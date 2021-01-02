The Public Pulse: Bacon isn't problem solver; Crackpots; VA failure

Not a problem solver

According to the OWH, the negotiated COVID package and Defense Reauthorization bill that Don Bacon and others came up with should be lauded as “independent thinking.” But Bacon’s votes have far more to do with following the money than rising above partisanship.

Should we really be that surprised that the so-called “problem solvers” came up with a COVID relief bill that allots nearly the same amount toward individual stimulus checks and extending unemployment benefits (approximately $180 billion) as the $120 billion in tax relief that the Brookings Institution expects will flow to the top 1% of taxpayers as a result of this bill?

Similarly, Bacon has no problem voting for the Defense Reauthorization Act or the 5,000-plus-page omnibus spending bill to which the COVID relief was attached when they contain billions of dollars in spending advocated by defense contractors and the Pro-Israel America PAC, all of whom have made tens of thousands of dollars in donations to his campaign. This spring Bacon simply couldn’t support further COVID relief efforts because they were thousands of pages long and contained “wasteful” provisions. Yet, when faced with a separate one page measure on Dec. 28 hat would have increased individual stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, Bacon also voted no.