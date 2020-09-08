The Public Pulse: All life is sacred; Support Bolz; Reelect Fortenberry

All life is sacred
If letters to the Public Pulse are any gauge, church and politics are a hot topic lately so I’ll chime in. Church and partisanship are lethal together. On the other hand, faith and social policy mesh naturally.
My church advises me concerning moral values and I, as a Catholic, am instructed to reflect on how to live those values in the context of my life and to also consider how they impact individuals and groups in the larger society. In other words, the Church helps me inform my conscience. It does not replace it.
Matthew 25:34 tells us to care for those in need, welcome the stranger and visit prisoners. The bishops call this the “preferential option for the poor.” Catholic social documents speak again and again of the sanctity of life, but even more often, they stress the moral imperative of respecting and nurturing human dignity. Actions and policies which disregard human rights or diminish the flowering of human potential are considered intrinsically evil.
For me, chief among such policies are putting kids in cages and separating families with no plan or system to reunite them.
Making abortion a wedge issue puts the letter of the law above the spirit of the law, and I thought Jesus set us straight about that.
Lastly, as Pope Francis repeatedly tells us: All life is sacred.
Ellen Moore, Bellevue
Fortenberry ad misleads
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s TV ad that criticizes state Sen. Kate Bolz is disingenuous and hypocritical in light of his own trip to China in 2016.
Fortenberry’s trip to China in 2016 cost approximately $16,000 and was paid for by the Aspen Institute. Kate Bolz informed me that Fortenberry did a Fort Report about it and then, for some reason, deleted it from his website.
Mr. Fortenberry’s dishonest ad is aimed at deflecting from his lack of accomplishments during his lengthy tenure in the House. I would urge everybody to vote for Kate Bolz, for a change.
Dennis Crawford, Lincoln
Fortenberry deserves reelection
Our congressman, Jeff Fortenberry, has always been a good listener who brings intelligence and caring to his work on our behalf. I’ve seen Jeff around at various events in our area, including numerous town hall gatherings. A few things are clear: When you talk about an issue, he listens. When you ask him a question, he answers. When you ask for help with something, he finds a solution. I also appreciate that he regularly brings amazing speakers to our district so we can ask questions about important issues of the day.
It’s no surprise that Jeff has been here to help during COIVD-19. Since the health crisis began, he has held numerous tele-town halls. He’s kept us up to date on all its aspects, explained about support for front-line health care workers and the help available for small business owners.
Our family of four voters are counting our blessings that we have a representative in Congress like Jeff Fortenberry. I urge everyone to vote to reelect him in November!
Mary Quintero, Lincoln
Democrats disrespect the law
It seems that Democrats think they are above the law. You have the head Democrat, Nancy Pelosi, ignoring city mandates, and you have Democratic governor of New York City threatening the president of the United States with harm or death. How long are they going to have double standards one for the Democrats and one for the average citizen?
If any private citizen said what the governor of New York said, he would be arrested. Pelosi believes she is above every American, but slams Trump for everything that goes wrong in America. Hey, Democrats get over it. Trump was elected because we are tired of professional politicians. We need more citizens like him to run for office.
Kay Rodgers, Bellevue
Trump isn’t credible or respectable
“What animal would say such a thing?” says Donald Trump in response to credible accusations that he called fallen soldiers “losers” and “suckers.”
Mr. Trump, No. 1, animals can’t talk, and No. 2, even if they could talk, after unbearable abuse, beatings, caging, excessive breeding, slaughter and exploitation for food, clothing and entertainment, vivisection or even after being thrown into a dogfighting ring, animals are full of unconditional loyalty and love, unlike the mendacious and cruel person you are.
Bonnie Price, Omaha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!