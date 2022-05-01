The Public Pulse: Ashford's politics; Praise for Cordes story; Mental Health Awareness Month

Ashford focused on issues

A national publication or network should tell the story of Brad Ashford, whose political life was the antithesis of today’s deep divisions. Variously a Republican, a Democrat and an Independent, the former state senator and U.S. congressman focused — as many have said since his recent death — on issues, not on partisanship.

As a member of the GOP, he cast the 1991 deciding vote on a legislative bill sponsored by Sen. DiAnna Schimek, former chairman of the State Democratic Party. It changed Nebraska from a winner-take-all state on presidential voting to one of two states (with Maine) that allocate electoral votes partly by congressional districts.

A week before the 2008 election, Ashford recalled the final round of voting on that bill in the officially nonpartisan, one-house Legislature. The bill needed 25 votes, and the tally stood at 24 — with Brad listed as “not voting. Out of the corner of his eye, he noticed Schimek. “DiAnna was looking over at me with that older-sister stare of hers. I succumbed.”

With Ashford’s “yes” vote, the bill passed 25-23, and Gov. Ben Nelson, a Democrat, signed it into law. Barack Obama won the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District in 2008, snaring that electoral vote. Ashford said he was glad the law forced presidential candidates of both parties to pay attention to Nebraska.

Michael Kelly, Cincinnati

Retired World-Herald columnist

Deb Fischer’s bill

I have great respect for many World-Herald news and sportswriters, i.e. Shatel and McKewon in sports, but I need to recognize Henry Cordes, who has great insight in reporting top news stories, not just words on paper, but on the depth of his research and the amount of work it takes to impact the situation at hand. His story on the cattle industry (April 26) is a must read! It’s reporting, not opinion! For me, I like to scan the OWH from cover to cover. After I read the current issue and devoured the sports page, I went back to the aforementioned Mr. Cordes and became better informed on the issue facing cattle ranchers! Nice job Henry!

James F. Kelter, Omaha

Promote mental wellness

Over half of the people across Omaha and Council Bluffs have experienced a mental health condition, and about 40% report they would hide their condition from friends and family.

Stigma is the greatest barrier to individuals seeking help for a mental health condition. Now more than ever, many of us could be feeling increased anxiety, stress or loneliness. Research shows that having supportive conversations about living with mental health conditions fosters connection between those with a mental health condition and those without. When these conversations take place, people see that mental health conditions are common across all walks of life.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and May 21-27 is Time to Talk Week. During Time to Talk Week, people from across the community commit to having conversations about mental health: at one’s school, workplace, neighborhood park or dinner table. This week helps us see each other with more understanding and promotes mental well-being. Time to Talk Week includes a 5k walk with NAMI Nebraska, self-care activities and pop-up events across the region. To learn more about how you can get involved and advocate for mental health, please visit the Time to Talk Week page at thewellbeingpartners.org.

To anyone out there struggling, you are not alone.

Sheena Helgenberger, Elkhorn

Director of community, innovation and advocacy

The Wellbeing Partners

Schools mirror society

I would like to invite any of my neighbors in this great city who read on the front page of the Omaha World-Herald about the school district in which I have taught for the past 19 years (“Tough times in the halls of learning”), to engage in a little exercise. Rather than following the national trend of staring, mocking and judging some very real problems we are facing, what if we did some soul searching instead?

What if instead of asking “What’s wrong with them?” We asked, “What is going on in our city, of which we are all a part, that created what’s wrong?” Instead of asking, “Why are they acting like that?” Why not ask, “What has happened in our city, of which we are all a part, that has created the behavior we see?”

You see, children are not independent actors, creating issues, trauma and behavior, they are a product of what they have experienced. Our city is one of the most segregated in the United States and has one of the highest rates of Black homicide and incarceration. Our city has immense wealth starkly contrasted with intense poverty. Our city felt OK with unequal responses to the pandemic, depending on the privilege already afforded certain parts of the city These create the life circumstances from which our students come. Our city has chosen to concentrate those with some of the most severe life circumstances into one part of the city and one school district, which responds the best it can with the limited resources and support it is afforded.

What if we buck the national trend? What if we respond to a crisis in our public schools with introspection, support, resources and the realization that our schools are a mirror of society and they are what we created.

Jenny Razor, Omaha

Sarpy voters

So basically, Nebraska GOP believes that the more Nebraskans vote, the less likely they are to win seats. And so they are actively working against voting by mail, because they know it (voting by mail) increases citizens’ voting.

Sarpy County is not doing the best by Sarpy voters, but instead doing the minimum required by law. That is pitiful and incompetent and Election Commissioner Emily Ethington should be ashamed.

Her job as commissioner is to help people, as many as possible, vote safely and securely, and not be partisan.

Kimberly Moss-Allen, Bellevue