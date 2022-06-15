The Public Pulse: Bacon opposes gun violence bill; Streetcar insight; Climate disaster train

HR 7910

So, Rep. Don Bacon cast one of 203 Republican votes against the Protecting Our Kids Act. What are we to think, that Don Bacon is against protecting our children (and us) from mass shootings?

Congressman Bacon states in his press release on the legislation that he is against the language further restricting so-called straw purchases wherein one person buys a gun for another, facilitating acquisition of firearms by non-law-abiding citizens. He further states that raising the age limit for purchasing semiautomatic rifles to 21 ignores the possibility of military service at age 18, and that the bill does not directly address mental health problems or hardening schools.

Really? This is his basis for opposing a good faith effort to reduce the number of deaths and injuries by deadly weapons in this country? His critique of the straw purchase language is a minor quibble in the face of daily massacres. Second, as a Vietnam vet, I can attest that active military service imposes a host of restrictions and rules on possessing and using a weapon of any sort, no matter the age of the service member. Finally, treating persons with mental health problems and providing for adequate school security are admirable goals.

However, our problem is that we just have too many deadly weapons and they are too easy to obtain. In order to protect ourselves and our loved ones, not to mention promoting domestic tranquility and general welfare as mentioned in the preamble to the Constitution, we law-abiding citizens agree to be bound by the rule of law. HR 7910 is an attempt to do just that in the midst of an epidemic of gun violence. The Congressman’s demurral is just more Republican nonsense while our children continue to be murdered.

Peter Gadzinski, Omaha

End gun violence

To our Republican leaders, here’s a novel idea since you keep using mental illness as an excuse for all our incredible gun violence: If guns weren’t readily available to purchase, maybe these innocent deaths wouldn’t keep happening. You’re being ridiculous with your excuses to bear arms. Our society is going backwards. We’re not evolving for the better, and what is really sad is that you don’t seem to care.

Sue Day, Omaha

Rubin’s streetcar insight

Welcome home, Tom Rubin. If only you could stay and become the financial “czar” of public transportation. For example, the recently installed bus system is hard to explain and impossible to justify, financially. Take a close look at it. Very few passengers, very many big busses, very little (if any) accountability. (Bet total “real” cash fares wouldn’t cover fuel costs.) Omaha’s real need for a streetcar system has no justification whatsoever. Whatever you do, don’t leave town without speaking loudly and often to every media source you can. We really need your help.

Reid Kenedy, Omaha

The common good

Most Americans agree that the primary function of government is to protect its people from harm, and yet, as we know, our country leads the world in gun deaths and mass murders. Somewhere between the theory and the fact lies the solution to this horrible testimonial, and the remedies are not easy. Words like resolve, integrity, compassion and duty come into play in a script that is largely ignored by the Republican Party.

We should all agree that the Second Amendment is antiquated and needs to be revised or rewritten to be 23rd century relevant. There is no will or determination by bribed, afraid, sometimes corrupt and morally compromised Republicans to address the problems caused by legalized semi-automatic killing weapons with high capacity clips.

And the answer to this killing fields mentality seems to be nothing but finger in the dike, quick fixes: background checks, arm the teachers, blame mental health, raise the age to purchase an assault weapon — all poppycock with no chance for real results.

Bold, transformational ideas that will surely ruffle some feathers are needed to “save the baby:” ban those macho man, unnecessary, weapons of mass destruction labeled assault weapons. Make them illegal, recall them and compensate owners at reasonable market value. And the source of the reimbursement revenue? A minimal and fair fee required to register, nationally, all firearms that go “bang” and are capable of killing. Registry fees may also be used for administrative and enforcement costs.

Americans no longer understand what is known as sacrifice for the common good. May this be a starter to address the almost daily, sick, cowardly, gut-wrenching killing episodes in America.

Ron Holscher, Ogallala

Focus on the person

Governor Pete Ricketts was recently asked about whether an 18-year-old should be allowed to buy an AR-15 rifle. His response was, “Absolutely, yes ... We ought not to focus on the gun, but on the person pulling the trigger.” Absolutely, Governor, let’s focus on the person. At Uvalde, the person pulling the trigger was an 18-year-old kid. He’s not old enough to buy cigarettes, alcohol or lottery tickets, but you’re OK with him buying an assault rifle? How does that make sense?

Charles Pille, Lincoln

Climate disaster train

Thanks to the World-Herald for the cartoon depicting the climate disaster as a train about to smash earth. It is a good complement to the great reporting by Nancy Gaarder that reminds us of how climate change drives so much of Nebraska’s recent extreme weather and wildfires.

What will it take to move congress to act? Senators Fischer and Sasse; Reps. Bacon and Smith, if you don’t like carbon pricing, how about coming up with something else that works quickly? Can’t think of anything? Then join the numerous economists, wise leaders, and responsible nations who get it that we cannot afford cheap fossil fuels.

Frances Mendenhall, Omaha

No guns in schools

It is sometimes suggested that teachers at public and private schools should be armed in order to protect students. I recall that each U.S. Post Office once had a firearm on-site for protection. How well did that work out? Have you ever heard the expression “going postal?” I have also met many security guards and while I have confidence in the ability of some to react competently in emergencies, I wouldn’t want to be around some in case of trouble; some are anxious for a chance to shoot someone. I also have known some teachers who would prefer to carry weapons at schools. Most of them were not persons I would want to be armed around children.

Dan M. Sullivan, Omaha

Common sense

Folks need to go back and read David Moh’s input on democracy (Pulse, June 9). He hit the nail on the head. Now, what are common sense Republicans and Democrats going to do about this alarming situation? The vast majority of elected officials refuse to collaborate, discuss and gain consensus. Somehow, we the voters, need to put into office those common sense individuals willing to compromise on issues backed by the majority of their constituents.

Steve Anderson, Columbus, Nebraska

How many?

I am a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from October 1967 through October 1970. I qualified on the M-14, M-16, and familiarized on the M-60 machine gun. How many bodies of children slaughtered by AR-15s will it take for Congress to pass legislation to ban them? The vast majority of Americans want background checks and other controls and are being ignored by those politicians firmly in the pockets of the NRA. An 18-year-old is not allowed to purchase alcohol in any form, yet an 18-year-old can walk into a gun shop and purchase an AR-15. Let me paint you a picture. A round from an AR-15 has three times the muzzle velocity of a 9mm hand gun. According to The Atlantic, a radiologist says the path of a 9mm appears as a gray line passing through an organ inside the body, whereas a round from an AR-15 makes internal organs appear to be smashed as if hit by a sledgehammer. This is caused by the cavitation created by the round’s velocity. The exit wound can be as large as an orange or bigger. Now, close your eyes and imagine this being unleashed on children in an elementary school. How many must die on the altar of the NRA? Shame on the politicians ignoring the will of the constituency they purport to represent. They are covered in the blood of innocent babies.

Paul Kolb, Blair