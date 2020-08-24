The Public Pulse: All retirees deserve tax breaks; Dems' pessimism; Sasse's failures

All retirees deserve tax break
On page 7A in the Aug. 13 Omaha World-Herald was an article, “New tax break coming for military retirees in 2022.” What? Why isn’t there a tax break for all retirees that have lived their whole lives in Nebraska, worked their whole lives in Nebraska and contributed to the tax base their whole lives in Nebraska and never have got such a tax break?
I go into stores and if I am a military person, active or retired, I get a discount. On several occasions I have asked, “How about if I am just retired?” The clerk just gives me a blank stare and a shrug.
Our entire tax system in the state of Nebraska is wrong. Please don’t get me wrong; I am grateful for the military and all they do, the sacrifices they have done and for their years of services. But listen, I worked all my life; I deserve a break on my taxes also. Do you ever wonder why retirees don’t stay in the state of Nebraska, why they move to states that don’t tax their Social Security or their pensions?
Nebraska is a beautiful state with wonderful people — but our property taxes are outrageous, and our pensions and Social Security should not be taxed or at least taxed at a lower rate. Could it be that state senators are afraid to tackle a big job like correcting our tax system, afraid of the lobbyists? If you want our state to thrive, correct this broken tax system. Come together on this problem with a solution for all citizens in Nebraska.
Nancy Mahoney, Bellevue
Democrats’ pessimistic outlook
We’re all going to be dead due to climate change. Women are too weak to make it on their own without government Black people can’t make it because of skin color. Young people will never be prosperous without socialism and government. Your vote doesn’t count due to the Electoral College. Police are the problem. This is the constant mantra out of the Democrat Party. How does anyone see their message as “the light”?
Scott Bray, La Vista
Sasse’s failures
The school year has started on a different note with remote or semi-in-school instruction, and our nonpartisan Unicameral became uncordially partisan. One wonders if Nebraskans have the capacity to truly change in authentic fashion.
In a year of stress of COVID, death, inept leaders and changes from comfortable traditional routines, I cannot find a reason to re-elect United States Sen. Ben Sasse for six more years. He has shown inept arrogance and lacks honest integrity.
He promises things but then suddenly follows the wishes of his party over the country. One example is his recent expressed feeling that President Trump’s recent executive order may be unconstitutional. Yet earlier this year he was given credible evidence of the president’s impeachable guilt with Ukraine and he voted party over the United States Constitution by saying Trump is not worthy of removal. Thus Sasse and the GOP are responsible for the insecurity around the country’s health, economy and faith in fair elections because he can’t lead when moral integrity is required.
Phil O’Brien, Omaha
Kevin Warren risks hypocrisy
Is Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren a hypocrite? In an open letter released Wednesday, Warren said the decision to cancel fall sports is final and “will not be revisited.” The Big Ten took away the opportunity to play fall sports from thousands of its student-athletes, yet Warren’s son is practicing with his football team in the SEC at Mississippi State. Powers Warren has the choice to play, which the Big Ten has denied its own student-athletes.
Mary Sorensen, Omaha
Raikes has inclusive message
“Strong families are the foundation of strong communities”: I couldn’t agree more with that statement from Helen Raikes, independent candidate for the 23rd Legislative District for the Nebraska Unicameral.
As summer vacation for our student population has ended and schools have reopened, I am confident in my small community of Schuyler’s unified efforts to continue to meet the needs of families during this unusual and uncertain time. As a mother of two and counselor in the school district, the collaborative action that was taken to reach out to families through the food pantry, school lunches and our Community & Family Partnership was absolutely remarkable. Seeing our community come together to help one another regardless of racial, ethnic, religious or socioeconomic group was definitely the calm within the storm. The approach taken in helping provide resources and support for those in need was one that embraced diversity and inclusion throughout.
We can all agree that we want our communities to thrive and have numerous opportunities for growth, yet a focus on ensuring all voices of families in the community are being heard is key. Helen Raikes has shown the value of listening and embracing the multicultural world we live in. I was fortunate to be a part of one of her many listening sessions where she expressed her inclusive efforts in representing everyone’s voices — even those that have felt silenced before.
We must all stand together and support a candidate who celebrates the diversity of our families and wants everyone to thrive and build our strong foundation.
Ingrid Rodriguez, Schuyler, Neb.
Enjoying those meals
My father, Curt Ralston, recently died at age 101. He had very similar eating patterns as 90-year-old Warren Buffet. He would eat two red meat meals a day and instead of drinking Cokes all day he would guzzle cranapple juice. He enjoyed his work and retired at age 97.
You Go Warren!
Kirby Ralston, Omaha
