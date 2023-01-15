 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Public Pulse: American Life in Poetry; Remembering Stan Macaitis; Thank you

  • 0

Dawes column

I'm disappointed that the National Poetry Foundation discontinued Kwame Dawes’ column. "American Life in Poetry" was an oasis, a chance to slow down and ponder. Thank you for publishing it for so long. I hope we’ll hear more from Dr. Dawes in the future. 

Cathy Richmond, Omaha

Remembering Stan Macaitis

Condolences to the Macaitis family. My favorite Stan Macaitis story came in 1985 when he was head coach of the Gross High football team and son Mike played for Creighton Prep. Stan previously had coached against son Steve, and said he hated it.

People are also reading…

When Mike caught a pass for Prep’s first touchdown that night, Stan didn’t overtly react — he stood stoically on the sideline, as still as a statue. After the extra point, though, as his players came off the field, he came to life and enthusiastically encouraged them to keep fighting.

At midfield after the game, which Prep won, the Gross coach gave his son a hug. When a sportswriter asked Stan what he had thought after that first TD, he smiled and said, “I had a temptation to poke one of our coaches and say, ‘Hey, Mike scored that one!’"

Michael Kelly, Cincinnati, Ohio

Retired World-Herald columnist

Ray of sunshine

We would like to thank the retired gentleman who so graciously paid for our lunch on Jan. 6 at Golden Corral. What a surprise to meet and chat with someone who still brings a smile to our faces and warmth to our hearts. Thank you for the ray of sunshine that you spread.

Lynn and Pamela Denniston, Nebraska City

Paying it forward

Since my wife's death 21 months ago, I have kept several traditions that we followed. One of these is Saturday breakfast at The Farmhouse restaurant. Our granddaughter Christina joins me most Saturdays. On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, I was eating alone. There was a table of six to eight persons to my right. Terry, my server, gave me my check but when he returned, he told me the party at that table paid for my breakfast. They had left and Terry did not know them, so there was no way to thank them. I wish to thank these anonymous benefactors. I added the price of my meal to Terry's tip.

William John Kouth, Omaha

Tough act to follow

I had to miss the retirement celebration for our Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds Diane Battiato earlier this month, so I wanted to take this time to say a very big “thank you” to her. We have all benefited from her many years of service to Douglas County. Even when the Republican-controlled Nebraska state government forced her to adjust our home assessments to actual current retail value, she suffered the storm of citizens criticism for following the law. Diane was especially helpful with the homestead exemption. She was a fantastic public servant and I’m glad I’m not the one to have to follow her act.

Larry L. Kennedy, Omaha

Withholding judgment 

There has been a lot of lively discussion recently concerning the proposed streetcar line. I am reminded of controversy surrounding building of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge. I thought it was the silliest thing ever, a pedestrian bridge to nowhere. I was wrong. The "Bob" has become a beloved landmark, an emblem of Omaha's success and a spur to new development. The streetcar may indeed be a waste of money or fail, but I, for one, am withholding judgment. 

Robert Davis, Omaha

Undercompensated veterans

Our disabled veterans are grossly undercompensated. This travesty of justice is causing enlistments to dry up. Danger!

In fiscal year 2023, a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463.40 dollars annually. The National Average Wage Index (NAWI) for 2021 was $60,575.07 dollars per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita GDP in 2021 was $69,288 dollars, among the highest in the world. Huh?

They have been asking various administrations and congresses for fair compensation since the end of WWI in November 1918. That was 104 years ago.

In my opinion, the basic reason for their gross under-compensation situation is because they are only compensated for projected loss of wages due to their disabilities. They are not compensated for their low quality of life, which is the norm now in personal injury cases in court. This is done to keep taxation low for the wealthy elites. This is obvious to our young people. They are not interested in accepting the possibility of a lifetime of near poverty should they get injured in the armed forces for the sole reason of allowing our wealthy elites to evade proper and fair taxation.

Our youth are aware that the people who had their assets and overseas business interests protected the most by our now broken former troops pay essentially nothing to support them in their brokenness. Be warned.

Congress must correct this injustice now.

Trenten Bankhead, Lincoln

OWH Public Pulse December 2022

The Public Pulse: Wounded veterans; Nebraska values; On Medicare Advantage
Letters

The Public Pulse: Wounded veterans; Nebraska values; On Medicare Advantage

  • 0

Wounded veterans need suitable housing to fit their needs, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Readers weigh in on Pillen's campaign promises
Letters

The Public Pulse: Readers weigh in on Pillen's campaign promises

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers respond to Gov-elect Jim Pillen's top priorities for his administration.

The Public Pulse: Streetcars expensive and limited; Respect others' beliefs
Letters

The Public Pulse: Streetcars expensive and limited; Respect others' beliefs

  • Updated
  • 0

Streetcars are expensive and have very limited utility, Pulse writers say.

The Public Pulse: Regarding religion; Victimhood and religion; Streetcar money
Letters

The Public Pulse: Regarding religion; Victimhood and religion; Streetcar money

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers give their thoughts on imposing religious beliefs upon others.

