Life-changing diagnosis

I know that receiving an Alzheimer’s diagnosis is never easy — it’s life-changing, but knowing what to do in its aftermath can be equally challenging. While there is no one right response to a diagnosis, there are steps individuals can take to come to terms with the diagnosis, face the challenges and move forward.

This June, during Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is offering steps recently diagnosed individuals can take following an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis.

Firstly, take care of your emotional needs. Coming to terms with a diagnosis and the emotions that come with it may help an individual accept the diagnosis and discover new ways to live a positive and fulfilling life. When working through feelings, individuals can try a combination of approaches including writing down thoughts and feelings about the diagnosis, and sharing feelings with close family and friends, speaking openly and honestly.

Secondly, know that you are not alone. People living with early-stage Alzheimer’s often share one of the most important lessons they learned following their diagnosis was the need to be proactive in educating themselves and finding support. This can help put your own experiences of living with the disease in perspective, and provide support and encouragement necessary to move beyond the diagnosis. Two good places to start: Join a support group or our online community, ALZConnected.

Lastly, ask your doctor questions. After receiving a diagnosis, it’s normal to leave the doctor’s office unsure of what questions to ask. Here are some initial questions to consider: How will the disease progress? What treatment options are available? What clinical trials are available?

To learn more about Alzheimer’s or other related dementia or resources that can help individuals and their families, visit alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

Angel Horton Frank, Papillion

Skyrocketing valuations

Property owners across Nebraska are in a state of shock over their skyrocketing property valuation increases. From city to farm, property owners can expect eventual higher property taxes, too. By passing 2023 session property tax relief, state senators have only slowed the pace of property tax increases, like chopping off the head of a dandelion.

Meanwhile, the really serious problem, like a dandelion root, will continue to grow: property tax hikes. Legislators must dig out the root by restricting the growth of property valuations. Two solutions: deduct an amount of valuation, e.g., $25,000 from taxation. Or, limit the valuation increase to a small percentage annually. Complaining is easy. Take time and effort to challenge your higher valuation, then lobby your state senator this summer for true valuation/tax relief in 2024.

Doug Kagan, Omaha

President NE Taxpayers

for Freedom

LGBTQ club

What is Bennington School Board’s Steve Shannon so afraid of? (“School’s LGBTQ club is criticized,” June 13) Like other groups, these students want to exercise the constitutional right to peacefully assemble in what should be a safe space.

Shannon might be a lot happier with themselves if they could just, “Say Gay!”

Nebraska isn’t Florida!

DC Jenkins, Papillion

Financial safety net

Many Nebraska families rely on life insurance to provide a safety net for their financial stability. However, this safety net is being threatened by newly proposed federal regulations. It is imperative that our Director of Insurance Eric Dunning and Gov. Jim Pillen fight these regulations to protect Nebraskans from these unwarranted threats.

Recently, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners has faced pressure to implement new penalties that will cause undue harm to companies that offer certain life insurance plans. As a result, these penalties will also have a drastic effect on consumers in Nebraska. Director Dunning is at the forefront of this fight and must stand up for Nebraskans.

We deserve more insurance choices, not fewer. A monopolized life insurance market will force affordable plans out of the picture. This is exactly what will happen if these new regulations are implemented. Nebraskans will be left with higher costs and fewer options.

Director Dunning and the Department of Insurance can ensure this does not happen. It is the duty of Gov. Pillen to work with Director Dunning to ensure that Nebraska refuses new federal insurance regulations that threaten the financial security of countless Nebraskans.

John Penton, Plattsmouth

Exploring LB 753

Recently, the State of Nebraska passed the Opportunity Scholarships Act (LB 753).

Areas addressed in this legislation are found in Sec. 2. The Legislature finds that:

Enabling the greatest number of parents and legal guardians to choose among quality educational opportunities for children will improve the quality of education available to all children.

