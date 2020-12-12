The Public Pulse: An attack on democracy; Nursing homes; Show of support for medical staff

Ashamed of my state
For the first time ever, I am ashamed of my state. How dare we join 17 states to disenfranchise the voters in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan! How dare we presume to direct how other states conduct their elections! And how dare we support a naked power grab by the Republican Party because they didn’t like the election results! How is this any different than a coup? How can Nebraska support these unconstitutional means to dismantle free elections? My heart is so sad.
Cathy Lindmier, Omaha
Attack on democracy
By joining the brief in support of the meritless Texas election lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has dirtied our state’s good name. This politically motivated lawsuit, which attempts to disenfranchise tens of millions of votes in the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia simply because they voted for Joe Biden, is not only an embarrassment to Nebraska, but it is wholly undemocratic. The U.S. attorney general has stated that there is no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election, and courts across the country have agreed with that.
Simply put, this Texas lawsuit, in which Nebraska has now been joined, is a frivolous and illegitimate assault on this country’s election process. To join in such a partisan lawsuit against the election process in other states is pure ugly politics, and not what Nebraska should be about. Considering the stupidity, and lack of merit of this lawsuit, one can only ask, does Doug Peterson have no shame?
Eileen L. McBride, J.D., Omaha
GOP’s radicalism
To Congressman Jeff Fortenberry: I voted for Joe Biden. Silly me, I didn’t realize that I wasn’t supposed to, that there is some rule I didn’t know about that only Trump could win the presidential election.
Luckily you and other Republican government officials have stepped forward to overturn Biden’s victory — the Texas lawsuit — and if that doesn’t work, by challenging Biden votes in Congress so that the end result will be a Trump 2020-2024 presidency. Maybe Republicans could amend the Constitution to eliminate term limits so that Trump could continue for a third term. And his children after him.
Down the road when your children and grandchildren study American history, think how impressed they will be that you played an important role in ending the American practice of democratic elections. Then we can be like other countries such as China, Russia, Cuba and Venezuela.
I like to respect all attorneys general and members of Congress. But now in Nebraska it’s only Ben Sasse and Don Bacon that I respect.
Mary Ann Lamanna, Omaha
A legal charade
Wait — what? Nebraska has joined 16 other states in support of the Texas attorney general, trying to overturn the election in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin? How does Doug Peterson, our attorney general, justify this? Would Bob Evnen, our secretary of state, be happy if another state did the same thing to an election in Nebraska?
This is a disgrace on all Nebraskans, and the entire country. No voter fraud has been uncovered in this election, except in the minds of Rudy Giuliani and his band of irrational lawyers. To all elected officials — drop this charade and get back to actually doing your jobs, finding ways to help those people hurt by the pandemic and its economic devastation. Now.
Mark Sand, Omaha
Dismaying action
Our attorney general, with the support of our governor, has signed on to challenge the outcome of the election. This is not just disappointing; it is treasonous. I have never been so dismayed by our so-called leadership. Shame on you, Mr. Peterson and Mr. Ricketts.
Michael T. Costello, Gibbon, Neb.
Utopia ahead?
I will admit that I voted for President Trump, but I’m glad that Joe Biden will be our next president. Just think, as of Jan. 20, the pandemic will be over, there will be no more riots in the streets, an “unarmed” black man will never be shot, and my grandchildren will be given a free college education. We will be living in a Utopian country.
Allen Barnard, Omaha
Vaccine, nursing homes
There are about 12,000 nursing home residents in Nebraska. By late September, nearly half the COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska were from nursing homes, be they deaths of nursing home residents or their health care workers. The governor gracefully has prioritized long-term care residents and their health care providers in Phase 1A in Nebraska’s vaccination plan. Nursing home residents cannot run away to protect themselves from the coronavirus.
Ellen Jane Wynegar, Lincoln
Show of support
In struggle you find strength. That’s certainly the case for 2020 as this community has come together to fight COVID-19.
New hope may be on the horizon with the coming vaccines, but a tremendous challenge lies ahead. Record numbers of COVID-19 cases are expected in the coming weeks. Our health care workers have been nothing less than heroic, but they are understandably weary.
We can all help lift their spirits with a show of support and unity. A movement called Operation White Lights launched Dec. 7 to help communities show their appreciation for health care workers throughout the month of December.
It’s something anyone can do, just by adding white lights or white bows to your outdoor holiday display. The same can be done in windows and on doors of businesses and homes. White bows tied to cars and pinned to lapels are simple ways to show we care.
Let’s make #OperationWhiteLights a heartfelt thank you to our healers. It’s a chance for the entire community to shine simply by showing we care. Please join me, along with other CHI Health Hospital Community Board chairs (Julie Kenney, CHI Health CUMC-BM; Mike Thesing, CHI Health Immanuel; Brian Reilly, CHI Health Lakeside; John Bracker, CHI Health Mercy, CB), in support of Operation White Lights.
Kevyn Sopinski, Papillion
CHI Health Midlands
