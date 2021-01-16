The Public Pulse: Assault on democracy; Check Trump's words; Neihardt legacy

This was not simply political violence, this is violence against our democracy. There is no moral equivalency between this and any other political violence during the past several years.

James A. Harrold, Plattsmouth, Neb.

Check Trump’s words

I find it hypocritical that for seven months, BML and the antifa rioters can, by using their media connections, burn down precincts, besiege federal buildings, plunder and destroy thousands of businesses of hard-working Americans, initiate flash mobs, scream at, attack and intimidate people everywhere, even those coming out of the White House, but then when Congress is suddenly faced with but a smidgeon of what America had previously experienced, it is no longer an “idea” but a terrorist coup. Then with sheer audacity lay it at the feet of President Trump.

Trump did have an absolute right to legally push back on the incredible anomalies of the election, especially given the previous four years of the Russian hoax. The election was not settled just because the Democratic media conglomerate declares it settled without any scrutiny. And, having listened to and read Trump’s speech, although coarse, with braggadocio and narcissistic, which is Trump’s New York-type style, it was nothing remotely connected to precipitating a coup.