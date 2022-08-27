The Public Pulse: Bacon's record; Pillen's strategy; Cheney is truth teller







Bacon’s record

Don Bacon has had a busy year voting against the interests of Nebraska’s Second District. Here are some of his highlights:

H.R. 4 — voted against the Voting Rights Act and campaign finance regulations.

H.R. 4521 and 4346 — voted against manufacturing semiconductors stateside.

H.R. 3485 — voted against visa restrictions for human rights violators.

H.R. 3967 — voted against expanding health care for vets exposed to toxins.

H.R. 5129 — voted against block grants for antipoverty activities.

H.R. 350 — voted against providing information on domestic terrorists.

H.R. 8296 and 8297 — voted against the Women’s Health Protection Act.

H.R. 8373 — voted against the right to access and use contraceptives.

H.R. 5118 — voted against wildfire preparedness and drought resiliency initiatives.

H.R. 5376 — voted against the landmark deficit reduction, prescription drug, healthcare, energy, climate and tax fairness bill (aka. Inflation Reduction Act of 2022).

In years past, Don Bacon has voted against the Violence against Women Act, against firearms regulations including background checks, against unionization and collective bargaining, against COVID relief, and on and on.

Additionally, according to Congress.gov, in his six years in Washington, Don Bacon has sponsored only two resolutions (H.R. 504 — 116th Congress and H.R. 4168 — 117th Congress) that have become law and one of those renames a post office. If Don Bacon is bipartisan, why isn’t he getting anything done for Nebraska’s Second District?

Andrew Adams, Omaha

Remove all doubt

The proverb loosely attributed to both Abe Lincoln and Mark Twain says “It’s better to keep silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubts.” Jim Pillen knows that all he needs to be elected governor in Nebraska is the “R” next to his name.

Rick Madej, Omaha

Debate the issues

Relationships can be great when the parties are open and honest with each other. There is no way you would marry a person when you don’t know how they feel about many things that impact you .

Same when it comes to the person who has the responsibility of determining what happens to you when it comes to paying property taxes, appointing judges, commanding the National Guard, the percentage of our tax dollars that will go to which school districts, if there should or shouldn’t be a mask mandate statewide, to say nothing of emergency actions that have to be taken for disasters.

Republicans, Democrats and/or Independents have a right to know about a candidate who wants to control those things. To refuse to debate, to give the entire state insight into what the plans would be for the state, is a deal breaker for a lot of voters. If a candidate feels a debate is political theater and/or drama, are they prepared for the office of the governor?

There will be plenty of uncomfortable situations a governor will encounter. If a debate can’t be handled, what about the issues that impact the citizens of the state? We all can’t get to some of these coffees and daytime meetings that Mr. Pillen wants to have. However, a televised debate will reach every county in the state. Voters deserve to see and hear a debate of issues before they determine who is best qualified to run the state. If a candidate refuses to share before an election, you can bet your last dollar that transparency will be an issue after the election.

I still haven’t decided who I will vote for, but if I don’t have anything to compare Ms. Blood’s issues with, I will not be voting for silence.

Ernie Boykin, Omaha

Cheney is truth-teller

Sad how we (the people) vote out the truth-tellers (Liz Cheney) and keep the liars. Shame on us.

Tom Anderson, Fremont

The deep end

In response to Phil Koch’s “Questions for Republicans;” Perfectly said! I was always registered as a Republican and now? That party has gone so far off the deep end. I am now registered as an Independent. I just can’t understand why so many will continue to support the insanity.

Sue Day, Omaha

Protect our

Democracy

I have been thinking a lot about our Republican/Democrat mindsets and what to do about voting decisions. Some of the issues I hear bantered around include inflation, immigration, abortion and climate change.

What I am not hearing, at least from Republicans, except for a few patriotic brave souls like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, is the concern about the stability of our democracy; and without that, our other concerns will all go by the wayside.

As I hear about “Trump rally this” and “Trump rally that,” I find myself lost in a dystopian reality that frustrates and worries me. It is extremely upsetting that the Republicans in the Senate, when they had a chance, did not convict Trump after the House voted for impeachment. Sure, there would have been some gnashing of teeth for a while from “stop the steal” conspiracy believers, but it would have insured that Trump could never run for president again.

Only seven senators voted to convict. And on the House side, not one of our Nebraska representatives voted to impeach. For those of us who have a choice between Tony Vargas and Don Bacon in November, think! Bacon served in the military; he should understand the importance of upholding an oath of office. A president’s greatest role is serving and protecting the Constitution, which includes ensuring a peaceful transfer of power, and yet Bacon voted “no” on having that expectation of President Trump.

When you go to the polls this November, vote for candidates who respect the Constitution and the law. Isn’t it more important to keep our democracy, even if it means voting for someone you do not entirely agree with?

Deanna Reilly, Omaha

Thank you

Thanks to the gentleman who stopped and checked on me along Highway 92 and 252nd Street west of Omaha around 3 p.m. on July 14. He was driving a white pick-up. I had a tire that was totally ruined.

He couldn’t help me, and I didn’t get his name, but God knows who you are and will bless you richly.

Jane Sorgenfrei, Hastings