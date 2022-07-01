The Public Pulse: Bacon puts country over party; More thought on abortion; No air at Benson library

Bacon’s vote
Congressman Don Bacon put country over political consequences this Friday when he voted against the 2022 Senate Gun Control Act.
While this bill has many good-faith, positive reforms to protect Americans from gun violence, a “red flag” provision included in the bill presents a dangerous threat to our sacred American tradition of due process. This section of the bill would grant certain government authorities the power to strip individuals of their Second Amendment rights to self-defense without a trial and legal representation. The Congressman has supported numerous alternatives to curb gun violence, such as increasing funding for mental health resources and increasing security for schools.
Bacon has proven again and again he’s willing to work across the partisan aisle on important issues, but not at the expense of compromising our Constitutional freedoms. Bacon’s vote on this issue was exactly right and I’m proud he’s earned my vote this November.
Michelle Dirks, Omaha
Personal decision
We loudly object when religious beliefs become secular laws, in the case of Muslims and Sharia law. While some Christians believe human life begins at conception, others do not. Some sincere, respected theologians debate when God actually gives us souls and become “human.” Does this happen at conception, quickening, external viability, with the first breath, or sometime else? Who knows? St. Thomas Aquinas did not believe a human soul actually animated the newly-conceived body for a number of weeks. Ensoulment is determined by God, not biologic processes.
Appearance is deceiving. A brain-dead human looks very alive yet the soul has passed. As a family physician, when someone came to me seeking an abortion, I have said, “It’s a very big decision. I trust you. Please pray to your God for direction.” Some would continue with their pregnancy.
With this genuine ambiguity of human life’s true beginning, we should not codify this into law. It’s a very personal decision between the pregnant woman and God. We should not arbitrarily incorporate sincere but controversial religious beliefs into civil or criminal law. Perhaps Iranian or Afghani law, but not American.
The Unicameral should focus on Nebraska infrastructure, taxes and prison reform. It should leave such spiritual guidance as ensoulment to Nebraska’s very capable priests, minsters, rabbis and imams.
David Filipi, MD, FAAFP, Omaha
Exceptions to life
Outrage at the overturning of Roe v. Wade harps on rape, incest, suicide and the worst hypothetical situations, as if these were the justification for every abortion — but abortion as law does not morally discriminate between babies, nor would ending the life of every baby undo the sins of adults. Human life is more than the circumstances surrounding a person’s conception or the imaginary bill for raising a child.
Rape is heinous, but does denying life erase its wickedness? No, abortion is not a magic time machine. But why think so little of the child? Should not a child be lavished with care and compassion? Why punish the child and future adult? That does not promote women or our nation. Why talk as if a child were a war crime and motherhood evil, as if more people were bad for the country?
The worth and meaning of life is not tied to the situation or will of parents. A baby is never bad. Abortion is a stain upon this nation, showing that we think of any particular unborn life as unwanted. Punishing progeny does not address adults’ sexual immorality or the degrading of marriage and family, but rather encourages further selfishness and perversion. Let there be no exceptions to life itself as good. Less babies cannot bring comfort, increase joy, decrease crime, or better humanity. A baby is more than an exception or accident or intruder.
Philip Hale, Omaha
Offutt funding
Offutt AFB is one of the largest employers in the community with more than 10,000 people working on base, and huge contracts with local businesses. Offutt plays an important part in our community and the impact to Omaha is significant. I’m excited to hear that Congressman Don Bacon was able to get $360 million in the recent defense bill to complete the rebuild of Offutt that is still recovering from the 2019 flood. The money to repair the base, along with the new runway that Bacon secured funding for, will keep Offutt strong in our community for decades to come.
Skip DeBusk, Papillion
Judicial perjury
I am a 71-year-old male. As far as I am concerned from Clarence Thomas to the present, every one of those Justices who swore an oath to tell the truth at their confirmation hearings and said Roe v. Wade was the law of the land and then voted against it should be indicted for perjury and impeached.
John Young, Omaha
Pro-life celebration
Just wondering, did the pro-life folks that are celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade visit with the replacement theorists? I would think that the Supreme Court decision would result in a huge increase in unwanted and poor children, primarily children of color. Particularly since the statistics say that abortions mostly effect women of color.
Victoria Cork, Papillion
Anti-role model
Good heavens, Charlie Aliano, Joe Biden is not the perfect role model. But I would rather have my son grow up like him, with his values, than like Donald Trump, who is definitely an anti-role model. Trump’s administration enabled a certain set of Americans to become violent, disrespectful of behavior norms that once were a model for civil disagreement, feeling entitled to call names and threaten those who do not agree with their values, and willing to believe blatant lies.
Biden’s administration is not flawless; none have ever been. But if you look at his efforts (not necessarily his successes, due to Republican roadblocks), he has made proposals to help the bottom 50% economically (as opposed to making billionaires richer), rallied much of the world to support Ukraine against Russia and Putin, spoken strongly for reasonable gun control, and generally modeled what was once presidential behavior. I don’t like $5 a gallon gas either, but it should be obvious that no president is either responsible for or able to rectify every problem.
Mr. Aliano, you failed to mention Mr. Trump’s accomplishments for his four years. I am sure there were some positive ones, though I can’t think of any at the moment.
Patricia Ohlmann, Seward
Benson library
For the past several weeks, there has been a message on the Omaha Public Library’s website informing the public that there are issues with the air conditioning at the Benson branch library. Meanwhile, the City is planning to spend millions to move the downtown library. Several hundred more million of dollars are going to be given to Mutual of Omaha and the new casino in TIF grants. And who know how many more millions will eventually be spent on the streetcar.
It seems ironic that the city cannot scrape together a few thousand dollars to fix the A/C at the Benson library.
Duane Bier, Omaha
Thanks GOP
I’ve always been resistant to these ideas, but maybe it’s time for congressional term limits. And expanding the courts. And eliminating the Electoral College. I’d like to thank the GOP for making the concept of changing “settled law” and decades-long traditions an acceptable thing.
Cathy Lindmier, Omaha
