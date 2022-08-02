The Public Pulse: Bacon's votes on H.R. 8296 and H.R. 8297; Kids need consequences

Abortion bills

Just so you know when you go to vote:

From Rep. Don Bacon’s website: Rep. Don Bacon (NE-R) voted against both H.R. 8296, the “Women’s Health Protection Act of 2022” and H.R. 8297, the “Ensuring Access to Abortion Act of 2022.”

Robert Sigler, Omaha

Bacon misleads voters

Last month, I received an e-mail from Congressman Bacon referencing HR 8296 and HR 8297.

“These bills go further than Roe v. Wade by not including any zero restrictions based on viability … not even up to moments before birth. This would align us with Communist China and totalitarian North Korea in having the most extreme abortion laws in the world. This is another attempt to reverse the Dobbs decision which brought power back to the states and citizens regarding abortions.”While true, this misleading rhetoric is not only dismissive of his colleagues; it demeans the intelligence of his constituency. Democracy depends on reasoned debate, which Rep. Bacon has sadly cast aside with his staff pandering to their low opinion of us.

I strongly support conservative values such as not over indebting our nation; we must not pay for current wishes with printed money un-backed by honest work. For example, climate change is real; but we are obligated to pay for correcting our profligacy, not burdening our children.

Representative Bacon has lost me simply because I no longer believe he can successfully advance my conservative interests by demeaning his liberal colleagues or misleading voters.

G. Douglas, Omaha

Support OPS teachers

The OPS administration needs to back their teachers and give them support. No one should have to put up with kids who are disrespectful, disruptive or start fights in school. The problem is the administration doesn’t give kids adequate consequences that will help them learn and understand that disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated. Give kids in-school suspension, where they have to help the custodian and maintenance crew with jobs that help keep the school clean. Make them sit in a room all day doing homework. The kids might actually learn to take pride in their school, or by doing their homework, they understand what they are supposed to be learning is actually interesting. Give kids consequences. OPS administration, this is your job. If you did it, then you would see a difference in students, and your teachers would be more supported.

Ben Dudley, Omaha

Concert and fireworks

A big thank you to Mayor Stothert, the city workers and the sponsors for providing a wonderful evening of music and fireworks. Everything was so well-organized, the crowd of all ages was enthusiastic but not raucous, and the opportunity to come together as a community was priceless!.

Paula Ashford, Omaha

Checks and balances

The United States of America is not a democracy, it is a federal republic. In 1776, the 13 colonies came together to form the United States of America. The smaller colonies, such as Delaware population 59,094 and Rhode Island population of 68,825, were fearful of being dictated to by the larger colonies, such as New York population of 184,139. They feared the “tyranny of the majority.” The Founding Fathers developed the following form of government.

The United States government is based on the principles of federalism and republicanism, in which power is shared between the national government and state governments.

One of the theoretical pillars of the U.S. Constitution is the idea of “checks and balances” among the powers and responsibilities of the three branches of American government: the executive, the legislative and the judiciary. For example, while the legislative branch (Congress) has the power to create law, the executive branch (president) can veto any legislation — an act which, in turn, can be overridden by Congress.

The president nominates judges to the nation’s highest judiciary authority, the Supreme Court, but those nominees must be approved by Congress. The Supreme Court, in turn, can invalidate unconstitutional laws passed by the Congress.

This brilliant concept of governing has survived for 246 years and it has protected the minority against the “tyranny” of the majority,” as Democrat or Republican are elected to the majority.

Gerald Fitzpatrick, Omaha

Petition problems

In response to Blake Cole’s letter regarding photo ID (Pulse, July 23), I was at the Sarpy County courthouse a few months ago. Upon leaving, I was asked to take part in a survey. The young man handed me a clipboard and asked me to sign. I recognized it as a petition, and asked him what it was for. He said it was a voter ID petition. He did not read anything to me. I refused to sign and walked away. I find it ironic that the party that alleges voter fraud engages in fraudulent petition gathering.

Helen Fouraker, Bellevue