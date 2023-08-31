Breath of fresh air

I had the privilege of attending Don Bacon’s campaign kick-off. It was a breath of fresh air to hear a candidate commit to decency and bipartisanship. As Mr. Bacon noted in his remarks, there are too many politicians demanding all or nothing — and it’s the rest of us that are left consistently getting the nothing. If the last six years have taught us anything, it’s that 535 self-proclaimed “fighters” without a vision of hope and optimism are bound to get us exactly nowhere.

Even for those who may not agree with Mr. Bacon on every issue, his lifelong commitment to serving others and seeking common ground gives hope for the future of the 2nd District, Nebraska, and our country.

Jay Jackson, Papillion

Merits of LB 753

Recently at the county fair booth defenders of the Opportunity Scholarship Act, LB 753, used as their primary argument that since the Legislature voted for it, that should be the end of the discussion. In the not-too-distant past, the death penalty was eliminated by the Legislature and overcame the governor’s veto. The governor (Ricketts) then funded a petition drive to put it on the ballot. The people got to vote on its merits. The people, not just 49 senators, should decide the merits of LB 753 since it affects all of us in the state losing tax dollars for private schools. Petitions are direct democracy — something we teach and praise in our schools.

Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.

Correct the error

LB 753 is a clear violation of the First Amendment’s separation of church and state, and Nebraskans have a duty to correct this error. If you support the Constitution, if you believe in American democracy, if you think our country is exceptional, you must oppose this inherently anti-American bill. If the citizens of Nebraska fail to repeal LB 753 the courts must do this duty. It should never have been passed in the first place.

Andrew White, Hastings, Neb.

D.C. is a swamp

In the Aug. 22 Public Pulse section there are remarks from Larry Johnson (“They don’t care”) and Gary Welch (“The Trump mystery”) about Trump, his supporters and in essence, their denial of any wrongdoing by Trump. I really can’t argue. What I will say, if either of these gentlemen cast aside partisan politics, they just might reach the same conclusion about Biden and several of his Democratic predecessors. So many facts have come out over the years about the Biden family, Hillary, the Democratic Party, Department of Justice, IRS, the list goes on.

Trump was right about one thing: Washington, D.C., is a swamp and I believe the only way it will change is to start over. Newly elected non-professional politicians for everything from president to both sides of Congress. Term limits and get rid of the totally bloated federal government. Return Washington to “of the people, by the people and for the people” vs. of some people, by some people and for some people!

Todd Malouf, Omaha

Invading private lives

Regarding a Nebraska judge allowing abortion limits and restrictions on gender-affirming surgery: If conservative Nebraska legislators and judges find it appropriate to invade the private lives of Nebraska citizens in the above case, then they also should have found it appropriate to make COVID vaccination mandatory for all Nebraskans, with the exception of those with valid allergy concerns, and to regulate gun ownership in the state to the extent that gun violence is reduced to the lowest levels possible. Otherwise a double standard is being practiced, one that calls their credibility into question.

Kenneth Pullen, Omaha

Road rage

I’m so tired of driving on Interstate 80 and dealing with aggressive driving behavior. The other day I had several cars exceeding 90 mph and cutting off cars including mine.

I would like the Omaha police to spend time monitoring the crazy drivers on the interstate.

Andrew Williams, Omaha

Hot van death

It is such a tragedy that a one-year-old little girl had to suffer horribly and eventually die being left behind in a van, owned and operated by the Kidz of the Future II day care, with extreme hazardous temperatures. As I read the article (Aug. 23), I could not understand how this child could have been missing for five hours. My experience with having children in day care is that there is a staff member or “teacher” responsible for X number of kids inside the day care. I believe that if this child’s absence wasn’t missed for nearly five hours, there is something terribly wrong.

Steven A. Miller, Bellevue

Trump supporters’ anger

Anti-Trumpers such as Mary Roeser (“Politically motivated charges?”), Larry Johnson (“They don’t care”), and Gary Welch (“The Trump mystery”) voice dismay at how anyone can support Donald Trump. These writers apparently just don’t get it. They don’t seem to understand how extremely angered we Trump supporters became over the wasted time the Democrats persisted in holding multiple impeachment hearings — first over “Russia-gate,” then corruption involving Ukraine, and lastly January 6’s violent demonstration.

Greg Casady, Council Bluffs

Reasonable legislation

Recently, comments opposing LB 753 have appeared on a frequent basis. It seems the liberal elite’s hair is on fire again opposing any reasonable legislation. Some have even gone as far as Pat Hutchings (“Opportunity movement”), former Omaha Westside High School principal, dropping the race card by comparing those who support LB 753 to segregationist of the 1950’s. Then going on to claim that government isn’t doing enough to improve public schools. Hutchings completely ignores the many government-funded low-income programs including housing, food stamps (SNAP), Medicaid health care benefits, free school lunches and others. Omaha Public Schools recently received $280 million in COVID relief funds from the federal government.

