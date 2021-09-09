The Public Pulse: Appreciating Nebraska; Salute fallen Marine

Appreciating Nebraska

We were inspired by several things that happened over the Labor Day weekend. We are longtime Husker fans and went to the game at Memorial Stadium Saturday. We wanted to get away for a while from all the doom and gloom that is so pervasive in the media these days. At the game we had several uplifting experiences. It made us think about something we might have forgotten.

We might have forgotten what a great state we live in and that we don’t have perfection, but we do have great government, a great university and great health care. They are not perfect but should not be taken for granted. We forget the hard work it takes to keep everything running. That includes our governor, who has great dedication to the citizens, to our nationally recognized health care system, and to our education system. These institutions all take hard work and dedicated individuals to keep them going.

In visiting with a Fordham player’s mother — her son is one of the Rams’ running backs — we asked how she liked Nebraska. She expressed sincere excitement about the Rams playing in the atmosphere at Memorial Stadium. She was all smiles and said she appreciated the opportunity to come to Lincoln because of the football history here. She indicated Nebraska fans had been so nice to the Fordham fans.