Privately operated elementary and secondary schools in Nebraska satisfy the state’s requirements for legal operation and provide quality educational opportunities for children;

Parents and legal guardians of limited means are less able to choose among quality educational opportunities for their children;

Making it possible for more parents and legal guardians to be able to choose privately operated schools benefits Nebraska parents and taxpayers;

It is in the best interests of the State of Nebraska and its citizens to encourage individuals and businesses to support organizations that financially assist parents and legal guardians who want to enroll their children in privately operated elementary and secondary schools, and such encouragement can be accomplished through the use of tax credits.

Now that this legislation has passed, a few questions come to mind regarding its content.

How will the quality of education available to all children be measured?

What will be the baseline to determine growth?

What assessments or other instruments will be used to determine growth?

How will students on Individual Education Plans be served?

Will privately operated elementary and secondary schools hire additional staff to provide services for students on IEPs?

What happens to the student who doesn’t show growth?

If a student is expelled, where does the money go?

In rural areas, how will this be applied if there aren’t any privately operated schools?

There are far more questions about this legislation that I haven’t listed that might be worth exploring.

Jim Sides, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

Retired Nebraska administrator

Queen Marlene’s team

In 1972, Lewis Central hired a new teacher to teach language arts. She was known to her students for the next 33 years as Mrs. Sprain and to me for over 50 years as Marlene, my wife. During her career at Lewis Central, she taught English to students and then to the children of those students! She has been retired 18 years, but we still constantly run into former students who stop us and tell her of the positive effect she had upon their lives.

Sadly in January, Mrs. Sprain was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an incurable brain tumor. After radiation and chemotherapy, she is doing well, but this tumor always comes back and is always fatal. Only God knows how much time she has left.

On July 22, there will be a 5k at Zorinsky Lake Park to raise money for cancer research. Mrs. Sprain hopes to attend. She would love to field a team, known as the “Queen Marlene Team” (Queen Marlene is her nickname). If any former students or colleagues want to participate, that would be wonderful. You can find info online about this 5k called “Head for the Cure.” You can contact me at lives4labs@gmail.com to sign up.

Bruce Sprain, Glenwood, Iowa

Valuation increases

As the Legislature and Gov. Jim Pillen pat themselves on the back for I am not sure what — as the Legislature only made progress in the very end of their session — the rest of us continue to be concerned about how we are going to pay our property tax bills next year based upon the ridiculous valuation increases that we all received in the mail.

On top of that, the Board of Equalization is made up of the Douglas County Board members — the very people who decide how to spend some of those property tax dollars — so appealing the valuations seems pointless, especially when your neighbors also were slammed.

I wonder when they are going to explain how the tax relief that Gov. Pillen signed will temper the windfall in taxes that will come with these huge valuation increases, some of which will likely put some on fixed incomes out of their homes.

Greg Weideman, Omaha

84th Street construction

The intersection at 84th and Dodge is under heavy-duty construction again. I hope the so-called designer of it is held accountable for what seems to be incompetence. The first time I drove through that intersection after the initial reconstruction, I was in the middle lane, thinking I could drive straight through onto Indian Hills Drive. There was a right turn lane and a left turn lane, so that made sense to me. But alas, that middle lane was a lane to nowhere. It went into the new (ugly) stone wall of Swanson Tower. Wonder how much it will cost to fix it and if the city found a new intersection designer.

Betty G. Foster, Omaha

Where’s the leash?

The June 13 edition of the Omaha World-Herald shows a picture of a very happy man and his unleashed dog enjoying the day at Chalco. I bet the other other park users were not as happy seeing his dog run loose!

Paul Rubin, Bellevue

Statue celebrates joy

I’m responding to John Daley’s Pulse letter, “Statue’s out of place.” Obviously, the meaning of the statue in Memorial Park escapes you. It is a re-creation of a real life event ending a horrific era in our nation’s history and celebrating the greatest generation and the end of WWII. I

am an Army veteran of the Vietnam era (1969-71), active duty, not a reservist or National Guard, and I vote yes for the “Embracing Peace” statue, and all of the veteran nurses and GIs that it represents, I’m sure most veterans would concur returning home safe is a feeling of euphoria and joy to be celebrated.

I would suggest that Mr. Daley not go further west than those classy casinos on the river.

Mathew Davey, Omaha