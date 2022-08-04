 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Public Pulse: Bacon leads on climate change; JFK College history on display; Photo I.D. follow-up

Common sense solutions

In the aftermath of President Biden’s speech to the nation last month on climate change, it’s worth taking a moment to applaud Congressman Don Bacon for his leadership on this issue. Since joining the Republican ranks on Capitol Hill in 2017, Bacon has worked across the aisle to find common-sense solutions to climate change and promote renewable energy. In the 116th Congress, he served on the Climate Solutions Caucus. It has since been disbanded but Bacon remains committed to renewable energy solutions and regularly engages with the Citizens Climate Lobby and the Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions. Thank you, Rep. Bacon, for not towing the party line on such a critical issue.

Matthew Zacher, Omaha

College history

The World-Herald’s excellent July 17 story on Wahoo’s ceiling-smashing John F. Kennedy College 1969-1971 Women’s College World Series softball championships did the girl athletes, the college and the city proud.

The article was part of the OWH’s ongoing series on the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which bars federally funded education programs from discriminating on the basis of gender.

I am glad that the Saunders County Museum, of which I am a member, helped with the story. The museum has an entire first-floor corner devoted to the history of the now-defunct JFK College, as well as the original Luther College and Luther Academy. The display shows numerous athletic trophies. (JFK also boasted of a multi-championship women’s basketball team).

Museum curator Erin Hauser opened the archives for OWH reporter Nancy Gaarder, answered questions and helped connect the story.

The museum, at Sycamore and Third streets, is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, with free admission. Come in and see the whole JFK College story come to life.

Bob Copperstone, Wahoo

Photo I.D.

This is a follow up to my letter of June 25 about the attempt to get my 88-year-old mother-in-law a Nebraska photo ID. My wife took her back to the DMV (her second trip) with the requested documents. Those were a birth certificate to prove citizenship, current mail to prove her current address and Social Security card. The birth certificate was recently obtained from the state, taking three to four weeks and costing $17.

Again they were denied. Her birth certificate doesn’t show her married name. A marriage license is required to prove her name change back in 1952. I checked the requirements for a photo ID on the state website. It says other documentation may be required. It doesn’t say what. It would have been helpful for the DMV clerk (Sarpy County) to mention this requirement, but he did not.

So, we’ve sent a request to Douglas County for a certified copy of her marriage license at a cost of $9. When it’s received, we’ll take her back to the DMV with the documents and $28.50. Total cost $54.50, two months (at least) and three trips (at least) to the DMV.

It appears the amendment for a photo ID requirement has made it to the November ballot. These documents are not easy to get and they are not free. The photo ID requirement is a thinly disguised poll tax intended to keep poor people and old people from voting. How does it not violate the 1964 24th Amendment? Perhaps Pete Ricketts or Julie Slama could explain.

Frank Logan, Bellevue

Backyard chickens proposal

After reading “Pottawattamie County Considers Allowing Urban Chickens,” it’s clear that the individuals in charge of making these decisions know nothing about urban chicken-keeping. The proposal would allow residents who live on less than one acre of land to have up to 12 hens. This would mean that an individual who lives on the tiniest lot could potentially keep 12 hens. This is too many for a small city lot, which is why most counties max the number at four or six.

The proposal also includes a provision that property owners must have a “manure disposal plan.” If you don’t require a manure plan for dogs, why would you require one for chickens? Chicken manure can be easily composted and added back into gardens for a nitrogen-rich fertilizer. A well-managed compost bin has no odor. You can’t compost dog manure, so where does that go?

The proposed price of an initial permit, $250, and annually $150, is out of many families’ budgets. And why in the world would a “site inspection” be necessary? Do you require home inspections for dogs or cats? The one proposed requirement that made me choke on my coffee is the requirement to get all adjoining neighbors’ permission. My previous neighbors’ dogs made more mess and by far more noise than any backyard chicken flock. Visit your local extension office or attend the county or state fair poultry shows to learn the facts about keeping backyard chickens from the experts and avoid outlandish requirements.

Elizabeth Mack, Bennington

MUD rates

As MUD has explained over and over — your residential sewer rate is determined by your household usage from December through March. Once the average is set, MUD is authorized by the city to collect the sewer usage fee. That money is returned to the City of Omaha. Someone should be asking the mayor what the status of the sewer separation project is and how much longer they intend to collect the huge fees we are paying now.

Sue Dudzik, Omaha

Mill levee

Thank you, Mayor Stothert, for not recommending a change in the mill levee. That means my property taxes will only go up 15.5% next year due to my increased valuation.

Alan Oltman, Omaha

