The Public Pulse: An attack on democracy; Nursing homes; Show of support for medical staff

Ashamed of my state

For the first time ever, I am ashamed of my state. How dare we join 17 states to disenfranchise the voters in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan! How dare we presume to direct how other states conduct their elections! And how dare we support a naked power grab by the Republican Party because they didn’t like the election results! How is this any different than a coup? How can Nebraska support these unconstitutional means to dismantle free elections? My heart is so sad.

Cathy Lindmier, Omaha

Attack on democracy

By joining the brief in support of the meritless Texas election lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has dirtied our state’s good name. This politically motivated lawsuit, which attempts to disenfranchise tens of millions of votes in the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia simply because they voted for Joe Biden, is not only an embarrassment to Nebraska, but it is wholly undemocratic. The U.S. attorney general has stated that there is no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election, and courts across the country have agreed with that.