The Public Pulse: Bacon is letting us down; Rioters not patriots; A different time

Bacon’s votes

Don Bacon has it wrong — again. Recently Rep. Bacon declared that Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, failure to end the violent insurrection at the Capitol has caused the loss of Bacon’s support. Really?

On the contrary, it is Bacon and most of his Republican colleagues who should have acted.

Don Bacon voted twice against impeaching Trump — once after Jan. 6, 2021. He also voted against the House Committee to investigate Jan. 6, 2021, after Republicans blocked the 9/11-style Commission.

Don Bacon has had his chance to help America out of crisis. He failed us and he failed the U.S. It’s time for a change; time to put democracy ahead of power-hungry party loyalty.

We know Bacon will never stand up to Trump. To rely on his judgment and courage in today’s America is foolish.

On Nov. 8, 2022, Nebraskans must vote to retire Don Bacon.

Patricia Zieg, Omaha

H.R. 7910

The OWH article, “Bacon, Smith vote against House gun control bill” included a comment from Don Bacon. I am referring to the comment where he said that he opposed raising the age to purchase an assault rifle from 18 to 21 because an 18-year-old can vote and serve in the military. Perhaps Mr. Bacon has forgotten that these same 18-year-olds are not mature enough to purchase beer and liquor.

David Peters, Papillion

Not patriots

The video of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Congress included a lot of people carrying the flag of the United States of America. These rioters were intent on capturing the vice president and members of Congress in a violent effort to overthrow a lawful election. They were and are not patriots. They were trampling on everything the flag stands for. They are lawless, seditious criminals and should be treated as such. Fortunately, the Department of Justice is doing just that.

I hope I never again see such a sickening display in my lifetime.

Larry Johnson, Omaha

A different time

First, I will date myself. I rode on Omaha’s original streetcars. As I recall, it was reported that they were discontinued because “they were in the way of cars and buses.” The situation must be different now.

Robert Schlumberger, Fremont

Open carry

I went to the Omaha Arts Fair earlier this month. It was neat to see so many people supporting the arts. I couldn’t stop wondering how great it would be if Gov. Pete Ricketts and the other Nebraska Republican politicians could get passed the Open Carry Gun Law. Wouldn’t it be great to 18-year-olds and older armed and carrying handguns, revolvers, rifles and AR-15’s from art exhibit to art exhibit, smiling at all the young children, showing them their guns, letting them touch and even play with them, creating an American safe environment we all so desperately desire. What an awesome display of patriotism. Show me your guns and God Bless America!

James Krueger, Omaha

Fortenberry must pay

I can sympathize with Jeff Fortenberry’s family hardship situation and the heartache that will occur with a jail sentence, but I stronger feel that people must be accountable for their actions and their decisions. It is a sad situation for his family, but he broke the law and he must pay the price, just like you and I.

Sandra Vyhlidal, Elkhorn

Think and listen

The Jan. 6, 2021, investigation committee began presenting its findings in a televised broadcast earlier this month. We heard about the attack on Congress: what happened that day, the effects of the attack, the origins of the attack and some of the individuals behind the attack. Watch the broadcast and learn what happened, who is responsible and what should be done to prevent another attack on Congress and on elections in the future.

Watch and read impartial news sources. Avoid the websites and cable channels that have leaned liberal or conservative. Think for yourself, like an American.

Gary Anderson, Papillion

Violence in America

Much has been made about raising the age limit to buy a assault rifle to 21 years of age. Why not raise it to 105 years of age? Let’s get real here, it’s not really an age that matters, it’s the weapon itself. That weapon should only be available to armed service members in times of war.

R.E. Kistner, Omaha

Polarized America

I keep hearing that “America is polarized.” As if this notion is somehow a new revelation, especially in light of the seditionist conspiracy to overthrow our government on Jan. 6, 2021. News flash, America has always been politically and socially polarized. Ask any person of color, Latino, African American, Native American, Asian and women if there is any untruth in that statement.

While the R’s and the D’s have been dancing in the dark for centuries, pretending that the KKK had been eliminated as an existential threat to the well-being of our fellow countrymen and women. This is a falsehood that has been perpetrated on our society as a whole. Many of us “people of color” never bought into this big lie. We’ve seen the truth in so many facets of Americana that it was a running joke in the barrios and pool halls and barber shops of our communities. This coup attempt has revealed the reality of life in America. The KKK is alive and well. It’s just taken on a new name like the Proud Boys and it’s variants.

But these are the most obvious of the actors that have festered and conspired in the back rooms of America. Plotting and planning to make sure that “Jews and other colored folks don’t replace them!” Those are the ugly faces that lead the conspiracy with their supporters-a-plenty pompously walking around in suits and ties in the Halls of Congress, hiding in plain sight while hoping we don’t see the blood on their hands. In our ‘hoods we know the truth. Maybe, just maybe the rest of America will open its eyes this ugly side of our country. It’s imbedded. It exists. And they remain in power with the aid of their flunkies in the Republican Party.