The Public Pulse: The best gifts; Congrats and kudos
Letters

The Public Pulse: The best gifts; Congrats and kudos

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer reminds us that kindness is the best gift to give.

The Public Pulse: Cold-hearted Christmas; Increased streetcar costs; Letter response
Letters

The Public Pulse: Cold-hearted Christmas; Increased streetcar costs; Letter response

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers question the timing of tenants forced to evacuate the Legacy Crossing apartment complex.

The Public Pulse: Conspiracy and lies; More important than a streetcar
Letters

The Public Pulse: Conspiracy and lies; More important than a streetcar

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says former President Trump needs to be held accountable for his wrongs.

The Public Pulse: Property tax statements; Restaurant tax revenue; Dysfunctional party
Letters

The Public Pulse: Property tax statements; Restaurant tax revenue; Dysfunctional party

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer offers a solution to the local high property tax problem.

The Public Pulse: Property tax statements; Praise for Ricketts; Thanks for the help
Letters

The Public Pulse: Property tax statements; Praise for Ricketts; Thanks for the help

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer laments about local property tax increases in Omaha.

The Public Pulse: Improving quality of life; Informative article; Confronting antisemitism
Letters

The Public Pulse: Improving quality of life; Informative article; Confronting antisemitism

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer is thankful for access to palliative care.

The Public Pulse: Catholic understanding of gender; Choosing to live; God-given gifts
Letters

The Public Pulse: Catholic understanding of gender; Choosing to live; God-given gifts

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer does not agree with the revised policy on gender for Omaha's Catholic schools.

The Public Pulse: Remembering Mike Leach; OPS transportation; Taxes and streetcars
Letters

The Public Pulse: Remembering Mike Leach; OPS transportation; Taxes and streetcars

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer laments on the passing of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach.

The Public Pulse: Revolving door of coaches; Political gold; Alternative to streetcars
Letters

The Public Pulse: Revolving door of coaches; Political gold; Alternative to streetcars

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says that the past Nebraska coaches may not be the problem with Husker football.

The Public Pulse: Ricketts commitment to Nebraskans; On Brittney Griner's release; Bet on it
Letters

The Public Pulse: Ricketts commitment to Nebraskans; On Brittney Griner's release; Bet on it

  • Updated
  • 0

Ricketts tenure as Governor, and his past and present interest in serving in the U.S. Senate, is indicative of his commitment to public service and the people of Nebraska, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: Streetcar alternatives; Affordable housing; Congrats Mav hockey
Letters

The Public Pulse: Streetcar alternatives; Affordable housing; Congrats Mav hockey

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer weighs in on alternatives to the streetcar plan.

The Public Pulse: On broadband maps; Make mansion a money maker; Unbelievable performance
Letters

The Public Pulse: On broadband maps; Make mansion a money maker; Unbelievable performance

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers say it is necessary to correct broadband map imperfections so that Nebraska can receive maximum federal funding.

The Public Pulse: Going through the motions; Differing opinions; Kerrey-Nelson Dinner
Letters

The Public Pulse: Going through the motions; Differing opinions; Kerrey-Nelson Dinner

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers give their thoughts on the application process for filling Sasse's senate seat.

The Public Pulse: Filling Sasse's seat; Christmas in downtown Omaha; DeColdest departure
Letters

The Public Pulse: Filling Sasse's seat; Christmas in downtown Omaha; DeColdest departure

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers sound off on applicants to fill Ben Sasse's seat in the U.S. Senate.

The Public Pulse: Nebraska Diaper Bank; Trump and the Constitution; Wrong day for football
Letters

The Public Pulse: Nebraska Diaper Bank; Trump and the Constitution; Wrong day for football

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer praises the volunteers at the Nebraska Diaper Bank.

The Public Pulse: Timely access to care; Letter to Matt Rhule; Frightening traffic fatality stats
Letters

The Public Pulse: Timely access to care; Letter to Matt Rhule; Frightening traffic fatality stats

  • Updated
  • 0

Timely access to care is not always possible due to prior authorization policies, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: More moderate Dems?; Thoughts on Gov. Ricketts; Turning a blind eye
Letters

The Public Pulse: More moderate Dems?; Thoughts on Gov. Ricketts; Turning a blind eye

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says former U.S. Sen. Bob Kerrey has not been involved in the day-to-day knowledge or operation of the Democratic Party in Nebraska in recent years.

The Public Pulse: Reminiscing on OWH paper carriers; Proposed lake update; Let’s discuss
Letters

The Public Pulse: Reminiscing on OWH paper carriers; Proposed lake update; Let’s discuss

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer reminisces on the old school World-Herald paper carriers.

The Public Pulse: Hefty coaching contract; Where's the beef?; Lunar dust
Letters

The Public Pulse: Hefty coaching contract; Where's the beef?; Lunar dust

  • Updated
  • 0

No collegiate athletic coach should ever be paid more than the university's highest paid teacher, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: UPRR union negotiations; Voter ID will help nip it; Coaches' contracts
Letters

The Public Pulse: UPRR union negotiations; Voter ID will help nip it; Coaches' contracts

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer wants UPRR to recognize its essential workers and provide a small amount of paid sick leave for them to take care of themselves or their families. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert