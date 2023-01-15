The Public Pulse: American Life in Poetry; Remembering Stan Macaitis; Thank you

Dawes column

I'm disappointed that the National Poetry Foundation discontinued Kwame Dawes’ column. "American Life in Poetry" was an oasis, a chance to slow down and ponder. Thank you for publishing it for so long. I hope we’ll hear more from Dr. Dawes in the future.

Cathy Richmond, Omaha

Remembering Stan Macaitis

Condolences to the Macaitis family. My favorite Stan Macaitis story came in 1985 when he was head coach of the Gross High football team and son Mike played for Creighton Prep. Stan previously had coached against son Steve, and said he hated it.

When Mike caught a pass for Prep’s first touchdown that night, Stan didn’t overtly react — he stood stoically on the sideline, as still as a statue. After the extra point, though, as his players came off the field, he came to life and enthusiastically encouraged them to keep fighting.

At midfield after the game, which Prep won, the Gross coach gave his son a hug. When a sportswriter asked Stan what he had thought after that first TD, he smiled and said, “I had a temptation to poke one of our coaches and say, ‘Hey, Mike scored that one!’"

Michael Kelly, Cincinnati, Ohio

Retired World-Herald columnist

Ray of sunshine

We would like to thank the retired gentleman who so graciously paid for our lunch on Jan. 6 at Golden Corral. What a surprise to meet and chat with someone who still brings a smile to our faces and warmth to our hearts. Thank you for the ray of sunshine that you spread.

Lynn and Pamela Denniston, Nebraska City

Paying it forward

Since my wife's death 21 months ago, I have kept several traditions that we followed. One of these is Saturday breakfast at The Farmhouse restaurant. Our granddaughter Christina joins me most Saturdays. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, I was eating alone. There was a table of six to eight persons to my right. Terry, my server, gave me my check but when he returned, he told me the party at that table paid for my breakfast. They had left and Terry did not know them, so there was no way to thank them. I wish to thank these anonymous benefactors. I added the price of my meal to Terry's tip.

William John Kouth, Omaha

Tough act to follow

I had to miss the retirement celebration for our Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds Diane Battiato earlier this month, so I wanted to take this time to say a very big “thank you” to her. We have all benefited from her many years of service to Douglas County. Even when the Republican-controlled Nebraska state government forced her to adjust our home assessments to actual current retail value, she suffered the storm of citizens criticism for following the law. Diane was especially helpful with the homestead exemption. She was a fantastic public servant and I’m glad I’m not the one to have to follow her act.

Larry L. Kennedy, Omaha

Withholding judgment

There has been a lot of lively discussion recently concerning the proposed streetcar line. I am reminded of controversy surrounding building of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. I thought it was the silliest thing ever, a pedestrian bridge to nowhere. I was wrong. The "Bob" has become a beloved landmark, an emblem of Omaha's success and a spur to new development. The streetcar may indeed be a waste of money or fail, but I, for one, am withholding judgment.

Robert Davis, Omaha

Undercompensated veterans

Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. This travesty of justice is causing enlistments to dry up. Danger!

In fiscal year 2023, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463.40 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2021 was $60,575.07 dollars per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288 dollars, among the highest in the world. Huh?

They have been asking various administrations and congresses for fair compensation since the end of WWI in November 1918. That was 104 years ago.

In my opinion, the basic reason for their gross under-compensation situation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life, which is the norm now in personal injury cases in court. This is done to keep taxation low for the wealthy elites. This is obvious to our young people. They are not interested in accepting the possibility of a lifetime of near poverty should they get injured in the armed forces for the sole reason of allowing our wealthy elites to evade proper and fair taxation.

Our youth are aware that the people who had their assets and overseas business interests protected the most by our now broken former troops pay essentially nothing to support them in their brokenness. Be warned.

Congress must correct this injustice now.

Trenten Bankhead, Lincoln