Ben Salazar, Omaha

Clutching our purses

Because we had not received statements from Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse regarding the mass murders in Buffalo, New York, or Uvalde, Texas, 12 mostly senior women went to their Omaha offices to present our concerns. We were clutching our purses, not AR-15 rifles, yet we were greeted with locked doors and suspicion.

At both office we were told that we were too large a group, but were finally admitted and our concerns were noted. We could not video the interactions; Fischer’s staff said “ethics” prevented us from taking a video. On Sen. Sasse’s door was a sign saying that constituents were welcomed. Really? At each office we asked what the senator’s position was on these two mass murders; no statement from either senator. We asked for a list of places in Nebraska where we would be safe from mass shootings. We know we are not safe in schools, churches, grocery stores, night clubs and concerts, so where are we safe? We voiced concerns about teachers being armed in schools; the public doesn’t trust teachers with curriculum so why should they have guns? We asked who needs an AR-15?

Additionally, we asked why neither senator has held public meetings — not fundraisers — in the Omaha area? At the time of this writing, we have not received statements regarding their positions on gun safety or when we can meet with the senators. If we had been carrying AR-15s or showing NRA membership cards, would we have been assured a requested meeting?

Mary Ruth Stegman, Omaha

Gas tax?

I have noticed lately several politicians talking about their new EVs and how they just pass gas pumps and it costs them nothing for gas to drive. I find it interesting that nothing has been said about the taxes on gasoline/diesel that provide the funding for the maintenance of our roads. What part of paying their fair share (the current catch phrase) of the cost of maintaining our highways and byways is that? Does that seem a little hypocritical or is it just me?

I assume not many people have looked into the true cost of the whole country owning EV’s with the inherent massive cost to provide the electrical infrastructure necessary for all of us to drive an EV. What is the timeframe, plan, and cost to build that? Just asking.

Dean Briscoe, Papillion

On elected officials

In response to his article “Elected officials should remember who they serve,” (June 21) George Mills, like most critics, accuse and blame Donald Trump for today’s misery that America and the rest of the World currently suffer. Mr. Mills points out the many flaws in our former President, but fails to mention his achievements in four years. Tell me something George, is the Joe Biden Administration the perfect role model? Is America better off today than we were four years ago? Are Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer perfect examples of “flawless” public servants? You were a heck of a good football player George.

Charlie Aliano, Omaha

We need change

Once again our elected representatives demonstrate just how deeply they are in debt to the NRA and gun lobby (“Bacon: Congressional gun bill won’t stop violence”). Instead of supporting legislation that could help prevent more gun violence, Bacon and Smith continue to echo the GOP mantra of “punishing innocent gun owners.” How ridiculous.

A large majority of gun owners want to see more regulation and effective gun laws to promote safety and gun control. Bacon and Smith are using false claims promoted by the NRA and gun lobby to stand in the way of potential positive changes. And how do they know the proposed revisions will not help prevent more violence and death? They won’t even support research into the public health crisis we have with gun deaths. They do not represent the majority of their constituents in Nebraska.

We need to make this the issue when it comes to voting this fall. Let’s identify the gun record and position on every person running for elected office and make this a reason for who we should support. Wake up Nebraska ... let’s start putting people in office that represent the majority of people in this state. Quit letting the lobbyists dictate our gun culture. We need change or the slaughter of innocent people will just continue as it has been.

Gary Glissman, Omaha

Show proof

After watching the Jan. 6, 2021, select committee’s first televised hearing, I’m ashamed that fellow Americans went that far. I have kept abreast of the news articles and TV shows concerning the insurrection. I was surprised that Trump’s AG, family and even Fox News hosts had tried to convince Trump that he lost fair and square.

Fox News host Sean Hannity stated the hearing was so boring. Unlike Sean’s blockbuster episode about Uranium One or Pizza Gate. Remember when Sean said that his latest blockbuster would make Watergate look like a shoplifted Snickers? Tucker Carlson stated it was all lies. If anyone is feeling slandered then I await them filing lawsuits.

Again, I plead for them to show their proof. Why did Republicans plead the fifth? Why did they ask Trump for a pardon? Like I said before, carrying an American flag or a “Back the Blue” flag doesn’t make what those people were doing at the Capitol right. Trump and those Republicans will go down in history as criminals and not the stuff that makes them patriots.

Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha

Horse racing dreams

I had to laugh to myself as I watched the news, at how excited the lady was that the casino being built in Omaha was going to revive horse racing in this city. She stated that the casino would bring back the glory days of Aksarben horse racing to the city.

Did anyone ever ask why the glory days of Aksarben horse racing really ended? OK, you have your casino but do not try to tell me that in 10 years Omaha horse racing will be bigger than Aksarben horse racing was in 1960. If you really believe that, I have a bridge that I would like to talk to you about.

Doug Arthur, Omaha