of LB 178 are incapable of thinking for themselves. The undue influence of outside political and religious motivated groups should “not be for everyone,” particularly Nebraskans. This also can be applied to other bills currently under discussion in the state Legislature.

Annabelle Keene, Bellevue

Winner-take-all electoral system

I seem to be writing the same letter to the World-Herald every year. This year, the number is different; a couple years back it was LB 76, and this year it is LB 764. But the discriminatory nature of the bill is the same — rural state senators attempting to disenfranchise voters in a populous area of the state. Since 1991, Nebraska has at least tried to play fair, along with Maine, allocating electoral votes in a way that makes at least a bit more sense than the insanity of the 48 winner-take-all states.

And yet Sen. Loren Lippincott from Central City says this was merely an experiment, and “the experiment is over.” She proposes to end the experiment because it was a success? An experiment where my presidential vote might occasionally count is not a failure! In 2020, there were 176,468 people in the 2nd District voting for Biden. You say the “experiment” should end so that these people no longer have any say in the leaders of the United States? What a joke.

Bill Mahoney, Papillion

Health care costs

The March 9 Midlands Voices, “Pharmaceutical, insurance loopholes are hurting Nebraskans,” accurately described the issue with copay accumulators no longer being applied to insurance deductibles as some of my patients have been adversely effected by this policy. While addressing this in the Legislature may remedy this, I would propose a change in our tax laws to improve the health of Nebraskans.

Out-of-pocket costs for health care can be a barrier to health care, including dental and vision care, as well as hearing aids for many. I would like to propose that all out-of-pocket costs for health care be a line item deduction on our state income tax regardless of the individual’s income status. The state motto of “Nebraska, The Good Life,” could be amended to: “Nebraska, The Healthy Life” with a few simple changes to how we address the cost of health in our state.

Brett V. Kettelhut, M.D., Omaha

Questionable developments

The March 8 article “Omaha Streetcar Authority showcases progress on plan, seeks public input” shows a rendering of a Stadler ST-15, which is a 144-foot streetcar with 97 seats, 268 standing load, and a 482 “crush load.”

The only Omaha streetcar ridership projection has a midpoint ridership projection of 970 daily trips. From the service plan and national averages, the average passenger load will be about 3.2% to 3.3% of seats, 1.2% of standing load, and .7% of crush load of the ST-15.

Assuming every streetcar rider would do a round trip, if they would all travel at the same time, then those 485 daily riders would just about fit into one car for the outbound trip and then the same car coming home.

Why is the authority even mentioning vehicles far larger, and more expensive, than could ever possibly be required? Not only would supersizing add millions for each vehicle, but longer vehicles require longer stations, a larger operating yard for the longer storage tracks, and far larger vehicle lifts or pits for maintenance — millions more costs for questionable purpose.

Streetcars come in many sizes, as short as 50 feet — which, from the available ridership information, would appear to be far more than adequate — assuming, of course, that there is any reason at all to consider streetcar in Omaha.

The Authority should determine its vehicle requirements based on its anticipated ridership — but the only ridership projection was done in 2018 — and may overstate ridership. While there are advantages savings from a joint purchase with other operators, this doesn’t make sense if the vehicle for Omaha is far larger than required.

That the world’s largest streetcar would even be mentioned in Omaha streetcar planning is only the latest in a long history of exceedingly questionable developments.

Tom Rubin, Oakland, California

(former Omahan)