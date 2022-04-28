The Public Pulse: Amendment removal troubling; EV's save money; Water projects

Irresponsible censorship
I am deeply concerned about Legislative Bill 888. While I am happy that standards for teaching the Holocaust will be developed and implemented, I am saddened that the amendment to this bill, which would require teaching about slavery and massacres of Native Americans, was removed. Does the Unicameral believe that which is not taught will just go away?
These parts of history are critical to students’ knowledge and understanding about the Civil War, the Emancipation Proclamation, the development of our country, the civil rights movement, just to name a few. While these are very uncomfortable and ugly parts of our history, they cannot and should not be ignored or “swept under the rug.” I am concerned that this type of governing will start to set a precedent of irresponsible censorship. This is a slippery slope that should be avoided at all costs. How can we expect our students to become critical thinkers if they do not have access to all of the facts? Does “Nebraska: the Good Life” represent all Nebraskans or just a select few?
Pamela Cohn, Omaha
Practical EV options
A recent Public Pulse stated, “EV vehicles for all simply isn’t practical” (“Fossil Fuel Limitations,” April 19), citing high costs, inadequate infrastructure and political pressure. Politics aside, here is my experience as a former farmer who’s driven nearly every type of vehicle there is. When I needed another vehicle last fall, I bypassed the overpriced used market and ordered a Ford plug-in hybrid EV. After the federal tax credit, the list price was around 28K for a nicely equipped, compact SUV, which half the EV cost quoted.
The gas engine eliminates range anxiety. The hybrid drive train recaptures energy in stop-and-go city driving. The extra battery capacity of a plug-in covers a daily commute which means the vehicle functions as an EV most of the time. No extra infrastructure or charger is required. Simply plug into a standard 110V household outlet overnight and $1 of electricity will take the vehicle another 35 to 40 miles with the engine kicking in as needed. Obviously a full switch to EVs will take time and some applications may always need fossil-fueled engines, but there are indeed practical EV options right now with more on the way. They save money (electricity is one-fourth the cost of gas/mile), reduce emissions and my wife hasn’t been to the gas station since February.
Timothy Koester, Omaha
LB 1023
Building the canal in Colorado to ensure 500 cfs stream flow on the South Platte River is an insurance policy to keep the Sutherland Power Plant operational since it relies on a water cooled system to generate electricity.
Regarding the 4,000-acre bathtub near Ashland, how many millions of cubic acre feet of dirt will have to be moved to create the basin and at what cost? What is the underground water level? What happens if we have another flood similar to March 2019? What happens when the upstream pollution from the Mead ethanol plant disaster reaches the proposed lake? Who gets the contract for the feasibility studies? Are they political campaign donors?
Just a few relevant issues and questions to explore before we swallow this “vision” hook, line and sinker.
Ted Hall, Omaha
