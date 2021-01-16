The Public Pulse: Assault on democracy; Check Trump's words; Neihardt legacy

Assault on democracy
This is not the time to play the “whataboutism” game. If I condemn the violence against our national Capitol, I do not need to explain where I stand on other political violence, but I will anyway. I am opposed to political violence by anyone. I oppose it because such violence has a tendency to rapidly spin out of control. Also, it seems to accomplish little, even from the perspective of those perpetrating such violence.
However, there is a vast qualitative difference between political violence and what occurred in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. A sitting president directly called for his followers to march to the Capitol and show strength. His own words are important. “You have to show strength, and you have to be strong,” and “we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.” This was after a rally that served as a culmination of his two-month rant of questioning the integrity of the election.
The mob took him literally. Many came quite well-prepared with spears, with zip-tie handcuffs of the same kind used by police departments, and wearing body armor. Many wore t-shirts that carried profane slogans such as “Camp Auschwitz.” They overwhelmed Capitol Police and brutally killed one of these police officers. As if to emphasize their true purpose, a makeshift gallows had been built outside. Who were the rioters planning to execute? Senators? Members of the House? The vice president?
This was not simply political violence, this is violence against our democracy. There is no moral equivalency between this and any other political violence during the past several years.
James A. Harrold, Plattsmouth, Neb.
Check Trump’s words
I find it hypocritical that for seven months, BML and the antifa rioters can, by using their media connections, burn down precincts, besiege federal buildings, plunder and destroy thousands of businesses of hard-working Americans, initiate flash mobs, scream at, attack and intimidate people everywhere, even those coming out of the White House, but then when Congress is suddenly faced with but a smidgeon of what America had previously experienced, it is no longer an “idea” but a terrorist coup. Then with sheer audacity lay it at the feet of President Trump.
Trump did have an absolute right to legally push back on the incredible anomalies of the election, especially given the previous four years of the Russian hoax. The election was not settled just because the Democratic media conglomerate declares it settled without any scrutiny. And, having listened to and read Trump’s speech, although coarse, with braggadocio and narcissistic, which is Trump’s New York-type style, it was nothing remotely connected to precipitating a coup.
Now the foundational principle of our democracy, the First Amendment, apparently does not mean what it says. Those who disagree are now sought out, marked, banned from public discourse, cannot fly, are fired from their job and apparently now in need of reeducation.
I leave you with what Trump actually said. “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol Building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” To not speak out now will deal a death blow to our republic.
John Hill, Lincoln
Neihardt legacy
I was disappointed that there was no mention of John G. Neihardt’s (140th) birthday on Jan. 8. Neihardt was named Nebraska’s poet laureate 100 years ago, a title he still holds. He chronicled a fascinating time in this country’s history in his book “Cycle of the West,” and was far ahead of his time in writing the classic “Black Elk Speaks.” Every year, approximately 3,000 people visit the Neihardt State Historic Site in Bancroft to honor and learn about Mr. Neihardt. He is a Nebraskan who deserves to be celebrated.
Marianne Reynolds, Bancroft, Neb.
executive director,
John G. Neihardt State Historic Site
False comparison
In the Jan 15 Pulse, Scott Bray writes that the left is pulling moves out of the “Nazi and fascist playbooks.” Never mind actual Nazis marching on our Capitol on Jan. 6. He compares those choosing to be unvaccinated wearing an emblem clearly comparing his woes to those of Jews in Nazi Germany wearing yellow arm bands. I applaud Mr. Brays’ courage to put his name on his writing. I do, however, not applaud him for his use of hyperbole and false equivalencies.
Painting a picture comparing the horrors of Nazi Germany to those of one getting banned from Twitter or being inconvenienced in public by non-Trump supporters is just plain wrong and an insult to the families tragically affected by the Nazis.
Justin Spooner, Omaha
Bacon’s failure
I’m not really shocked by Don Bacon’s vote against impeaching Trump. The thing that does surprise me is, has he forgotten the oath he took last week? “I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic ...”
The president incited his followers to go to the Capitol and encouraged insurrection and sedition, including attempts to kill the vice president and the speaker of the House. And when Bacon is called upon to vote for his impeachment, he votes no? Politicians think their constituents will forget the things they’ve done in the past. Trust me, I will remember this, and I will remind the voters of Nebraska of Bacon’s complicity in this heinous act. We are watching and we are voting.
Teresa Ballard, Omaha