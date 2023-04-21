Ride the C.O.R.N.

Can we please start calling the streetcar the “City of Omaha Rail Network”? I want to ride the CORN.

Todd Graves, Omaha

Ridiculous abortion legislation

Some women do not even know they are pregnant at 6 weeks! This is ridiculous.

Connie Golden, Bellevue

Spread the word

$787 million paid to Dominion as Fox admits to election lies in the 2020 election (April 19). In the deal Fox won’t have to admit it on-air so Fox followers will still not know the truth. Fox will continue to report in yellow journalistic style.

Yellow journalism is a style of reporting that emphasizes sensationalism and exaggeration over facts. This type of reporting needs to be addressed in this country.

Linda Grunberg,

Bennington, Neb.

National volunteer week

This is National Volunteer Week and SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa invite the metro to share their time or dollars during Do Good Days April 19-22, 2023. Volunteering is philanthropy. Individuals, businesses, neighbors and friends can sign up to help out a nonprofit or their favorite cause at SHAREomaha.org/DoGoodDays. The average Omaha metro nonprofit needs 88 more volunteer hours a week according to a recent survey. Since COVID, organizations must fill those volunteer spots with paid help which burdens nonprofit budgets. The national value of a volunteer hour is $29.95. It’s clear volunteers provide a very valuable service, enhance a nonprofit’s bottom line and allow them to stay focused on their mission. Do Good Days is focused on bringing this tremendous volunteer need to the community. If volunteering is not a possibility, a financial contribution will help fill the gaps and ease the budget constraints.

Since the volunteer campaign began more than 1,600 individuals have signed up to step up and help. The metro needs many, many more. Go to SHAREomaha.org or SHAREgoodiowa.org and choose a nonprofit where you can volunteer for Do Good Days.

Teresa Mardesen, Omaha

What do you say?

My college roommate from back in Kentucky asked for advice about what to say to his 7-year-old grandson. The morning of April 10, young Henry and his friend were dropped off at school by the friend’s dad, Mr. Barrick, who also was their basketball coach. A short time later, Josh Barrick, a senior vice president at Old National Bank in Louisville, was killed by bullets from an AR-15 assault rifle. My old roommate is at a loss for words. So am I.

I don’t think Henry cares about an expanded interpretation of the Second Amendment. I don’t think comments about “thoughts and prayers” or mental illness are much comfort. Like his parents, family, friends, and entire community, he is shocked at what happened and wants to know why. Henry doesn’t understand that someone with mental health problems can easily purchase a weapon of war to settle his grievances. He doesn’t understand that our elected representatives might have prevented this and other tragedies had they instituted background checks and banned assault weapons. He doesn’t understand the influence of political contributions from the NRA and the gun lobby. He only knows that his basketball coach is gone, and his good friend is “not going to have a dad.”

My old roommate has a question for Kentucky Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul. I have the same question for all our legislators. When someone like 7-year-old Henry asks why, what do you say?

Thomas Cook, Iowa City

Fundamental risk

In the Nebraska Legislature there are currently two bills that pose a fundamental risk to public health and safety. One is the often-mentioned LB 626 and the other is LB 421. Briefly, LB 421 restructures the health department to seek approval from a city council when introducing directed health measures. LB 626 endangers public safety, particularly women, by creating such vague guidelines clearly written by someone with negligible experience in medicine. However, I wish to see more discussion and condemnation around LB 421.

LB 421 is probably more disturbing, because we don’t think about all the nice things that the health department does on a regular basis. Ever see those signs in restaurant bathrooms that insist employees wash their hands? That’s there because of the health department. Health inspections are done by the health department and the penalties (such as condemnation) are enforced through the health department. Anyone that lives in a nursing home, those are inspected by the health department. Hospitals are subject to safety inspections done by, you guessed it, the health department. The services the health department provides and its authority to enforce them is a critical part of a healthy society. I certainly don’t want to walk into a restaurant that was either not inspected or inspected sloppily because the business has ties with the council, let alone a hospital.

Michael White, Omaha

Harmful to public health

The permitless concealed carry law that just passed the Nebraska legislature is not only an embarrassment to the state, it is harmful to public health. And people wonder why there is brain drain. This issue certainly isn’t a constitutional question, as the U.S. Supreme Court recently upheld “shall-issue” licensing/background checks in 43 states, in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen.

“Shall-issue regimes may require a license applicant to undergo fingerprinting, a background check, a mental health records check, and training in firearms handling and in laws regarding the use of force, among other possible requirements,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh explained in a concurring opinion.

Further, this issue certainly isn’t also one of public safety. As academic research has shown, “states that weakened their gun permitting system saw rates of handgun homicide and violent crime increase by 11% and 13% to 15%, respectively; the adoption of RTC (Right-to-Carry) laws, meanwhile, was associated with a 10% higher murder rate 10 years following their passage.” (National Bureau of Economic Research)

This issue certainly isn’t one of public opinion either, as recent surveys indicate nearly 88% of the public is in favor of background checks and of not removing permits for concealed carry.

This issue should be one of common sense — who wouldn’t want the people around them to have been properly trained when carrying a firearm?

But, no, this issue seems to boil down to which state’s politicians can demonstrate their tone deafness and their love of guns more than their care for school children. The pro-life party is anything but.

This state legislature will be remembered as one that cared more for guns than it did for the state’s youth, one that accomplished nothing but removing constitutional laws that contribute to public safety.

Tom Dorwart, Omaha

Support Planned Parenthood

The introduction of LB 626 prompts me to again remind Nebraskans that:

Number one: Government has no mandate to insert itself into individual freedoms concerning healthcare, family planning, moral or religious values. Conservatives argue for smaller government, yet support such intrusive overreach into privacy.

Number two: If one truly opposes abortion, the most effective action is to support Planned Parenthood. PP is the greatest single preventer of abortion, through contraceptive assistance, sexual counseling and education, and pregnancy care for the underprivileged and underserved population of our state, indeed, across the nation.

Backers of LB 626 must rise to their actual responsibilities as champions of public welfare, instead of reflexively posing to “own the libs.” In our unique Unicameral, we deserve thoughtful “conservative” representation as well as committed “liberal” protection of Nebraskans’ freedoms.

Roger duRand, Omaha

Are you proud?

I have a few questions for the members of the Republican Party. Are you proud that your beloved Donald Trump wants to do away with the Department of Justice and the FBI just because they were doing their job? If so, stand up and be proud.

Are you proud that our Nebraska Republican legislators want to turn loose a 21-year-old on the streets with a loaded concealed handgun? If you support this, the first time one of these armed young folks shoots someone, their blood is on your hands. If you can live with this, stand up and be proud.

Are you proud that Republican legislatures around the country are willing to let women die because of over-restrictive abortion laws? It seems they do not value a woman’s life very much. If this does not bother you, stand up and be proud.

And lastly, but certainly not least of all, are you proud that our Republican legislators seem more interested in staying in the good graces of the NRA, not to mention their money, than enacting sensible gun control laws? They don’t seem to care that men, women and children are dying every day in our schools, businesses, and streets and possibly neither do you. So stand up and be proud of all these things.

Jerry Baker, Omaha