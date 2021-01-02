The Public Pulse: Bacon isn't problem solver; Crackpots; VA failure

Not a problem solver
According to the OWH, the negotiated COVID package and Defense Reauthorization bill that Don Bacon and others came up with should be lauded as “independent thinking.” But Bacon’s votes have far more to do with following the money than rising above partisanship.
Should we really be that surprised that the so-called “problem solvers” came up with a COVID relief bill that allots nearly the same amount toward individual stimulus checks and extending unemployment benefits (approximately $180 billion) as the $120 billion in tax relief that the Brookings Institution expects will flow to the top 1% of taxpayers as a result of this bill?
Similarly, Bacon has no problem voting for the Defense Reauthorization Act or the 5,000-plus-page omnibus spending bill to which the COVID relief was attached when they contain billions of dollars in spending advocated by defense contractors and the Pro-Israel America PAC, all of whom have made tens of thousands of dollars in donations to his campaign. This spring Bacon simply couldn’t support further COVID relief efforts because they were thousands of pages long and contained “wasteful” provisions. Yet, when faced with a separate one page measure on Dec. 28 hat would have increased individual stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, Bacon also voted no.
If the distinction between Bacon’s “yes” and “no” votes has more to do with the wish list of his wealthy donors than how complex the packages are, one has to wonder how “independent-minded” his actions truly are.
Jared Wagenknecht, Omaha
Crackpots
Everyone has an opinion on just about everything; the one pet peeve/opinion I have is the publication and promotion of opinions by the media to suit an agenda often political. Extremists and crackpots appear to get more press than mainstream America on crucial issues. Sympathy and feelings overshadow truth and reality. It almost seems that it’s a contrived way to suppress the First Amendment, but dull and ordinary probably doesn’t sell.
Michael Garman, Papillion
VA failure
And now another letter (Public Pulse, Dec. 25) praising the magnificent architectural and landscaping wonder, the $86 million VA health center, the last one describing it as "breathtaking." Yes, it is breathtaking to me, too. It makes me so angry I forget to breathe.
The last few months of my WWII veteran father's life, I struggled to keep him clean, dry and fed while trying to obtain inpatient nursing care which he needed so badly and was entitled to. I was lied to, diverted and directed to dead end "leads" and the VA colluded with a privately hired caretaker to keep him in the home at the end.
Two congressmen, each having received hundreds of thousands of dollars in government pensions and congressional salaries, pound their chests and take credit for this behemoth buildout, one of whom never responded to my letter pleading for a correction of the matter for future end-of-life veterans needing services.