OPS, the state’s largest public school district, also is the largest recipient of equalization aid, with the district calculated to receive $269.08 million for 2022-23, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Education

Despite this, OPS experienced a slide in scores compared to pre-pandemic results. About 20% of OPS students tested were proficient in math and 27% were proficient in English language arts. It’s no wonder parents are looking to charter and parochial schools as alternatives!

Jeff Sena, Bellevue

On Christian conservatives

I recently read an article on CNN.com about the pastor of the Lord of Hosts Church in Omaha, Hank Kunneman. In this article, it stated that Pastor Kunneman attacked Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in a recent sermon by saying that, as president, he would be “some dude who put his hand on something other than the Bible” and who would “put all of his strange gods up in the White House.”

I just cannot get over the hypocrisy shown by many Christian conservatives. They just cannot accept that Christianity is not the national religion.

Finally, if Pastor Kunneman and other religious leaders want to get involved in politics by telling their congregations who to vote for or how to vote on a particular issue, then let them start paying income taxes and property taxes like the rest of us.

Joe Ankenbauer,

Council Bluffs

Passing the buck

This week, a friend of mine received notification that his student loan had been cancelled or “forgiven.” While I am happy for him, I am sad for the rest of us. Let’s be honest with ourselves about the process: his loan is more than 20 years old, he didn’t finish college, and he makes well in excess of the state’s median wage. But now he doesn’t have to pay back a nearly five-figure loan. We do.

We now absorb this debt as a country and as taxpayers. While we’re in a recession and our property taxes are completely out of control, this is just another case where we pass on the bill to the hard-working citizens of this country. Sure, you can argue that the working class is benefiting from this, but what is the vetting process? Yes, I’m selfish: I want to know what I am getting out of this, but I also want to know what’s being done to address the root cause. Education reform? Nope. Tax reform? Nope. Socialism that penalizes the masses for benefits of the few without any real long-term benefit for the country? Yep. How about full student loan (and health care cost) forgiveness for anyone who served in the military or is a direct Gold Star family member? That one I could get behind.

I fail to understand how the administration can do this without congressional budget approval unless the debt is being absorbed by the universities themselves. Thanks for the check. I just wish I’d gotten part of the dinner.

Allen Berck, Omaha

Martinez for District 4

I am writing to encourage the Omaha City Council to strongly consider Mark Martinez for the District 4 vacancy. Mark has an outstanding background in law enforcement, civic involvement and community service. I believe Mark can best rehabilitate the damage done by the men involved in criminal actions that put a cloud over the work of many good officers and volunteers involved in the Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE) organization.

Mark had an outstanding career with Omaha Police Department, served on the Omaha School Board and was appointed U.S. marshal for Nebraska. Mark went through a rigorous vetting process before being appointed U.S. marshal, so we can be reassured he is a man of good moral and ethical constitution. We as a community cannot let the actions of a few denigrate the hard work done by many good officers and volunteers that made PACE such a positive influence on the young people they engage.

Terry Leahy, Omaha

Beneath the office

In reading the Miami Herald editorial in the Aug. 27 World Herald as well as reading and listening to other opinions evaluating the first Republican debate, it seems to me that everyone is missing the most accurate statement of the evening which came from Chris Christie, related to a question about Trump and all of his pending criminal charges. Christie said, “Whether you think the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct (of Trump) is beneath the office of the president of the United States.”

In all the clamor about Trump’s multiple indictments, I don’t hear many of his supporters saying he didn’t do what he is accused of. Instead, they say that the charges are politically motivated, that what he did didn’t violate any laws, that his right to free speech is being violated, etc., etc. For a moment just look at the actual behavior leading to all these charges. Even if you think it is not criminal in nature, ask yourself: “Is it conduct worthy of the president of the United States?”

Sheri Farrar, Omaha

Picture perfect

There’s been a lot said about Trump’s glowering mugshot. The man is smart and can outwit the media and the Democrats any day of the week. He raised $4.1 million within 24 hours after the mugshot. The more the liberals attack him and file lawsuits it only emboldens Trump supporters and they generously contribute. What is the Democrats’ end result and can they actually achieve it? The mugshot was picture perfect.

Harlan Holmes, Omaha

Standing up for women

How proud I am of Riley Gaines for standing up for women. She is hitting the nail on the head when she says that a man is a man, and a woman is a woman. There is no time in human development that a transgender woman is not a man. That person has the same DNA as before, the same body build as before, the arms and legs did not shorten, the physical strength did not decrease.

As we all know, some men have larger lung capacity than a woman; men usually have longer arms and legs than a woman; and some men have more strength and endurance than a woman. Yet some want to compute against women. Not fair. Not right.

Angie Wingert, Omaha

Letter response

I agree with everything that Mick Kratochvil (“Make GOP great again”) says regarding Donald Trump. I will be voting for Ron DeSantis or Nicki Haley in the primary, not sure yet which one. However, if Trump becomes the nominee I will vote for him because we cannot withstand another four years of Biden and Harris. I hope Mick feels the same way.

Chris Lewis, Omaha