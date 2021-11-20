The Public Pulse: Bacon vote on Gosar disappoints; Federal overreach; Husker history

Conduct unbecoming
Just when my “progressive” heart was getting smitten with Gen. Bacon’s bipartisanship, he reverts to form by refusing to censure Paul Gosar, who disgraced his two degrees from Creighton with his tweet depicting himself killing his fellow congressional colleague — a woman.
Wonder how Gen. Bacon would have reacted if a fellow officer had done the same. This erstwhile captain in the US Army Reserve cannot salute you, General.
Robert Sigler, Omaha
Do the right thing
I am very disappointed in Don Bacon’s vote in the censure of Paul Gosar. Bacon is a retired general and knows right from wrong. If one of us had talked about killing government officials either in print or out loud, the FBI and or Secret Service would be on our doorstep.
It is time that Bacon and his ilk needs to stop being afraid and do the right thing when something like this happens.
Ann Pickel, Omaha
Federal overreach
Pulse writer Jim Borcher (“Don’t be naive,” Nov. 16 Pulse), in listing government agencies, clearly does not understand the problem. Neither does Brad Ashford (Midlands Voices, Nov. 6). In fact, I might add that former Congressman Lee Terry and current Congressman Don Bacon do not understand the problem either.
Every time the federal government spends money, it empowers federal agencies over state and local governments. With every expenditure, strings are attached, and federal bureaucracies are emboldened with new power. State and local governments are bribed to give up their power. The result is excessive regulation, restrictions, requirements, quotas and mandates stifling the economy and putting people out of work. This has been done to the extent the U.S. federal debt is near $29 trillion.
Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha
Husker history
From 1940 up until 1962 when Bob Devaney assumed the coaching responsibilities at the University of Nebraska, the football program had only experienced three winning seasons. In the next 11 years, Devaney laid the foundation for what was to become a perennial power. Retiring after the 1972 season, Devaney compiled a record of 101-20-2 and a winning percentage of .806, which included eight conference and two national championships.
Tom Osborne, for the next 25 years, took the program to an elite status, winning or sharing thirteen conference and three national championships. He retired from coaching in 1997 with a record of 255-49-3 and a winning percentage of .836. Frank Solich coached from 1997 until 2003 and was fired after posting a 58-19 record and a winning percentage of .753. He won or shared two conference championships.
A certain A.D. back then didn’t think nine or 10 wins a season wasn’t good enough. Take a good look at what he destroyed.
Charlie Aliano, Omaha
Modern totalitarians
After reading Al Mumm’s Nov. 12 letter to the editor comparing un-vaxxed people as some sort of Typhoid Mary, it dawned on me that those who are for vaccination mandates would have been right at home in 1930’s Germany. Totalitarians throughout history have forced their citizenry into something for “the common good.”
Do Mr. Mumm and others realize that the survival rate is, for the average person, around 99%? Why do the pro-vax people feel the need to cajole, bribe, denigrate people with a differing opinion?
If Mr. Mumm and like-minded people feel so frightened by this, then by all means, please vaccinate, wear two masks, and stay hidden until doomsday, I don’t care. Let the rest of us live our lives as we see fit. A lot of us don’t wring our hands or get the vapors because the media or government tells us we should. We think for ourselves and we would rather live freely, then hide in the dark like a scared 3-year-old.
You can worry about dying, or you can live. The choice is yours.
Bill Epps, Gretna
Handouts raise concern
A survey shows that the lack of skilled workers is hurting Nebraska’s economic growth. Solution: Stop paying peoples’ rent plus the tons of money given over a long period for unemployment, on top of unemployment benefits. Talk to any contractor, and they will tell you that people don’t want to work. Why? Because they don’t have to!
It all sounds to me like socialism, plain and simple. America has gotten used to handouts. Stop feeding the abled-bodied.
David Foral, Omaha
Corporate socialism
Under the previous administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), loans to businesses could be passed through to keep employees on payroll and be forgiven if 60% of the loan was used for that purpose. To some people, this would represent socialism, or even communism, regardless of the intent. Nevertheless, although employees benefited from the program, it could be argued the companies owned by Charles Herbster, who is running for governor and firmly supports the last president’s business incentives, got a rather large boost.
Mr. Herbster’s companies received $1.55 million. So, 40% of that amount would represent $620,000. According to the PPP rules, the forgiven loan could be used for rents and leases, mortgage interest, and utilities. If the PPP loan was used to pay company expenses, it could also be deducted on corporate taxes.
Did the average Joe get any of these breaks on their rent, mortgage, utilities or taxes?
Joseph Slattery, Omaha
Free expression
John Cook was disappointed in fans for their reaction to Maryland players kneeling during the national anthem. He said there are other places to express your thoughts, not during the national anthem. Wait, isn’t that what these players do — express their political views during the national anthem? Maybe John should write a form letter and send it to Maryland, expressing his displeasure at their using the national anthem as a political platform.
In most countries, you don’t get the opportunity to voice your displeasure. Entitled Americans are unhappy at the freedom someone else paid for.
William Booth, Ainsworth, Neb.
If one is wrong ...
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook is a great coach of a great program, but I disagree this time. If it’s OK for Maryland players to express their personal views by kneeling during the national anthem, it should be OK for the fans to express their personal views by shouting at them. If one is wrong, they both are.
Michael Freburg, Blair, Neb.
Anthem, protesting
Coach Cook said the National Anthem is no place to protest. I couldn’t agree more, Coach. The Maryland volleyball players were protesting during the National Anthem. The NU fans that protested the Maryland kneeling players have a right to peacefully protest the Maryland player protesters too. Who is embarrassing who?
Todd Dawson, Omaha
Yes to respect
Way to go, Nebraska State College System!
Respect and clarity go hand in hand.
Speaking freely while being respectful is as easily accomplished as walking and chewing gum, Gov. Ricketts.
Easy, peasy.
Lee Hazer, Council Bluffs
Huge moral issue
In response to Richard Lane Bailey (Nov. 12 Pulse), his attempt to characterize Shirley Morris (Nov. 5 Pulse) as lacking in compassion is nonsensical. I find Mr. Bailey’s lack of respect for the unborn brazen and unsettling.
While some choose to look at the actual facts of life, Richard Bailey speaks of apples and apple seeds and refers to women as incubators housing a “potential child.” I urge Mr. Bailey to acknowledge the science of what we know about the development of unborn babies. Biology 101 is clear — life begins at conception.
I find it difficult to digest Mr. Bailey’s conclusion: Every embryo should not become a human being. What a stunningly flagrant comment. No one gets to decide another person’s purpose in life.
Following Bailey’s logic, the CDC should halt their ongoing trials being conducted in order to determine the effects of the vaccine on the unborn.
While it is true abortion remains the law of the land, please make room for those who adhere to Natural Law — those who hold fast to the belief that life is sacred.
Abortion is not an unobjectionable good, and unborn lives are unique persons worthy of life.
Susan Llewellyn, Papillion