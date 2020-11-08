The Public Pulse: An Omaha welcome; Trump's accomplishments; False voter fraud claims

Even in the past, President Trump’s “commission” on voting fraud, headed up by Chris Kobach, was disbanded in 2018 because there was not a lot of evidence of voting fraud. However, a lot of evidence (after extensive investigations even by the Republican-controlled Senate) of campaign interference by foreign countries, which the current administration did not focus or really address. Both Facebook and Twitter are not allowing unfounded stories/claims of voter fraud on their platforms. So, is it your position that President Trump was elected by fraudulent practices in 2016, or just for this election?

Marcia Anderson, Omaha



No mandate for either party

No matter how it all turns out, one thing is very clear to me about this election. Neither party has received a clear mandate from the American people. America has pretty much tried to tell our representatives that we are not happy with the way they are doing their job. America has told both parties that neither has the endorsement of the American people for their programs.

I think its time our government started acting like Americans and not Republicans and Democrats. To start listening to their constituency and start cooperating with each other and get on with the business of America.