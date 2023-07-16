Protecting homeowners’ rights

I am writing for your readers to consider supporting initiatives like Legislative Bill 49. This is a bill that would prohibit covenants or homeowner associations from banning the installation of solar panels on our homes. As a resident of the Liberty subdivision in Bellevue, Nebraska, I have experienced firsthand the negative impact a single individual can have on the use of renewable energies.

Regency Homes of Omaha is currently forcing us to remove solar panels that are low profile and installed in a way that is barely noticeable. Homeowners should be provided options that would be acceptable, such as style, placement, size, etc. of the solution vs. a total ban on any solar installation.

As a society, we should be promoting the use of renewable energies, not obstructing them. The installation of solar panels is becoming increasingly popular across the country, and many states have passed laws that protect homeowners’ rights to install solar panels. LB 49 would ensure that homeowners in Nebraska have the same rights and protections.

By supporting legislation such as LB 49, we can protect the rights of homeowners to install solar panels and help to reduce carbon emissions, save money on energy bills, and promote environmental sustainability.

John Bowling, Bellevue

Good work, old friend

The Omaha World Herald — minus a few of my early years — has been a life-long friend. I started reading the comics when I was six or seven, advanced to the women’s news, the editorials, and eventually to almost all of the paper. I never did mature enough for the sports section, beyond some human interest items, but I’m only in my seventies — I may make it yet.

Like some others I was a bit devastated over the change in the comics. It wouldn’t have been so bad if we weren’t so spoiled in the first place.

But the most important thing you, the paper and staff, do is give factual, balanced news. You don’t give some facts, then give your opinion on those facts, then tell me what my opinion should be, and even try to put words in my mouth to help me express this opinion. A lot of other sources you listen to or read today do this exact thing.

Keep up the good work, old friend, and thank you for allowing me to form my own opinions without any hindrance from you.

Sharon Craichy, Burwell, Neb.

Feel good article

I was greatly heartened as I read the message from Jim Ross Lightfoot in the June 25, Midlands Voices. He described the very person that I would wish to see be our next president. That was definitely a “feel good” article for me. It resonated particularly because it is so different from almost everything I read day after day. It was positive and hopeful, and I think it would touch so many others who feel the same way. I even reread it the next day just to get that hopeful feeling again!

Georgia J. Johnson, Omaha

Kudos to Riepe

Kudos to State Sen. Merv Riepe on his insightful and informative Midlands Voices article relating to the 2023 Nebraska legislative session. Sen. Riepe, along with his 48 Unicameral colleagues, are truly public servants. They take on difficult and controversial issues, debate possible solutions, and normally reach acceptable outcomes for minimal pay. Thank you to all 49 state senators for their decision to play a significant role in resolving some pressing state issues.

Dean Podoll, La Vista

Nothing personal

Thanks to the editors of the Omaha World-Herald for including the Midlands Voices editorial by Sen. Merv Riepe. Sen. Riepe states that during the most recent Nebraska Legislature “only on occasion did an issue become heated, but never personal.” So, now, I understand how Nebraska state senators can willingly take away parents’ rights to receive the medical best practices for the benefit of their children; it’s nothing personal. I have a very hard time imagining anything more personal than wanting the very best medical care for my family and certainly my children. Not so for Senator Riepe. Going forward, the voters of Nebraska may want to find out what an elected official considers a personal value, and if parents’ and caring pediatricians’ devotion to children doesn’t count, we can expect plenty more of the same from the 108th Legislature.

Lex Ann Roach, Omaha

Reauthorize AIDS relief

My Christian faith compels me to care for all our global neighbors — whether they live around the corner or across the globe. One of the most powerful ways Americans live this mission is the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, which has helped save 25 million lives since 2003. PEPFAR is one of the most successful global health programs in history — and it’s a linchpin in America’s moral legacy. People of faith around the world have been at the heart of the fight against HIV/AIDS since the start. Twenty years ago, faith leaders helped get PEPFAR across the legislative finish line, and faith-based organizations have since made incredible strides reaching populations vulnerable to HIV. The faith community also helped fight for provisions that allow PEPFAR to provide services specifically for orphans and other children vulnerable to HIV. Those provisions — and the program’s 20 years of work to improve the lives of millions of families — are at risk if PEPFAR is unable to continue its lifesaving work. I strongly urge Sen. Ricketts and the rest of Congress to reauthorize PEPFAR this year — it’s the right and compassionate thing to do.

Andrew Wood, Papillion

Great job

Earlier this month I had the sad, yet delightful, experience of watching a crew of city workers cut down a huge tree in my neighbors’ front easement. It must have been unsafely interfering with the power lines at 63rd and Center Street. I watched from my apartment balcony as the crew readied their equipment to do the job. The elevated work platform (cherry picker) soared in the air as the crew member, wielding a chain saw, began chopping off the highest limbs. The workers below did their jobs of organizing the downed limbs that got larger and larger as the task progressed. I have seen many trees cut down in my eighty-plus years, but I salute these men for their safety, expertise, and economy of motion. I am glad we can depend on such experienced workers for this kind of service. The highlight was when they waved at me as I waved, clapped and cheered them on. Great job, guys!

