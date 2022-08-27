The Public Pulse: Bacon's record; Pillen's strategy; Cheney is truth teller

Bacon’s record
Don Bacon has had a busy year voting against the interests of Nebraska’s Second District. Here are some of his highlights:
H.R. 4 — voted against the Voting Rights Act and campaign finance regulations.
H.R. 4521 and 4346 — voted against manufacturing semiconductors stateside.
H.R. 3485 — voted against visa restrictions for human rights violators.
H.R. 3967 — voted against expanding health care for vets exposed to toxins.
H.R. 5129 — voted against block grants for antipoverty activities.
H.R. 350 — voted against providing information on domestic terrorists.
H.R. 8296 and 8297 — voted against the Women’s Health Protection Act.
People are also reading…
H.R. 8373 — voted against the right to access and use contraceptives.
H.R. 5118 — voted against wildfire preparedness and drought resiliency initiatives.
H.R. 5376 — voted against the landmark deficit reduction, prescription drug, healthcare, energy, climate and tax fairness bill (aka. Inflation Reduction Act of 2022).
In years past, Don Bacon has voted against the Violence against Women Act, against firearms regulations including background checks, against unionization and collective bargaining, against COVID relief, and on and on.
Additionally, according to Congress.gov, in his six years in Washington, Don Bacon has sponsored only two resolutions (H.R. 504 — 116th Congress and H.R. 4168 — 117th Congress) that have become law and one of those renames a post office. If Don Bacon is bipartisan, why isn’t he getting anything done for Nebraska’s Second District?
Andrew Adams, Omaha
Remove all doubt
The proverb loosely attributed to both Abe Lincoln and Mark Twain says “It’s better to keep silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubts.” Jim Pillen knows that all he needs to be elected governor in Nebraska is the “R” next to his name.
Rick Madej, Omaha
Debate the issues
Relationships can be great when the parties are open and honest with each other. There is no way you would marry a person when you don’t know how they feel about many things that impact you .
Same when it comes to the person who has the responsibility of determining what happens to you when it comes to paying property taxes, appointing judges, commanding the National Guard, the percentage of our tax dollars that will go to which school districts, if there should or shouldn’t be a mask mandate statewide, to say nothing of emergency actions that have to be taken for disasters.
Republicans, Democrats and/or Independents have a right to know about a candidate who wants to control those things. To refuse to debate, to give the entire state insight into what the plans would be for the state, is a deal breaker for a lot of voters. If a candidate feels a debate is political theater and/or drama, are they prepared for the office of the governor?
There will be plenty of uncomfortable situations a governor will encounter. If a debate can’t be handled, what about the issues that impact the citizens of the state? We all can’t get to some of these coffees and daytime meetings that Mr. Pillen wants to have. However, a televised debate will reach every county in the state. Voters deserve to see and hear a debate of issues before they determine who is best qualified to run the state. If a candidate refuses to share before an election, you can bet your last dollar that transparency will be an issue after the election.
I still haven’t decided who I will vote for, but if I don’t have anything to compare Ms. Blood’s issues with, I will not be voting for silence.
Ernie Boykin, Omaha
Cheney is truth-teller
Sad how we (the people) vote out the truth-tellers (Liz Cheney) and keep the liars. Shame on us.
Tom Anderson, Fremont
The deep end
In response to Phil Koch’s “Questions for Republicans;” Perfectly said! I was always registered as a Republican and now? That party has gone so far off the deep end. I am now registered as an Independent. I just can’t understand why so many will continue to support the insanity.
Sue Day, Omaha
Protect our
Democracy
I have been thinking a lot about our Republican/Democrat mindsets and what to do about voting decisions. Some of the issues I hear bantered around include inflation, immigration, abortion and climate change.
What I am not hearing, at least from Republicans, except for a few patriotic brave souls like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, is the concern about the stability of our democracy; and without that, our other concerns will all go by the wayside.
As I hear about “Trump rally this” and “Trump rally that,” I find myself lost in a dystopian reality that frustrates and worries me. It is extremely upsetting that the Republicans in the Senate, when they had a chance, did not convict Trump after the House voted for impeachment. Sure, there would have been some gnashing of teeth for a while from “stop the steal” conspiracy believers, but it would have insured that Trump could never run for president again.
Only seven senators voted to convict. And on the House side, not one of our Nebraska representatives voted to impeach. For those of us who have a choice between Tony Vargas and Don Bacon in November, think! Bacon served in the military; he should understand the importance of upholding an oath of office. A president’s greatest role is serving and protecting the Constitution, which includes ensuring a peaceful transfer of power, and yet Bacon voted “no” on having that expectation of President Trump.
When you go to the polls this November, vote for candidates who respect the Constitution and the law. Isn’t it more important to keep our democracy, even if it means voting for someone you do not entirely agree with?
Deanna Reilly, Omaha
Thank you
Thanks to the gentleman who stopped and checked on me along Highway 92 and 252nd Street west of Omaha around 3 p.m. on July 14. He was driving a white pick-up. I had a tire that was totally ruined.
He couldn’t help me, and I didn’t get his name, but God knows who you are and will bless you richly.
Jane Sorgenfrei, Hastings
OWH Public Pulse July 2022
Pulse writer says that NDCS reentry services are working in reducing the number of people who return to prison.
Pulse writer encourages all Nebraska residents to support the FDA’s proposed rules for removing menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars from the marketplace.
The City of Omaha has been in very capable hands with Jean Stothert as Mayor, Pulse writer says.
Inflation is not transitory, but Democrat one-party control in Washington D.C. should be, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writers praises Nancy Gaarder's story on Kennedy College and Title IX.
Pulse writer praises article for reporting on Nebraska lawmakers debates on updating the statewide climate-change report.
Pulse writer says politicians opposition to abortion has eclipsed health care, education, fair wages, and many more humane programs.
Pulse writer says a total ban on federal government involvement would not work out well for the United States.
Pulse writer praises the newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall.
Pulse writer says she won’t stop fighting for abortion justice, and she is not alone.
Pulse writer says he has an issue with the change to the city charter amendment.
Pulse writer delighted to read about teen's entrepreneurial spirit.
Pulse writer is glad that elected officials in Nebraska get to decide what abortion restrictions are appropriate.
Pulse writer poses several questions to Sen. Fischer.
Pulse writer reacts to the upheaval at the Nebraska Republican Party convention.
We, the people have evolved over the centuries, so the Second Amendment needs to evolve as well, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says with the assassination of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, Nebraska has lost a close friend and ally.
The Public Pulse: Life begins at conception; Gratitude for Omaha, Rosenblatt and baseball; Community Information Trust
Pulse writer says life begins at conception.
Pulse writer celebrates UNL Women's Golf coach, Robin Scherer Krapfl who stood up to fight for change.
Pulse writers sound off on Fourth of July fireworks.
The Public Pulse: Support for Pansing Brooks; Jan. 6 committee fights for democracy; Burden of mass transit
State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks leads with economic and ethical conscientious service to our state, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says the U.S. is no longer a democracy because the states now have have more rights than individuals.
Pulse writer says society, not guns, is the problem.
Pulse writer praises articles on one of Omaha's greatest athletes, Marlin Briscoe.
The Public Pulse: Raikes advocates for strong schools; Not a show trial; Privileged few overturn abortion
State Board of Education candidate Helen Raikes, recognizes the importance of supporting and improving our public schools, Pulse writer says.
Congressman Don Bacon has proven he’s willing to work across the partisan aisle on important issues, Pulse writer says