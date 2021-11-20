The Public Pulse: Bacon vote on Gosar disappoints; Federal overreach; Husker history

You can worry about dying, or you can live. The choice is yours.

Bill Epps, Gretna

Handouts raise concern

A survey shows that the lack of skilled workers is hurting Nebraska’s economic growth. Solution: Stop paying peoples’ rent plus the tons of money given over a long period for unemployment, on top of unemployment benefits. Talk to any contractor, and they will tell you that people don’t want to work. Why? Because they don’t have to!

It all sounds to me like socialism, plain and simple. America has gotten used to handouts. Stop feeding the abled-bodied.

David Foral, Omaha

Corporate socialism

Under the previous administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), loans to businesses could be passed through to keep employees on payroll and be forgiven if 60% of the loan was used for that purpose. To some people, this would represent socialism, or even communism, regardless of the intent. Nevertheless, although employees benefited from the program, it could be argued the companies owned by Charles Herbster, who is running for governor and firmly supports the last president’s business incentives, got a rather large boost.