Jeanne Harland, Omaha

Escape from global warming?

New Zealand is English-speaking, not overpopulated, a net food exporter, and enjoys a remote location. My brother and I tried to emigrate there during the early Cold War as a better place to ride out a nuclear war than next door to SAC. But Catch-22: A New Zealand business wouldn’t hire you without a work-permit visa, and you couldn’t be issued a visa unless you had a job lined up. (I did make it there eventually while back-packing around the world.)

In place of nuclear war, the threat now is climate. In “Our Final Warning: Six Degrees of Climate Emergency” Mark Lynas examines what happens at one degree of warming, then two, then three. At four degrees New York will suffer fifty days of extreme heat; in Jakarta, 365. A “belt of uninhabitability” will run from the Middle East to China. At five degrees? Total collapse, when, as the author says, “the living will truly envy the dead.”

New Zealand’s South Island, not far from Antarctica, could escape the heat for a longer time. With foresight, billionaires Larry Page and Peter Thiel have had a refuge ready in New Zealand since 2011. Other moguls are counting on super-yachts.

Ironically, those with the largest carbon footprint, whose fortunes were based on energy from fossil fuels, those most responsible, may get to escape the consequences of their actions.

Heavily fortified refuges, a kind of new feudalism, will also appear in northern Siberia and Alaska, Antarctica, Patagonia and Tasmania. Outside the walls of their manors a new and savage Dark Ages will be raging. Toward the equator will be the inferno, a killing zone with billions unable to escape the heat and droughts. Escape to where? Mars?

Jim Bechtel, Omaha

Children’s Education

Why choose teacher unions over children who are not being educated by public schools? We can support public education and also help poor children who are not being educated by public schools. There are failed public schools and classes in Nebraska. Or, are you arguing that certain poor students are just dumber than the rest, as evidenced by awful test scores? If a school fails students, you sentence them to a difficult life. I know of a student who was expelled from a public school but is flourishing in a parochial school. Give each child an option, a choice. Some students are trapped in failed schools.

The Children’s Scholarship Fund provides help for many to attend private and parochial schools. Poor children are chosen by lottery, but many are left out. Legislative Bill 753 (Opportunity Scholarship Act) would help fill that gap so more would have a choice. Public schools would still receive all the tax dollars all pay through property taxes; in fact, public schools would have the same tax dollars available for the remaining students attending, and more on a per-pupil basis. You can support public schools and refuse to repeal LB 753.

Herman D. Weist, Omaha

Not common sense

Gov. Pillen does not decide from common sense. The meaning of the term contradicts his actions. Merriam-Webster defines common sense as “sound and prudent judgment based on a simple perception of the situation or facts.”

Facts Gov. Pillen ignored in signing Legislative Bill 574 were opposition from major medical institutions, the targeted youths’ health care providers and parents, and thousands of Nebraskans who did not support the bill. Apparently, his belief in the social conservative cabal’s inhumane agenda — and Lucifer — motivated his action. It felt good. That is not common sense. That is confirmation bias: to consider true only what confirms one’s beliefs and ignore the relevant facts.

Pillen again displayed his failure to use common sense in blocking tweets regarding the documented brain drain Nebraska suffers. As with avoiding debate during the gubernatorial campaign, it suggests an arrogance of certitude and disregard for constituents’ concerns.

Weighing relevant situational variables and sound evidence, rather than acting from biased emotion, is necessary for leaders to do what is right by and for their constituents. Creative endeavors require the environment and resources in which to thrive. Failure to act from common sense in favor of self-aggrandizement and pandering to a stifling ideology creates a jail from which youth and industry with high creative potential escape.

No one should feel confident that reasoning informs any action Gov. Pillen takes. Signing LB 574 and blocking communication from concerned citizens is catastrophic to an excellent life.

William Sturgill, Ph.D., Omaha

Professor of Psychology, Retired

Wedding websites

So the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a website designer is allowed to discriminate against a protected class because of her religious beliefs, even though she has never designed a wedding website for anyone, and there was no one that had actually approached her to make one (June 30)? Why did this case even get to the Supreme Court? Where is the free speech issue, if hers was not affected in any way? There is supposed to be a separation of church and state.

Doug Schrawger, Omaha

Campaign promise?

The first time that then-City Councilwoman Jean Stothert ran for mayor of Omaha, she correctly stated that she was the only council member to oppose the restaurant tax when it was passed into law. Not once did I ever hear her say, or see it added into her campaign material, that she would repeal the tax if elected mayor. Just because you assumed that her prior negative stance on the tax would lead to its repeal, doesn’t make it a broken campaign promise. Just sayin’.

Rick Madej, Omaha